Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Preview

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) -- Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole added 17 and the Golden State defense forced 19 turnovers Sunday night on the way to a 107-88 rout of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.The win knotted up the best-of-seven series at a game apiece with the action now moving to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night."I thought everybody was more engaged," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after his team improved to 5-0 after a loss in these playoffs. "It's pretty obvious. Just our level of force and physicality was ramped up...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO