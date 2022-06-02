ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

A&E: Nine innings, 13 Nights and 'A Thousand Words'

By Mark Miller
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Portland's Westside communities are entertainment central this first month of summer, from June 2.

Exhibits

SWEDISH CABINS — Cultural nonprofit organization Nordic Northwest presents the exhibit "Swedish Cabins: The Legacy of Henry Steiner and Fogelbo," on display through Sunday, June 5. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home.

CELILO — NEVER SILENCED — The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts hosts "Celilo — Never Silenced," featuring the work of Indigenous artists, through Sunday, June 5. Artwork in the exhibit depicts and explores the history of Wyam (Celilo Falls), a sacred ground, gathering place and important fishery for generations destroyed by the construction of The Dalles Dam in 1957. The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

A THOUSAND WORDS — Like the pages of a book, artists Joy Cartier, Mark Dunst, Jane Kearns, Stacey Stoudenmeyer and Eliza Williams explore the messy, imperfect space between thoughts and words in this exhibition from June 7 through July 22. Mixed-media artwork includes paper and paint. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo Villaseñor and Robert Byland is displayed. Shirley Huffman Auditorium Gallery, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

MEMBER SHOW — The Village Gallery of Arts displays works by featured artist Rose West, who started in watercolors and has branched out to mixed media, cold wax and more, through June 26. Julie Armendariz's art will also be exhibited. Village Gallery of Arts, 1060 N.W. Saltzman Road in Cedar Mill.

STUDENT ART SHOW — See work by student artists from public schools, private schools and independent studios, on display through Aug. 22. Sherwood Center for the Arts, 22689 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

Music

JON KIMURA PARKER — One of the world's greatest pianists puts on a no-intermission classical piano recital called "Americana!" from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 2. This is a preview performance presented by Portland Piano International for longer shows on June 4 and June 5 in Portland. Tickets $31 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

CURTIS SALGADO & ALAN HAGER — The 13 Nights on the River concert series kicks off with sensational blues from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2. Food and drink are available for purchase. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

OKEE DOKEE BROTHERS AND SONIA DE LOS SANTOS — Mexican songstress Sonia De Los Santos and Grammy Award-winning Americana folk duo Okee Dokee Brothers combine forces for a joyful collaboration that spans the musical traditions of North America, in concert at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4. This is a family-friendly, bilingual concert program. Tickets from $15 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

THE NORMAN SYLVESTER BAND — Norman "The Boogie Cat" Sylvester and his band bring their funky blues to The Garages for a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Tickets $17.50 at atthegarages.net. At the Garages, 17880 S.W. McEwan Road in Tualatin.

BACH TO ROCK — It's a battle of the bands from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 5. No cover charge. At the Garages, 17880 S.W. McEwan Road in Tualatin.

GABRIEL COX — Rock and blues are coming to the Columbia River from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9. This show is part of the 13 Nights on the River summer concert series. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

JACK MCMAHON — Country blues singer-songwriter Jack McMahon performs live at the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Friday, June 10. This is a free, all-ages concert. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

NEFTALI RIVERA AND GRUPO BORIKUAS — Audiences will be entertained by this vocal, string and percussion ensemble's blend of music from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, Spain, and West Africa, performed live at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10. Tickets $16 at cityofhillsboro.ticketspice.com/neftali-rivera-grupo-borikuas. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

HIT FACTORY —"America's Top Cover Band" performs live from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. This show is part of the 13 Nights on the River summer concert series. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

SHE & HIM — Zooey Deschanel and Matt Ward perform on their "Melt Away" tour at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Doors open at 5 p.m. This concert is part of the Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove series. Tickets $49.50 at mcmenamins.com/events. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

SONNY HESS — Local blues legend Sonny Hess plays at Pat's Corner from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

SWIMFISH — Original folk-rocker John Nilsen and Swimfish perform live at the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Friday, June 17. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

DUO APAIXONADO — Canadian cellist Valdine Ritchie Mishkin and Peruvian guitarist Alfredo Muro perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Wine will be available for purchase and is included with some ticket packages. Tickets from $25 at chehalemculturalcenter.org. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg.

ROSE CITY TROMBONES — Some of the best and most experienced, classically trained trombonists in the Portland area perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17. A portion of the proceeds supports Glencoe High School's Shockwave robotics team. Tickets $15 at cityofhillsboro.ticketspice.com/rose-city-trombones. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

RICH LAYTON & TOUGH TOWN — The American roots rockers come by Pat's Corner for a live show from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Free, all ages. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

FUNKTOWN PDX — Get down with Funktown PDX, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. This show is part of the 13 Nights on the River summer concert series. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

PATRICK LAMB'S HIT FACTORY — Bring your friends and dance, dance, dance to modern hits from Oregon Music Hall of Famer Patrick Lamb, 8-11:30 p.m. Friday, June 24. Venue opens at 5 p.m. with food and beverages for purchase. Kruse Way Rotary Foundation will be accepting donations. Tickets $15 at atthegarages.net. At the Garages, 17880 S.W. McEwan Road in Tualatin.

CASTLETOWN — Enjoy an hour of high-energy "AmeriCeltic" music from this Portland-based band, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, June 25. This is a free, all-ages show. Cornelius Public Library, 1370 N. Adair St. in Cornelius.

HILLSBORO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA — For the first time since November 2019, the Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra will perform a live, in-person concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, celebrating the Pacific Northwest. Sharon Northe conducts. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Tickets from $10 at hillsborosymphony.org. Hidden Creek Community Center, 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro.

BEAVERTON COMMUNITY BAND — The oldest community band in Washington County presents "A Salute to the National Pastime," a celebration of baseball through the decades, narrated by Hale Thornburgh, at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26. The program features vocalist Lisa Neher and includes compositions by John Phillip Sousa, James Horner and more. Tickets from $6.50 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

BLEACHERS — Indie power pop band Bleachers, with special guest The Lemon Twigs, performs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Doors open at 5 p.m. This concert is part of the Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove series. Tickets $50.50 at mcmenamins.com/events. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

BON BON VIVANT — New Orleans-based indie band Bon Bon Vivant brings its unique blend of Americana, jazz and dance rock to 13 Nights on the River from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

RICH SWANGER & THE LITTLE KNOWN BAND — Live folk music is coming to Pat's Corner from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 30. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

Theater & Dance

CAMP OCEAN — Traveling Lantern Theatre Co. presents "Camp Ocean," a 35-minute outdoor interactive play, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4. Audiences will learn facts about fish and the mysteries of the ocean and might even earn a badge or two. This is a free, all-ages show. Cannery Square, 22560 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

THE AMAZING BUBBLE MAN! — The North Plains Public Library presents "The Amazing Bubble Man!" at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Comedy, artistry and the breathtaking dynamics of bubbles come together as Louis Pearl delights audiences. This is a free, all-ages show. Jessie Mays Community Center, 30975 N.W. Hillcrest St. in North Plains.

INTO THE LIGHT — Oregon International Ballet Academy presents "Into the Light," a spring show focused on renewal, with showtimes 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12. Newly choreographed works include a world premiere by executive director Ye Li, and a full act ballet choreographed by artistic director Xuan Cheng will feature top-level students performing classical solos. Tickets $29 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

CAMELOT — Lakewood Theatre Co. presents "Camelot," a legendary musical directed by Dennis Corwin, through June 12. Showtimes 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There will be special 7:30 p.m. Wednesday performances May 18 and June 1. Tickets from $25 at lakewood-center.org. Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego.

UN PAJARITO CANTA — Portland Revels presents "Un Pajarito Canta" (in English, "A Little Bird Told Me"), an original production with lively song, dance and storytelling, with a free, live performance on the Westside at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17. The performance is presented in collaboration with Centro Cultural de Washington County. More shows will be performed in Portland throughout the month; the June 17 performance is the only show scheduled outside Portland. Hidden Creek Community Center, 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro.

QUE BONITA ES MI TIERRA — Ballet Folklorico Academia Gabriela presents "Que Bonita Es Mi Tierra" (in English, "How Beautiful is My Land"), a story of Mexico's diversity told through traditional dance and Academia Gabriela's unique style, with showtimes at 12:30 and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19. This one-hour performance showcases dancers of all ages and levels sharing their love and passion for Mexican culture. Tickets from $10 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

MAGICAL VENTRILOQUIST — Vikki Gasko Green presents her award-winning "Magical Ventriloquist" act, with performances at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, and 6 p.m. Friday, June 24. This free, all-ages, outdoor show will delight audiences with singing, dancing and acting. The June 22 performance is at Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro. The June 24 performance is at Magnolia Park, 1810 N.W. 192nd Ave. in Hillsboro.

Community Events & Festivals

ETHIOPIAN CULTURAL FESTIVAL — Celebrate the proud and ancient culture of Ethiopia at this free, family-friendly festival from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5. There will be a traditional coffee ceremony at 1 p.m. Also featured are vendors, dancers, children's games and activities, and a DJ. Emebet Alemu produces the event with support from the City of Hillsboro. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

LATINO CULTURAL FESTIVAL — After two years' hiatus, the Latino Cultural Festival returns from noon-7 p.m. Sunday, June 5. There will be food, games and entertainment for the whole family, as well as local vendors with arts and crafts celebrating Latino culture. There will also be a play area for children and alcoholic beverages available for purchase by adults. The event is organized by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, hosted by the Hillsboro Hops and title-sponsored by Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. Ron Tonkin Field, 4460 N.E. Century Blvd. in Hillsboro.

CRUISIN' SHERWOOD — The classic car show in Sherwood returns from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Along with vehicles on display, there will be food available for purchase, as well as a beer garden and a kids zone. The show is organized by the Sherwood Chamber of Commerce and title-sponsored by Les Schwab. Sherwood Chamber of Commerce, 16273 S.W. Railroad St. in Sherwood.

LAKE OSWEGO FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS — Two days of art, food and music offer the perfect chance to re-emerge Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26. Events will be held at two locations: Lakewood Center for the Arts and George Rogers Park. Lakewood events are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26. George Rogers Park events are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. June 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26. Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego; and George Rogers Park, 611 S. State St. in Lake Oswego.

