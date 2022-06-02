ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Pops solo shot

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Urias went 1-for-4 with a solo shot and two strikeouts in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Mariners. Urias hit...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Phillies fire Joe Girardi: Six potential candidates Philadelphia might consider for managerial vacancy

The Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi on Friday, severing a relationship that began with the 2020 season. In the two-plus years since, Girardi had accumulated a 132-141 record, including a disappointing 22-29 mark in 2022. The Phillies, who had entered the spring with aspirations of making the playoffs for the first time in a decade, now find themselves 5 1/2 games out in the race for the National League's third wild card spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Begins some baseball activities

Haniger (ankle) has begun some light baseball activities, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The veteran outfielder has yet to run at full strength, but manager Scott Servais reports Haniger is starting to walk around much better. Haniger was given a recovery timeframe of 8-to-12 weeks after being placed on the injured list April 30, but he's expressed optimism to Servais he can meet the earlier portion of that timeframe.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Still managing concussion effects

Manager Scott Servais said Saturday that Lewis is still dealing with concussion effects, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Lewis was placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday, and he hasn't yet been able to do any strenuous activity as the Mariners follow concussion protocols. It's not yet clear when the 26-year-old will be able to return to game action.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday

Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants. Stallings will take a rest Friday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Roughed up by Braves on Thursday

Gomber (2-6) took the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings. Gomber got out of the first inning allowing only a walk, but the Braves got to him for four runs over the next two frames. He hurled a scoreless fourth before serving up a grand slam to Travis d'Arnaud in the fifth that sealed his fate. Gomber recently had a promising month-long run, tossing five quality starts across six appearances between April 23 and May 22. His past two outings have been disastrous, however, as he's allowed a combined 17 runs over 6.1 innings. That has pushed his season ERA up to 6.54 and removed him from fantasy consideration in almost every format. Gomber is slated to next take the mound in San Francisco next week.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Called up Saturday

Swaggerty was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Swaggerty got called up Saturday after he's batted .280 with four homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases over 132 at-bats in 35 games with Indianapolis this season. The Pirates' 2018 first-round pick will make his MLB debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks. He'll offer the Pirates another option in the while Ben Gamel (hamstring) remains out of the lineup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Three hits, two RBI in win

Profar went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Brewers. Profar notched RBI singles in the second and fifth innings. He saw a six-game hitting streak end Thursday, but he's now 12-for-35 (.343) over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old has lifted his season slash line to .236/.332/.398 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 26 runs scored, four stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple in 220 plate appearances. He's settled into a near-everyday role in left field as the Padres' leadoff hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Ejected from Sunday's game

Pressly was ejected from Sunday's game against the Royals in the bottom of the ninth inning for throwing inside to Michael Taylor, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly was warned for throwing inside before he was ultimately thrown out of the game with two runs in the bottom...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Available behind opener

Hernandez will be available out of the bullpen for Friday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Hernandez was listed as the starting pitcher for Friday's matchup, but Richard Bleier will serve as the opener against San Francisco. However, Hernandez will be available to serve as a bulk reliever since he isn't dealing with an injury.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Producing despite strikeouts

Lowe hit .284/.337/.531 but struck out 35 times across 81 at-bats with Triple-A Durham in May. Lowe struck out at a 38 percent clip in his first taste of the big leagues, and that mark has remained consistent with Durham. He's still managing to produce -- he has five home runs and two stolen bases across 99 plate appearances -- but his inability to make consistent contact could prevent him from getting another immediate chance with the Rays.
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Goes three innings in return

Clevinger (triceps) allowed a run on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Sunday. Clevinger was eased back into action, throwing 60 pitches (36 strikes) in his first start since May 17. He allowed a leadoff homer to Kolten Wong in the first inning and nothing more before Nick Martinez delivered four frames of relief pitching. Clevinger has managed a 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 17 innings across four starts this year after missing all of 2021 to Tommy John recovery. The right-hander should see a slightly lighter workload with the Padres likely to roll a six-man rotation after the breakout of MacKenzie Gore. Clevinger is expected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies next week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Excellent in rehab start

Strasburg (neck) tossed six scoreless innings for Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. He gave up one hit and one walk while striking out four and throwing 83 pitches. He was also excellent in his prior rehab start, so it's fair to wonder if his next start might come in the big leagues.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: One out shy of quality start

Contreras allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5.2 innings during Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor in the decision. Contreras was excellent through five innings, but a one-out Ketel Marte double, an error and a wild pitch allowed Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Chris Owings: Placed on bereavement list

Owings was placed on the bereavement list Friday. Since players are required to spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list, the 30-year-old will be unavailable for the Orioles' weekend series against the Guardians. Tyler Nevin should see a slight uptick in playing time while Owings is away from the team.
CBS Sports

Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: MRI reveals bone bruise

Feyereisen (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed a bone bruise, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, but it's a positive sign that he's dealing with a bone bruise rather than an issue related to the muscles or ligaments in his shoulder. A timetable for Feyereisen's return isn't yet clear, but the Rays will likely receive an additional late-inning option soon since Andrew Kittredge (back) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day IL in the coming days.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Marcos Diplan: Optioned to Triple-A

Diplan was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Diplan spent just under two weeks in the Orioles' bullpen, and he allowed a run on two hits and five walks while striking out eight in 5.1 innings over four appearances during his time with the major-league club. However, he hadn't pitched since May 31 and should see more consistent work in the minors.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Remains out of lineup

Walls isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Walls has gone 2-for-15 with a homer, two runs, three walks and four strikeouts over his last five games, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a second straight matchup. Yandy Diaz will shift to first base while Harold Ramirez serves as the designated hitter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Heads out on rehab

Kelly (oblique) took live batting practice Thursday and was scheduled to join Triple-A Reno to be the designated hitter Saturday, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. This is first positive news coming out of Kelly's recovery from a strained oblique that first surfaced May 6. The length of...
RENO, NV

