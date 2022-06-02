ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

NAMI board president: Trauma survivors can help others recover

By La'Verne Lynn Adams
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYmW0_0fxtlZvE00 La'Verne Lynn Adams: I survived domestic abuse and now am a licensed professional counselor.

As a person who experienced childhood trauma and as an ambassador for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, I wanted to publicly share my story in hopes that it will inspire others to seek support. I would be happy if my story helped raise awareness for even one person about resources for survivors of domestic abuse to become involved with NAMI or find therapy in other ways.

As a child growing up in New York City, I witnessed a great deal of violence and was physically and emotionally abused by my mother. I was forced to learn how to cook at an early age and take care of my younger sisters and my mother after my father left when I was 6 years old.

My mother was an alcoholic and drug user which resulted in my family moving around a great deal. At about the age of 11, I was pistol whipped by my mother when I came home from school. The door I usually entered was locked, so I had to use the front door, not knowing my mother was home and did not go to work.

Emotional abuse was ongoing by my family as I was much lighter than my mother and sisters. I was labeled "the white sheep of the family."

After leaving home and going to college in upstate New York, I had several attempts to harm myself. After I had my oldest daughter, I attempted suicide and was hospitalized. I was then diagnosed with major depression and anxiety in 1990 and decided to pursue a career in mental health after my stay on the inpatient unit.

I decided to go into the field of counseling as I felt that I could help others who struggle with mental health, especially to help the voices of the other patients who were not being heard. I was introduced to NAMI in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, by my mentor Dr. Charma D. Dudley, and I have been a part of NAMI since then.

I received an associate's degree in community mental health from Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York, a bachelor's degree in liberal arts from the University of Pittsburgh and a master's degree in marriage and family therapy from Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

I now hold a license as a professional counselor and moved to the Portland/Clackamas area in July 2018.

I continue to struggle with my mental health, but I am not on any medication, as I did not like the side effects. I take it one day at a time, breathing through every ache and pain. I am a survivor of physical, emotional and sexual abuse, but I live today to help others on their healing journey. NAMI helps me stay grounded and offer the resources needed.

National Alliance on Mental Illness-Clackamas Board President La'Verne Lynn Adams currently works at Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare as an outpatient quality manager.

Comments / 0

Related
Clackamas Review

Providence St. Vincent nurses reach agreement

The deal could avert a strike at one of three Portland-area hospitals where they have been authorized.Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center made a tentative bargaining agreement with the hospital Friday evening, avoiding a possible strike. The Portland hospital said the deal comes after nearly eight months of negotiations. It only covers nurses at Providence St. Vincent, which was the first of three Providence hospitals to authorize a strike. Nurses at Providence Willamette Falls and Providence Milwaukie still do not have a deal and have given union leadership authority to call a strike. A D V E R T...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Nurses authorize strikes at Portland-area Providence hospitals

A strike date must still be set before nurses actually walk off the job in protest.Nurses at Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center have voted to authorize strikes, the Oregon Nurses Association announced Thursday, June 2. The strike authorization votes come after nurses at Portland's Providence St. Vincent Medical Center voted to strike in May. According to ONA, the nurses are protesting unfair labor practices and are demanding contracts to improve patient care, nurse staffing standards, make health care affordable and address Providence's staffing crisis. "Providence isn't taking patient or nurse safety seriously. For the last two...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Party for Alzheimer's research funding heads to Tumwater Vineyard

Longest Day Campaign event looking to again raise more than $10,000 for causeIf you are looking for an evening out in West Linn, the fourth annual Solstice Sip has you covered. On Tuesday, June 21, Solstice Sip will be back in person to raise awareness and funding for the Alzheimer's Association's Longest Day Campaign. Solstice Sip, a wine and beer tasting event will be at the Tumwater Vineyard, a founding sponsor of the event that graciously donated the event space. Solstice Sip, held each year on or near the summer solstice has been widely supported by community...
WEST LINN, OR
Clackamas Review

Chapel Theatre offers summer camps for kids in Milwaukie

Youth with all levels of experience will learn acting, dance skills from professionalsIt's time to think about activities to keep the kids busy during the summer, and Chapel Theatre in Milwaukie has some options. Professionals with experience in dance and theater will offer summer camps on July 11-15 for children ages 5-10 and on Aug. 1-5 and 8-12 for children ages 11-17. "Milwaukie is such a family-centered town that we want to offer opportunities for youth to engage in the arts right here where they live," said Corinn deTorres, Chapel Theatre director. "We also are getting ready to start some...
MILWAUKIE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Sisters, OR
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Greensburg, PA
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
City
Clackamas, OR
Clackamas, OR
Health
Portland, OR
Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County parenting program to offer classes in Spanish

12-week course is geared for families with young children aged up to 8 years old this summerA group parenting program that for years was only available in English has been newly translated to Spanish and will be offered for the first time in Clackamas County to approximately 10 families with children aged 8 and below. "Make Parenting A Pleasure" is a child-abuse-prevention program published by nonprofit family-support organization Parenting Now, providing highly-stressed parents of young children with mentoring in resiliency, social and emotional connection and other factors proven to lower the potential for neglect. Parenting Now, headquartered in Eugene, is...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Science in the Park events aimed at North Clackamas families

Mill Park and the Park at Boardman Wetlands to host water-themed kids activities. How much water do we use to brush our teeth? How much water do manufacturers use to make blue jeans? The answer is too much, and children and their families will learn what we can all do to use less water during North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District's Science in the Park events on June 11-12.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City exhibit showcases contemporary artist

Art in Oregon shows Haelyn Y, while Clackamas County Historical Society hires new executive amid display on educationClackamas County Historical Society has two captivating exhibits that bridge the generations through art and education. "Grade School to Graduation: 100 Years of Education in Clackamas County" demonstrates how much education in the region has changed over the past 100 years, from log-cabin schoolhouses to modern school districts. While 2020 brought challenges to both teachers and students alike as classrooms across the nation adapted to online learning, the Museum of the Oregon Territory exhibit shows how this was not the first time...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club honors officers with awards

Efforts by OSP Trooper Keena Washington, Clackamas County Water Rescue Team are recognized.Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club recognized Oregon State Trooper Keena Washington, as well as the Clackamas County Water Rescue Team, at its annual Law Enforcement Day awards ceremony May 20 at Bob's Red Mill. "We hold this annual event to show appreciation for those who put their lives on the line every day for us as they face circumstances that most people avoid and run from. The last couple of years have been especially trying for law enforcement, as we know, so this will be our chance to highlight...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nami#Community Health#Domestic Violence
Clackamas Review

Clackamas student leads changes to combat school waste

Cafeteria inaugurates composting program after previously throwing away large amounts of food.Embodying a student's potential power to make positive changes, Clackamas High School sophomore Mia Aberle has worked over the past couple of months to implement a composting system into the lunchroom and kitchen. Aberle took inspiration from seeing Oregon Trail Elementary School's composting system when she was a student there. After researching the amount of food that was being thrown away at her high school, she decided that implementing a system into her own school would be a project worth taking on. "I think being younger, you get more...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City approves installation of first Native mural

Grand Ronde artist Brian Krehbiel plans 75-by-19-foot painting depicting story of Coyote and Meadowlark at busy highway intersectionOn June 1, tribal artist Brian Krehbiel kicked off painting a large mural at a major gateway to downtown Oregon City with a ceremonial chant while drumming. Krehbiel, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, is painting the 75-by-19-foot mural across the street from the tribe's property at the former Blue Heron Paper Co. mill at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 99E (McLoughlin Boulevard). The mural on the side of White Rabbit Books & Gifts/Black Ink Coffee will...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie appoints historic first Muslim member of City Council

A Marine Corps veteran in Iraq, Masoud Adam Khosroabadi serves on city's planning commissionMilwaukie City Council's appointment of its first Iranian or Muslim council member in history came after much debate over another candidate that councilors felt was equally qualified for the seat. On May 4, Councilor Angel Falconer resigned from council, saying her recent bout with COVID exposed underlying health conditions that made it impossible to continue public service. "There's always arm-wrestling," Milwaukie Councilor Lisa Batey quipped as the City Council debated for over half an hour which candidate to appoint to Falconer's vacant seat. City councilors had been...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County married couple arrested for fentanyl trafficking

Police seize pills from vehicle of Gladstone residents Johnny and Martha StavrakisA married couple from Gladstone was arrested Wednesday, June 1, after allegedly trafficking fentanyl pills from Clackamas County to Central Oregon, per the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE). Johnny Stavrakis, 39, and his wife Martha Stavrakis, 42, both face criminal charges after CODE detectives found and seized a "commercial quantity" of counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl as well as other evidence of drug sales during a traffic stop, authorities say. Johnny repotedly faces charges for unlawful possession, manufacture, and attempted distribution of a schedule II controlled substance, as...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
Clackamas Review

North Clackamas Chamber announces 2 Joe Krumm award winners

Parrott Creek's Simon Fulford, Providence Milwaukie Hospital nurse Elizabeth Watts receiving honorsParrott Creek Child & Family Services Executive Director Simon Fulford and Providence Milwaukie Hospital nurse Elizabeth Watts will both receive the North Clackamas Chamber of Commerce's Joseph Krumm Humanitarian Award on June 22. Other chamber awardees will include Cranston Machinery as Business of the Year, Rory Dunnaback of Nerds To Go as Business Person of the Year and CarePatrol of Portland's Kerry Nelson as Volunteer of the Year. Watts last year celebrated 10 years of leading the Providence Employee Garden of Giving, which is run entirely by hospital caregiver...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Letter: Adam Khosroabadi makes great City Council pick

Greg Hemer: Appointee's character when no one is watching proves that he means what he says and stands forAt our May 24 Planning Commission, we were on a 10-minute break — Adam Khosroabadi, me and another planning commissioner. We went outside to catch some fresh air. In the doorway at the City Hall entrance was a person sleeping blocking one of the doors. The other commissioner and I had an annoyed look on our faces because the entrance was blocked. We all went outside, enjoyed the non-rainy weather, and went to return inside the building. The person sleeping woke...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Former commissioner: Park Place fiasco falls on city manager

James Nicita: Oregon City officials can ensure Icon develops in strict compliance with concept plan.Recent editorials in this newspaper on the proposed Park Place Crossing development give the impression that the land-use hearings on this proposal have become a train wreck of sorts, and they criticize the developer, Icon Construction, for the proposal's shortcomings. I agree in part, but respectfully dissent, in part. In my opinion, primarily liability for any train wreck lies with our city manager, Tony Konkol, in both his breach of his charter duties and his poor management and oversight of planning in Oregon City. ...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Citizen: Park Place project's delay provides opportunity

Oregon City resident Tom Geil: Should Icon Construction bring in new plans, it opens the door to new testimony.For those who have been following the Park Place Crossing Master Plan, there have been several meetings with lots of testimony by the public, as well as detailed questions from some of the planning commissioners themselves. Oregon City planning commissioners have many further questions from all the testimony plus their own discoveries in going over the original Park Place Concept Plan, and the code variances that are being requested by the applicant, Icon Construction. This has resulted in a continuance of the...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County: 95% ballots counted

The only election still in doubt is the Democratic nominee in Oregon House District 38. Clackamas County reports that 95% of primary election ballots have been counted by the morning of Tuesday, May 31. The primary election was held May 17. According to the county's dedicated website, 111,092 of the 116,045 ballots received by May 24 have been counted. An additional 3,653 remain to be duplicated to overcome the printing error preventing them from being counted. The only election still in doubt is the Democratic nominee in Oregon House District 38. Democratic voters in the district are nearly evenly split...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

North Clackamas: Nothing more important than school safety

Superintendent Shay James: Our hearts are with the school and community in Texas impacted by this tragic event.Following another mass shooting at an American school, North Clackamas Superintendent Shay James wrote her "heart was saddened" in a letter to families in the school district. "As a parent, nothing is more important to me than the health and safety of my children," James wrote. "As superintendent, the health and safety of all our students is the top priority of mine and the district. Our hearts are with the school and community in Texas impacted by this tragic event." On May...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Clackamas Review

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Gladstone fourth graders attack invasive plants at Mary S. Young

Students take on environmental restoration project at state park in West Linn Fourth graders from John Wetten Elementary learned about environmental sciences thanks to the Lower Columbia River Estuary Partnership. Teacher Cathy Mitchell has partnered with LCREP for over 12 years. Before the field trip, LCREP provided two hands-on learning opportunities at school, preparing students to apply their learning in the field. "Conservation, restoration and service projects like this connect our kids to the local natural environment, allowing many of them to interact with nature in a manner they never experienced before," Mitchell said. "This results in a giant boost...
GLADSTONE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
130
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy