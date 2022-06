Padres: +1.5 (-195) Total 7 (Over -115/Under -105) Makenzie Gore has been the best pitcher on the Padres not named Joe Musgrove with a 1.71 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 42 innings. The rookie lefthander has been tagged for just one run over his last three starts spanning 16 innings. He hasn’t given up a home run since his first start on April 15 and sports a phenomenal K/BB of 3.4. The Padres have something special here and I think the Brewers are going to have a bear of a time getting much done at the plate. Milwaukee ranks 24th in batting average and 20th in OBP. The Brewers rely heavily on the long ball and rank second in the league with 70. But Gore hasn’t given up a home run in more than a month and is locked in right now.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO