Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Preview

By Logan Murdock
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan and Raja discuss the ins and outs of the matchup between the Boston...

CBS San Francisco

Golden State Warriors rebound to rout Celtics 107-88 in NBA Finals Game 2

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) -- Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole added 17 and the Golden State defense forced 19 turnovers Sunday night on the way to a 107-88 rout of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.The win knotted up the best-of-seven series at a game apiece with the action now moving to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night."I thought everybody was more engaged," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after his team improved to 5-0 after a loss in these playoffs. "It's pretty obvious. Just our level of force and physicality was ramped up...
The Ringer

Discussing the Future of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Wos is joined by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski to discuss the Timberwolves future. They start by discussing the new ownership group, what to do with D’Angelo Russell, the Karl-Anthony Towns–Anthony Edwards dynamic, and much more. Host: Wosny Lambre. Guest: Jon Krawczynski. Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely. Additional Production...
