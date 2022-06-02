LCU articulation agreement includes four year degree with CLTCC

Stanley Patrick Gremillion, 'Pat', 71, a life-long resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born March 12, 1951. He is survived by two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Leonard B. Jr. and Monica Gremillion, Jude M., and Jennifer Gremillion; one nephew, Michael P. Gremillion, three nieces, Christy Gremillion Ray (Evan), Jordan Gremillion and Julia Beth Gremillion. Two great nieces, Mary 'Harper' Ray, and Charlotte 'Charlie' Eloise Ray. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard B. Gremillion, Sr. and Mary Gremillion. He graduated from St. Aloysius Catholic School, University High Lab School, and Louisiana State University. He retired from his family's business, State Lumber & Supply Co., Inc. He was inducted to the Louisiana Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the band "Bas Clas". Visitation will be at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2021 Stuart Ave., on Saturday, June 4 from 11am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm. Private interment at a later date. Special thanks to Gerard Lacour and the staff of Bayou Chateau Nursing Center in Simmesport, Louisiana.

SIMMESPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO