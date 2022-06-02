Plenn's late goal lifts St. Augustine past Delbarton in Non-Public A final

PENNINGTON – Noah Plenn put the shot just where he wanted.

The St. Augustine sophomore wasn't thinking “just get it on net.” He had a square foot of space in mind.

“I knew I wanted to get top side on this guy,” Plenn said. “I knew I couldn't attack him 1-on-1 right at the net. I wanted to get a run on him, and when I got top side, I just knew I needed to drive it over the pipe, and that's what I did.”

Plenn didn't get to see his shot find daylight in the lower right corner. Delbarton defender Andrew Sanzone was in his face, and sent him reeling as he released the shot.

But the reaction from his teammates and the fans in attendance told him everything. His goal with 3:54 remaining stood up as the difference, as St. Augustine defeated Delbarton, 6-5, to capture the Non-Public A state championship in boys lacrosse.

It was the first lacrosse state title in St. Augustine's history, and it looked unlikely after the Green Wave scored twice in the final minute of the first quarter to erase the Hermits' early 2-0 lead. Joseph Leone put Delbarton ahead with his second goal of the game in the middle of the second quarter, but the Hermits responded with a three-goal surge of their own, as Gennaro Petrongolo collected a goal and two assists.

Delbarton answered with scores by Gray Doyle and David Link to set the stage for Plenn's second winner in as many games; he scored the last two goals in the team's state semifinal win over Seton Hall Prep.

What it means

St. Augustine is a state lacrosse champion for the first time in school history and will await word on a first-round opponent for the final NJSIAA Tournament of Champions.

By the numbers

Delbarton was a state champ in 2014 and '16-'19, and a runner-up in 2015 and 2020. That's eight finals appearances in eight seasons. Delbarton has won 15 state titles in all. The Green Wave were the team that ended St. Augustine's season four times during that eight-year run.

Unsung heroes

Hermits keeper Aidan Peters, who made seven saves, and the St. Augustine defense.

They said it

Plenn, on the Hermits' leadership:

“These seniors have been great for me. Just awesome. They've been great mentors. They've taught me things that I wouldn't have learned somewhere else. They had their noses down, and they remembered last year. We wanted to come back, and this is what we worked for.”

Gennaro Petrongolo, on why this was the team that finally broke through:

We're just such a solid group. We've been playing together – a lot of these guys have been playing together since fourth or fifth grade, and I think it's finally just our time. For me, Zach Gibson and Matt Vanaman, we all have older brothers that have played, and have all been in the same exact spot. They're all here, cheering us on today. It was our time and we knew we just had to take the advantage that we had.”

Delbarton coach Matt Kovachik:

“I told them how super proud we are of them this season and how much we love coaching them. (I'll remember) the work ethic; how they came together at the end. We played our best lacrosse through the last month. I couldn't be more proud of the boys. They were such a great group to be around. I'm going to miss them.”

John A. Lewis is a sports writer for the Burlington County Times, Courier Post and The Daily Journal. E-mail him at jlewis@thebct.com or follow on Twitter @JohnLewis19 . Please consider supporting local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Plenn's late goal lifts St. Augustine past Delbarton in Non-Public A final