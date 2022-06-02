ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platinum jubilee: Entertainment stars recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Britons who have reflected the Queen ’s “invaluable” qualities have been recognised on her Birthday Honours list as the nation celebrates the monarch’s platinum jubilee .

MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, actor Damian Lewis and Coronation Street's Helen Worth are among a host of famous names to be recognised in the list.

Former Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster , footballer Gareth Bale and broadcaster Clare Balding have been honoured.

Lewis, who was made a CBE, has said both he and his late wife Helen McCrory were both “thrilled” at the award.

