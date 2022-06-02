Football rumours: Leeds hopeful of staving off City interest in Kalvin Phillips

What the papers say

Leeds reportedly remain hopeful of retaining midfielder Kalvin Phillips , in the face of strong interest from Manchester City. According to The Sun, Pep Guardiola has prioritised finding the Premier League champions a replacement for Fernandinho , with Phillips a leading contender to fill the vacancy. However, Leeds bosses are considered to be quietly optimistic of hanging on to the 26-year-old after the side managed to avoid relegation on the final day of the season.

The same paper also says Wolves are nearing a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha . The 26-year-old has reportedly agreed to terms on a long-term contract worth around £20m, with Wolves boss Bruno Lage believed to be a huge admirer of the Portugal international.

Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Newcastle and Fulham are all lining up moves for relegated Burnley’s out-of-contract 29-year-old defender James Tarkowski , according to the Daily Mirror.

The Manchester Evening News reports Manchester United are targeting Ajax defender Jurrien Timber . Braga’s David Carmo has also been identified as a potential fall-back option.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham : Bild reports Real Madrid will wait until 2023 to make a move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Jules Kounde : Spanish outlet Sport says Chelsea have opened talks with Sevilla about a potential transfer for the 23-year-old defender.