Prince William County supervisors are seeking more oversight of Dominion’s plan for a coal ash landfill at its Possum Point Power Station. The county announced last week that the potential landfill would not need additional review to qualify as a public facility and thus is permitted under the current zoning. Dominion had applied for that determination in March, but its plan still needs to clear several other permitting and review requirements from both the county and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality before going forward.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO