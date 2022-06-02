WCCLS: Summer reading means summer fun at libraries

Washington County libraries offer a wealth of programs, indoors and outdoors, adults and all ages, from June 2.

All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted.

Banks

42461 N.W. Market St.

BUILD AND USE GARDEN STRUCTURES — Join the library for a hands-on workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 4. For adults and teens. In-person. A few simple trellis structures will be demonstrated that can add a lot of versatility to your growing space. No registration required.

SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find books, crafts and information about the library's summer reading program from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For all ages. In-person. This event will be held at Greenville Park, 41905 N.W. Arbor Park Loop in Banks.

TEEN CRAFT EVENT — Meet in the community room to create a fairy house, 1-3 p.m. Friday, June 24. For teens. In-person. No registration required.

DROP-IN CRAFT — Make "kindness coins" from air-dry clay any time between 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For kids and teens. In-person. No registration required.

COMMUNITY WALKS — Take a historically themed walk around Banks, using the newly published historical Walking Tour book as your guide, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. Meet at the library. No registration required.

Beaverton

12375 S.W. Fifth St.

AGE CAFÉ — Discuss topics related to aging, growth and older adulthood, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, June 3. For adults. In-person. Co-sponsored by Washington County Disability, Aging & Veterans Services and Viva Village. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

REPAIR FAIR — Bring by something that needs fixing from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 4. For adults. In-person. This event offers free repairs by volunteers who are skilled at mending household items. Register items ahead of time at bit.ly/3yPONdh.

MESSY ART — Make art while making a mess from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. Ages 2-8. In-person. No registration required.

POETRY READING AND OPEN MIC — Hear poetry from several current and past Airlee Press poets, followed by an open mic, from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. For adults. In-person. No registration required.

BEAVERTON VOLUNTEER FAIR — Learn about local nonprofits and community groups and what you can do to support their activities, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 11. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

FAMILY PRIDE CELEBRATION — Join the library for a special storytime celebrating Pride Month, as well as fun family crafts and activities, from 2-3:30 p.m. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

SUMMER SHRINKY DINKS — Make Shrinky Dinks from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. Grades K-5. In-person. No registration required.

STORY SLAM: TRAVEL EDITION — Take to the stage to tell a true, personal, five- to eight-minute story from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. For adults and teens. In-person and livestreamed. Stories must be told from memory and should have travel as their theme. Potential storytellers should arrive by 6:45 p.m. to speak with the event host. No registration required.

NATURE INVESTIGATORS — Join the library for a special storytime followed by an exploration of things in the library's own backyard, 11 a.m.-noon Monday, June 20. Ages 2-8 with family. In-person. Dress for the weather. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

INTRODUCTION TO ZOOM MEETINGS — Learn tips and tricks to get the most out of Zoom meetings, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. For adults. Virtual. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

CELEBRATE PRIDE TEEN CRAFTS — Make rainbow-themed crafts in the teen room from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, June 23, to celebrate Pride Month. Grades 6-12. In-person. No registration required.

POKÉMON CARDS — Bring your Pokémon deck and play against other players in the teen room, from 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 24. Grades 6-8. In-person. There will be three drawings with a pack of cards as the prize. No registration required.

CLAY POT ART — Stop by the teen room and colorfully paint and then Mod Podge a clay pot for a plant, from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Grades 6-12. In-person. No registration required.

Bethany

15325 N.W. Central Drive, Suite J-8

GAME TRUCK — Play your favorite console games and maybe even some lawn games outside as well, from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Ages 11-18. In-person. This event is held at Bethany Village Plaza, 4720 N.W. Bethany Blvd. in Bethany.

Cedar Mill

1080 N.W. Saltzman Road

CIRCUIT FLOWERS — Make your own flower that lights up with LEDs and circuits from 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Ages 11-18. In-person. Materials and instructions provided. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

SUMMER READING FESTIVAL — Join the library for fun activities, crafts and games from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 24. For all ages. In-person. Raffle prizes are available for adults. No registration required.

Cornelius

1370 N. Adair St.

KIDS CRAFT NIGHT — Enjoy making fun crafts in the library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, and Friday, June 17. Ages 5 and up. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

KNIVES OUT — See the 2019 murder mystery "Knives Out" at the library from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. For adults. In-person. No registration required.

ANIMAL TRACKS AND SIGNS — Dive into the wonderful world of animals and learn all about how to spot their signs, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. For kids. In-person. Presented by Jackson Bottom Wetlands Preserve. No registration required.

LEARN TO CATCH MORE FISH — Learn from Tim Lenihan of the NW Steelheaders all about fishing gear, regulations and places to fish locally from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For adults and teens. In-person. No registration required.

A BUG'S LIFE — See 1998 animated film "A Bug's Life" at the library for Family Movie Day at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

Forest Grove

2114 Pacific Ave.

USED BOOK SALE — Find your next favorite book through Saturday, June 4, as the Friends of the Forest Grove Library hosts its used book sale. Books will be available for sale in the Rogers Meeting Room during library hours. On the last day of the sale, there will be a $5 per bag deal. For more information, visit fglibraryfriends.org.

AFTER HOURS MINI GOLF — Putt through the library on a nine-hole miniature golf course from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Ages 12-18. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

BUILDING FOR HURRICANES — Explore how hurricane forces act on buildings with this take-and-engineer kit available Tuesday, June 21. For kids. Pickup at the library. Participants will need their own fan and spray bottle from home. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

PRIDE BRACELETS — Take and make bracelets to mark Pride Month, with materials available for pickup while supplies last Thursday, June 23. For teens. There will be an optional Zoom hangout at 2 p.m. to talk about representation and LGBT+ history. No registration required.

BJ THE CLOWN — Enjoy the highly interactive act of BJ the Clown from 11:15 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 28. For children. In-person. This program is held at Rogers Park, 2421 17th Ave. in Forest Grove.

Garden Home

7475 S.W. Oleson Road

NERD NIGHT TRIVIA — Test your wits at the library's monthly trivia night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. For adults. Virtual. Participants can play solo or in a team of up to five. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Hillsboro

2850 N.E. Brookwood Pkwy.

SLIME OF YOUR LIFE — Come learn the basics of the world's favorite science craft, then explore the extras to make the perfect goo for you, 1-2 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Grades K-8. In-person. No registration required.

THE JOY OF DOWNSIZING — Learn how to downsize with less stress from Phyllis Peabody, a senior move management specialist, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. For adults. In-person. No registration required.

THE FAMILY HISTORY GUIDE ASSOCIATION — Learn how to use the Family History Guide website for genealogy research from its creator, featured speaker Bob Taylor, from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 11. For adults. Virtual. Presented by the Genealogical Society of Washington County. Meeting information is available at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

ANDRÉ LEWIS CARTER — Meet the local author who wrote his debut novel at the Hillsboro Public Library, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12. For adults and teens. In-person. Carter's book, "Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea," is set on a U.S. Navy ship during the Vietnam War and deals with themes of race and social upheaval. No registration required.

TRIVIA NIGHT — Test your know-how and bamboozle your friends from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. For adults. In-person. This event is held at Vertigo Brewing, 8130 N.E. Nicholas Court in Hillsboro. No registration required.

SILHOUETTE CAMEO DIGITAL DIE CUTTER — Learn how to use the Collaboratory's die-cut machine from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

COSPLAY — Get a demonstration and do a quick project on how to create costumes for cosplay from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 18. Ages 12 and older. In-person. This program coincides with the library's monthly meetup for cosplay enthusiasts to show off their creations and share knowledge. No registration required.

DESIGN YOUR OWN VIDEO GAME — Learn how to use Scratch, a kid-friendly, visual programming environment, from 3-4 p.m. or 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Ages 6 and older. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

BUILD YOUR OWN BOOK SAFE — Turn an old book into a new secret hiding place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For teens. In-person. Refreshments will be served. No registration required.

SEWING MACHINE — Learn how to use the sewing machine in the Collaboratory from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 25. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

3D PRINTING — Drop in for a demo on how to use the 3D printer in the Collaboratory from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

North Plains

31334 N.W. Commercial St.

TEEN COUNCIL GARDEN CLUB — Learn about gardening this summer, starting by planting flowers and vegetables in the community garden at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 3. For teens. In-person. No registration required. Email briannas@wccls.org with suggestions about what to plant.

EMINENT OREGONIANS — Meet the authors of "Eminent Oregonians" and hear about three people who changed Oregon history from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. For adults and teens. In-person. Speakers are Steve Forrester, Jane Kirkpatrick and R. Gregory Nokes. This event is held at the Jessie Mays Community Center, 30975 N.W. Hillcrest St. in North Plains.

TEEN TIE DYE — Create your own tie-dyed T-shirt from 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 17. For teens. In-person. Materials will be provided. This event is held at Jessie Mays Community Park, 30975 N.W. Hillcrest St. in North Plains.

FAMILY PICNIC BINGO — Bring a blanket or chairs and a picnic and play free bingo for prizes, from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. For all ages. In-person. This event is held at Sunset Ridge West Park, N.W. 293rd Ave. in North Plains.

CAMPFIRE RECIPES THAT WILL IMPRESS — Learn how to make some impressive campfire recipes from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. For all ages. Virtual. This program is part of the library's monthly series, Everyone Can Cook! Participants will receive an email the week before the event with an ingredient list and other information. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Sherwood

22560 S.W. Pine St.

IDIOMS — Bring writing tools and expect a lively, fun atmosphere with positive feedback as author Marie Buckley leads a warm-up exercise and thematic writing session from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 5. For adults. In-person. No registration required.

OPPOSITES — Write on the topic of opposites with author Marie Buckley from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 26. For adults. In-person. This program is part of the library's writing workshop series led by Buckley. No registration required.

THE REPTILE MAN — Learn all about reptiles from around the world with this educational and entertaining program from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. This program is presented by the Oregon Reptile Zoo and will be held at Cannery Square, 22622 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

Tigard

13500 S.W. Hall Blvd.

PAINT A ROCK — Come celebrate summer reading by painting a rock at the library, from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, June 9. For all ages. In-person. Materials provided. No registration required.

DIY NAUTICAL BRAIDED WREATH — Learn how to create your very own nautically inspired rope wreath, with decorative seashells and a message in a bottle, with materials available for pickup beginning Saturday, June 11. For adults. Take-and-make. Registration required at tigard.libcal.com/calendar.

PRIDE STORYTIME & CRAFT — Join the library for stories, songs and a craft celebrating the LGBT+ community from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, June 11. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

PERSONALITY PORTRAITS — Create your very own self-portrait using the ancient art of wet felting, then customize a picture frame to display your creation, with materials available for pickup beginning Sunday, June 19. For kids. Take-and-make. Materials are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration required.

IT'S RAINING — Learn about the water cycle and experiment by making your own rainstorm in a cup from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Grades 1-4. In-person. Registration required at tigard.libcal.com/calendar.

Tualatin

18878 S.W. Martinazzi Ave.

SUMMER READING EXTRAVAGANZA — Kick off summer reading with an afternoon of wandering magicians, free books and more, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 5. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

PLANNING YOUR POLLINATOR GARDEN — Swing by the community room for a talk by Master Gardeners on how to attract pollinators, from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 11. For adults. In-person. No registration required.

DIY CANVAS GROW BAGS — Swing by the makerspace and learn how to sew portable, sustainable, pottable grow bags for your vegetables and other plants from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. For adults. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

TEEN SUMMER READING KICKOFF — Kick off summer with outdoor games and sign up for summer reading, 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 17. For teens. In-person. No registration required.

