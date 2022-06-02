ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Massive rockslide collapses into water at drought-stricken Lake Powell in Arizona

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBWZe_0fxu8CrO00

Boaters on Lake Powell this past weekend captured the moment a massive rockslide collapsed into the water.

Footage shows the sandstone cliff starting to tilt toward the water below, before collapsing and sending a towering spray into the sky and large waves across the lake.

Joseph Cook, from the Arizona Geological Survey, told Arizona’s Family News that the collapse could have been caused in part by the lake’s recent extremely low water levels.

A two-decade “megadrought” has wreaked havoc across the American West and caused Lake Powell’s water level to drop precipitously, leaving the canyon much emptier than before.

