Girls golf: Mallow, Knoop headed to state, Syltie falls in playoff for fifth spot

Timothy John Riley was welcomed into his Heavenly Father’s arms surrounded by his family on May 28, 2022 after a courageous two year battle with leukemia. Tim was born May 9, 1949 in Grand Rapids, MN to Robert and Irma (Conta) Riley. He and his older brother, Patrick, grew up in Coleraine, MN, where their father was an electrician in the iron mines and their mother was a nurse. Tim was not one to sit still and was very busy even at a young age. He enjoyed fishing, swimming and waterskiing with family and friends. In his teen years, he discovered his true passion, ski jumping. He learned from his father who was an award-winning ski jumper. Tim’s dedication and skill also earned him many trophies and medals throughout his time on the hill, just like his dad.

GRAND RAPIDS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO