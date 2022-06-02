ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Girls golf: Mallow, Knoop headed to state, Syltie falls in playoff for fifth spot

By Jared Rubado
DL-Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLD SPRING – The Section 8-3A girls golf championship had a dramatic finish to its second day on Wednesday. After Alexandria ran away with the team championship with a two-day score of 649, the Lakers were looking to get a third individual to state. After senior McKenna Mallow...

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

DL-Online

Man shot in Pine Point Friday evening, airlifted to Fargo hospital

PINE POINT, Minn. — A Ponsford man was shot Friday night in Pine Point, a small town about 26 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes, according to a release from the Becker County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 10:03 p.m. Friday, June 3, the Becker County Sheriff's Office received a report...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

BECKER COUNTY ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOT

BECKER COUNTY ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS - Sealed proposals will be received until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, by Becker County at the office of the Becker County Highway Department, 200 East State Street, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, 56501, for the purpose of letting a contract for the following construction improvements: SP 003-070-015 – Milled Sinusoidal Rumble Strips on various County Roads. Details and the full advertisement for bids may be viewed on the Becker County website at: http://www.co.becker.mn.us/dept/highway/projects.aspx . James D. Olson, P.E. Lic. No. 41294 Becker County Engineer (June 5, 2022) 70626.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Timothy J. Riley

Timothy John Riley was welcomed into his Heavenly Father’s arms surrounded by his family on May 28, 2022 after a courageous two year battle with leukemia. Tim was born May 9, 1949 in Grand Rapids, MN to Robert and Irma (Conta) Riley. He and his older brother, Patrick, grew up in Coleraine, MN, where their father was an electrician in the iron mines and their mother was a nurse. Tim was not one to sit still and was very busy even at a young age. He enjoyed fishing, swimming and waterskiing with family and friends. In his teen years, he discovered his true passion, ski jumping. He learned from his father who was an award-winning ski jumper. Tim’s dedication and skill also earned him many trophies and medals throughout his time on the hill, just like his dad.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
DL-Online

Request for sealed bids for 2022 Site Pr

Request for sealed bids for 2022 Site Prep Becker County Natural Resource Management Office will be accepting sealed bids for herbicide application for the purpose of preparing sites for planting of tree seedlings on approximately 97 acres. All acres will be trenched and sprayed. Contract information can be obtained by contacting the Becker County Natural Resources Office at 200 East State Street, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, or call {218) 847-0099. All bids must be received by 3:00 pm on June 23,2022 and will be awarded at the Becker County Board of Commissioner’s meeting on July 5, 2022. (June 5 & 12, 2022)
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Be she ever so humble, there's no one like Mom

FARGO — I’ve had some tough editors in my day. The one who made me rewrite a story 11 times. Or the guy who yelled all the time. But until this weekend, all of those word-wranglers have paled in comparison to the Greatest Ben Bradlee of them all.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

White Earth man pleads guilty to assaulting a child

A White Earth man has pleaded guilty in federal court to assaulting a child on the White Earth reservation, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger said in a news release. According to court documents, on June 8, 2020, Edward Duane Fairbanks, 30, was caring for a child, whose age and gender were not disclosed in the news release. During the early afternoon hours, Fairbanks intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury.
WHITE EARTH, MN

