ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Leeds hopeful of staving off City interest in Kalvin Phillips

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HsEmk_0fxtnkbv00

What the papers say

Leeds reportedly remain hopeful of retaining midfielder Kalvin Phillips , in the face of strong interest from Manchester City. According to The Sun, Pep Guardiola has prioritised finding the Premier League champions a replacement for Fernandinho , with Phillips a leading contender to fill the vacancy. However, Leeds bosses are considered to be quietly optimistic of hanging on to the 26-year-old after the side managed to avoid relegation on the final day of the season.

The same paper also says Wolves are nearing a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha . The 26-year-old has reportedly agreed to terms on a long-term contract worth around £20m, with Wolves boss Bruno Lage believed to be a huge admirer of the Portugal international.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46RKn6_0fxtnkbv00

Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Newcastle and Fulham are all lining up moves for relegated Burnley’s out-of-contract 29-year-old defender James Tarkowski , according to the Daily Mirror.

The Manchester Evening News reports Manchester United are targeting Ajax defender Jurrien Timber . Braga’s David Carmo has also been identified as a potential fall-back option.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O2NUM_0fxtnkbv00

Jude Bellingham : Bild reports Real Madrid will wait until 2023 to make a move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Jules Kounde : Spanish outlet Sport says Chelsea have opened talks with Sevilla about a potential transfer for the 23-year-old defender.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

Wales ended their 64-year wait to play at a World Cup by beating Ukraine 1-0 in a pulsating play-off final in Cardiff.Rafael Nadal secured a remarkable 14th French Open crown and 22nd grand slam title of his career with a dominant victory over Casper Ruud in the final at Roland Garros.Nadal’s triumph came a day after Iga Swiatek won the women’s title with a 35th straight win to cement her position as world number one.In cricket, a century from former captain Joe Root led England to victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s, but the football team were...
WORLD
The Independent

Gareth Southgate warns England fans: Bad behaviour impacts team performance

Gareth Southgate says that bad behaviour from England fans impacts the performance of the group, due to both distraction and “embarrassment”, as he again urged supporters to deliver a “stunning atmosphere” for the trip to Germany instead.The Football Association are on “high alert” for trouble around Tuesday’s Nations League match in Munich due to both the nature of the fixture and the fact it is the first big away game that will allow crowds since 2019. A security team has been sent out to Germany to try and stave off problems and, speaking after England’s 1-0 defeat in Hungary on...
UEFA
The Independent

Gareth Southgate prepared for criticism as he sacrifices Nations League to prepare for World Cup

Gareth Southgate has said he is willing to risk “inevitable” criticism and sacrifice England’s Nations League campaign as the lack of friendlies means there is no other chance to experiment or “look at the bigger picture”.His team lost their opening game of the group with a 1-0 away defeat to Hungary, but the manager was not that concerned, due to the changes made to the team. Southgate asserted after the game that he knows what his strongest side is and what they can do, so the aim is to offer other options.“I think more than anything we are trying to...
RUGBY
The Independent

Kalvin Phillips targets repeat of England’s Euro 2020 result against Germany

Kalvin Phillips is targeting another memorable win against Germany as England look to bounce back from Saturday’s eye-opening loss to Hungary.In a year when World Cup glory is the ultimate goal, Gareth Southgate’s side were given a wake-up call as their Nations League campaign got under way with defeat in Budapest.The visitors looked disjointed and off the pace in the humid Hungarian capital, where Dominik Szoboszlai’s second-half penalty sealed the Magyars’ first victory against England since 1962.Phillips was only introduced in the 79th minute so watched much of the match from the bench, but accepts the Three Lions must learn...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Sadio Mané
Person
Bruno Lage
The Independent

Wales vs Ukraine LIVE: World Cup play-off final result as Welsh book spot at Qatar 2022

Wales ended their 64-year wait for a place in the World Cup finals as they beat Ukraine 1-0 on Sunday to end the war-torn nation’s hopes of reaching Qatar.An own goal from Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko, who headed a Gareth Bale free-kick into his own net, decided the contest.Despite the loud and passionate atmosphere, Ukraine were on top from the outset and Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey was busy in the opening half making three vital saves to keep the score level.It was against the run of play then when Wales grabbed the lead in the 34th minute, Bale fired a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Northern Ireland play out goalless stalemate in Nations League clash with Cyprus

Northern Ireland must hope it is 13th time lucky in the Nations League as their latest outing ended in a drab goalless draw against Cyprus.Ian Baraclough’s side took only their third ever point in the competition but the performance and the result was a long way from what they – and the 600 travelling fans – had expected against a side ranked 105th in the world after the setback of Thursday’s 1-0 home defeat to Greece.Ali McCann missed a sitter in the final moments but, given how many chances Cyprus had squandered, Northern Ireland had to be grateful not to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Wales’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games

Wales face a showdown with neighbours England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s side beat Ukraine in the play-off final in Cardiff to book Wales’s place at the World Cup for the first time since 1958. And they were drawn against England, Iran and USA in Group B.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on...
WORLD
The Independent

I’ve got thick skin – Ian Baraclough ready for criticism after Cyprus stalemate

Ian Baraclough insisted he could handle the criticism which will come his way after Northern Ireland’s latest Nations League setback as he called for patience with a young squad finding its way.The same problems that were evident in Thursday’s disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Greece plagued Northern Ireland again in a poor goalless draw with a Cyprus side who should arguably have won the contest in Larnaca as Baraclough’s men turned in another disjointed performance.The draw extends Northern Ireland’s winless run in this competition to 12 matches, and this was only their third ever point.In a week when Baraclough has...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Leeds#Real Madrid#Wolves#Sporting Lisbon#Fulham#Burnley#The Daily Mirror#Ajax#Braga
The Independent

Republic of Ireland losing to Armenia could prove to be a good thing, says Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins has insisted the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League defeat in Armenia could prove to be a good thing in the long run.Eduard Spertsyan’s sweet long-range strike in Yerevan was enough to hand the hosts a 1-0 victory in their first League B outing and severely dent Ireland’s hopes of topping the table and securing the Euro 2024 seeding boost that would deliver.The defeat at the Republican Stadium may not rank alongside last year’s World Cup qualifier reverse at the hands of Luxembourg in terms of humiliation, but it left manager Stephen Kenny and his players with questions to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Grimsby back in Football League after thrilling extra-time win

Jordan Maguire-Drew scored a late injury-time winner as Grimsby secured an immediate return to the English Football League with a dramatic play-off win over Solihull Moors.Maguire-Drew capped a stunning Mariners turnaround when he touched in from close range in the 112th minute of a compelling Vanarama National League play-off final at the London Stadium on Sunday.Solihull, who were only founded in 2007, had been on course to reach League Two after taking the lead through Kyle Hudlin late in the first half.Yet Grimsby, who needed extra time to win their previous two play-off games against Notts County and Wrexham, dug...
SPORTS
The Independent

OLD. -Wales headed to World Cup after dramatic play-off win over Ukraine

Wales ended their 64-year wait to play at a World Cup by beating Ukraine 1-0 in a pulsating play-off final in Cardiff.Gareth Bale, so often Wales’ talisman, again produced the decisive moment with his 34th-minute free-kick headed into his own net by Andriy Yarmolenko.But Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey took the man-of-the-match honours with an outstanding display that kept the gifted Ukrainians at bay.
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

682K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy