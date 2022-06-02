ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club honors officers with awards

By Cassandra Roshu
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5GeN_0fxtlX9m00 Efforts by OSP Trooper Keena Washington, Clackamas County Water Rescue Team are recognized.

Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club recognized Oregon State Trooper Keena Washington, as well as the Clackamas County Water Rescue Team, at its annual Law Enforcement Day awards ceremony May 20 at Bob's Red Mill. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YizW_0fxtlX9m00

"We hold this annual event to show appreciation for those who put their lives on the line every day for us as they face circumstances that most people avoid and run from. The last couple of years have been especially trying for law enforcement, as we know, so this will be our chance to highlight the great things they do while serving our county and state," said Rotary Club event organizer Dave Sohm.

OSP Lt. Patrick Huskey introduced six-year veteran Washington, who was nominated by his peers in 2020 and in 2022 but he had to wait until this year to be officially recognized due to COVID. Huskey said the department is 50% short staffed, and Washington fills in when needed in addition to being the field training officer and part of the Mobile Response Team.

During the last two years, the Clackamas County Water Rescue Team has responded to 80 calls for assistance in Clackamas County and 30 missions across the state of Oregon — ranging from locating weapons to search and recovery of people lost in water and natural disasters. They have aided in Multnomah, Marion, Yamhill, Washington and Clackamas counties, as well as in the cities of Hillsboro, Beaverton, Lake Oswego, Salem, Bend and Milwaukie. Deputy Josh Hattan said that the average duration for being on the team is six to eight years. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5OZo_0fxtlX9m00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CabeA_0fxtlX9m00

"Our callouts are literally, a pager goes off, and I tell the guys 'let's go,' and they drop what they're doing — family, work and everything like that. So it's amazing that these guys can go ahead and do that for years on end," Hattan said.

Hattan told the Rotary Club about two missions, one was the team's search in the Columbia River Gorge for a woman who was swept away in a landslide. Most of the team did not have previous experience with mud but, nevertheless, used their training to make their way through the debris and eventually found the victim.

"These guys adapt to everything. They're able to do so much, and it's such an incredible experience with them," Hattan said.

Hattan said the divers typically have zero visibility, attach to a line and search by feel. The team dives in 40 feet of water or less and operates with dry suits, thermals and other layers that completely seal off their bodies from water and potential contaminants and help them stay warm. As for duration, divers stay underwater for anywhere between 20 minutes and an hour depending on the conditions and level of mental fatigue.

"Designated safety officers on our team monitor the divers. So if we feel that it's becoming a toll on them, we pull them out," Hattan said.

Mental fatigue is a concern that the team makes sure to address when they are off duty as well. While the team has many stories of successful dives, they have just as many — if not more — experiences where they witness unforgettable deaths.

"You never forget those dives. I can visualize some of mine," Hattan said. "The way the mind processes and stores information doesn't always know where to put events and memories. So, without help, they'll just sit on a desk. And the more memories you have built up, the less working space you have for your day-to-day activities."

Hattan said mental health is an issue that needs to be constantly addressed by law enforcement. Officers cope with what they experience by talking to specialized counselors, their loved ones and one another.

Hattan referred to the dive team as a second family for the team's members.

"We do things off duty, we do things together, and we trust each other," he said. "If I'm the diver underwater, I'm trusting the guy who's on the surface who's helping me. I'm trusting the guys who are backing me up if I need them. It's an additional family even closer than the guys who we work with on the road and on patrol."

In light of the Defund the Police Movement, CCSO Lt. Marcus Mendoza said that when the movement was going on and Portland lost some funding, Clackamas County voters approved the sheriff's office levy in May 2021. In the levy was a request for an increase in funding, which gave them additional deputy positions.

"We needed it, and we thank the voters for their decision on that, so we'll give you the best service that we can with the funds that you're providing," Mendoza said

After July, Clackamas County will hire additional deputies. Training takes a year and a half, so the benefits will not be seen until next fall.

"Fortunately, for us in Clackamas County, we know that we have the support of the community. We hear that from you day in and day out, and from all of us, I will say thank you," Mendoza said.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Canby Herald

Canby & Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities going on in and around the local area - Ren Faire, repair day, dog showMolalla Library plans repair event on June 11 The Molalla Repair Fair will be held Saturday, June 11, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Molalla Public Library. This free event will feature volunteers on hand to help figure out and possibly fix household items such as clothes, textiles, bicycles, small electronics, small home appliances, tools, jewelry and the like. Canby Chamber sets Par 3 golf tourney The Canby Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

2022 Canby Graduation

The Canby High School seniors participated in the first 'normal' commencement since 2019, through wind and rain. The rain didn't dampen their spirits. The Canby High School Class of 2022 graduated on June 3, donning ponchos and shower caps over their grad caps. During what the city proclaimed to be "Honoring the High School Class of 2022 Week," Canby celebrated the young adults who weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and are looking forward to the future. The class of 2022 has been through a lot. As sophomores, their "extended spring break" at the onset of the pandemic turned into two...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Business is also a heritage worth celebrating

Willamette Falls & Landings Heritage Area Coalition recognizes the contributions of business to the rich history of the areaWhat would we do without barbers, auto shops, florists, bars, restaurants and other local businesses? The Willamette Falls & Landings Heritage Area Coalition has identified these businesses within the heritage area who have been in service for 50 years or more. The coalition recognizes them as part of its "Half Century Business Club." The first members of the club were recognized in 2016. These businesses deserve our patronage. Newberg is the largest community in the western end of the heritage area, and...
AGRICULTURE
Canby Herald

CHS grads receive $2 million in scholarships

Canby seniors recognized at awards ceremony, Senior Park dedication and ribbon cuttingCanby High School celebrated its Class of 2022 June 2 with a senior awards ceremony and Senior Park dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony. After several years of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, hybrid and virtual activities, canceled sports and dances, the seniors were surrounded by family, friends and teachers in the first awards ceremony in two years at CHS. Principal Greg Dinse, in his opening remarks, noted that these students have had to overcome so many challenges and congratulated them on a job well done. "Today's ceremony really gives...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yamhill, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
City
Milwaukie, OR
State
Washington State
City
Marion, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
City
Bend, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Canby Herald

Clackamas County board races head to November runoffs

Sonya Fischer will face Ben West, while Paul Savas and Libra Forde in top two of separate primary contestIt's unofficially official: Voters will have to wait until November to determine future occupants of two key seats on the Clackamas County commission. County Commissioners Sonya Fischer and Paul Savas are both seeking another four years in office starting next year. Their reelection campaigns received the highest percentages of the May 17 count in each race, but neither incumbent candidate earned the 50% necessary to avoid November runoffs. On June 1, Clackamas County announced it had processed "nearly all main ballots"...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Environmental Learning Center 'bioblitz' to identify wetland plants, wildlife

Clackamas Community College plans free event in partnership with watershed council, Water Environment ServicesThe Greater Oregon City Watershed Council and the Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center are partnering to host a community-led bioblitz on June 25. A bioblitz is an event to take a snapshot of the biodiversity, or variety of life, in a specific place. Students, scientists, naturalists and other community members join together to find and identify as many plants, animals and other organisms as possible in a short period of time. Sponsored by the Clackamas Water Environment Services, this free event is open to all...
OREGON CITY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas County married couple arrested for fentanyl trafficking

Police seize pills from vehicle of Gladstone residents Johnny and Martha StavrakisA married couple from Gladstone was arrested Wednesday, June 1, after allegedly trafficking fentanyl pills from Clackamas County to Central Oregon, per the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE). Johnny Stavrakis, 39, and his wife Martha Stavrakis, 42, both face criminal charges after CODE detectives found and seized a "commercial quantity" of counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl as well as other evidence of drug sales during a traffic stop, authorities say. Johnny repotedly faces charges for unlawful possession, manufacture, and attempted distribution of a schedule II controlled substance, as...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Mental Health#Mobile#Osp Trooper#Covid#The Mobile Response Team
Canby Herald

NAMI board president: Trauma survivors can help others recover

La'Verne Lynn Adams: I survived domestic abuse and now am a licensed professional counselor.As a person who experienced childhood trauma and as an ambassador for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, I wanted to publicly share my story in hopes that it will inspire others to seek support. I would be happy if my story helped raise awareness for even one person about resources for survivors of domestic abuse to become involved with NAMI or find therapy in other ways. As a child growing up in New York City, I witnessed a great deal of...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Canby Herald

It's time to restore trust in Clackamas County elections

Pamplin Media Group editorial board: Sherry Hall must leave clerk's office and make room for qualified candidate Catherine McMullen Clackamas County's elections clerk, who has made a litany of ballot mistakes in her 20-year tenure, should be removed from office. Calling for the county's clerk to resign or be recalled after her latest disastrous antics was an easy decision for Pamplin Media Group, since it was a decision that we've already made — repeatedly. Our editorial board called for her removal in 2010, after Sherry Hall's office cost the county an extra $120,000 by misprinting ballots to include a...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Oregon schools aim to redefine discipline

Despite reforms, students of color face higher rates of punishment at school.A Pamplin Media Group Special Report By Courtney Vaughn, Ray Pitz, Brittany Allen and Emily Matlock For many Oregon students, the consequences they face for bad behavior in school will depend largely on which school district they attend and the color of their skin. Over the past decade, Oregon has reformed its approach to student discipline and relied on trauma-informed practices to address the root causes of bad behavior. "In both 2013 and 2015, Oregon enacted legislation that shifted school discipline policies from a zero-tolerance approach...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

Woman sought for threatening Home Depot customer with gun

Oregon City police say suspect is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair.Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who on Wednesday evening, May 25, allegedly threatened someone with a gun at a Home Depot in Oregon City. OCPD said the woman menaced another customer with a black handgun in the store parking lot. The suspect is described as a white, 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair. Anyone with information is urged to call the Oregon City Tip Line at 503-905-3505 and reference OCPD case number 22-011766. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Canby Herald

Bridging Cultures kicks off return of Saturdays in the Park

The nonprofit dedicated to connecting Canby neighbors hosted its first lunch in the park event in two years. The sun was shining over Locust Street Park during Bridging Cultures' first Saturday in the Park, or Sábados en el Parque, event this year. Volunteers served up hot dogs and hamburgers while neighbors chatted and kids played in the park. Providing entertainment for the day was Woodburn dance group Cosecha Mestiza, performing traditional Mexican folkloric dances. After two years without Saturdays in the Park, the reunion kicked off a summer of activities and celebrated a return to normalcy after the...
Canby Herald

Canby School District busy with two projects

Special events will mark the completion of Senior Park and the beginning of expansion work.School may be nearing the end of the year, but the Canby School District has some interesting projects in the works. Canby High School will be the scene of the completion of a project focused on the CHS classes that graduated during the pandemic. To that end, a dedication ceremony for Senior Park will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2. With the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Canby High School leaders wanted to do something special for the senior class graduating...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Q&A: Betsy Johnson talks independent campaign for governor

The former state senator discusses a wide range of issues, including the significance of November's election. Win or lose, former state senator Betsy Johnson is making history this year. Johnson is expected to be one of three women in serious contention to become Oregon's next governor this fall. No gubernatorial election in state history has ever featured more than one woman among the major candidates, but this year will likely feature three: Johnson and former state representatives Tina Kotek, a longtime Democratic speaker of the House, and Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican who previously served as minority leader. Kotek won...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

Canby Yard of the Month

Canby Garden Club zeroes in on design and colors at the home of Kareen Bayless.When she made the move from an apartment to a home in 1999, Kareen Bayless decided there was way too much lawn on the property. So, she got to work. "I had to do something," she said. "Out came the shovel and wheelbarrow and off I went." The result is something pretty special. So special, in fact, that the Canby Garden Club has named her property its Yard of the Month for June. Bayless buried herself in gardening magazines, books and ideas. What has germinated from...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

League of Women Voters: Clackamas County, state now see urgency

Marge Easley: We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson.The League of Women Voters of Clackamas County thanks state and county officials for acknowledging the urgency of completing the ballot-counting process in our county. We believe that voters deserve an election system they can depend on, one that adheres to established procedures at all stages of the process. As we all know, loss of faith in election integrity can have a direct impact on voter participation and faith in our democratic system. We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson. Ballot-handling protocols must be reviewed, refined and followed to the letter, and election officials must be held accountable for missteps. Oregon's well-earned reputation for safe and secure elections is at stake. Marge Easley is a board member for Clackamas County's League of Women Voters chapter. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby's parks master plan review underway

The community will have one more chance to ask questions, provide input on the plan at a June 8 forumThe City of Canby is working to finalize its parks and recreation master plan for once more public review. The first draft was presented to the public in January. Consultants with BerryDunn have taken feedback from city planners, counselors and the community and will present a final draft for review at a joint work session between city council and the parks and recreation master plan steering committee for on Wednesday, June 1. The city will host a final public-input forum for the master plan with BerryDunn to discuss the draft plan, provide any updates on findings and discuss next steps. The meeting will be held on Wednesday June 8, at 6 p.m. at the Canby Police Department — 1175 NW Third Ave. The draft Parks and Recreation Master Plan and draft Parks and Recreation Methodology Study are available online. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Library's summer concert series returns

The Canby Public Library will host three concerts on Thursdays throughout the summer at Wait Park.The Canby Public Library and Friends of the Library will host a free summer concert series this summer. Concerts will be held at Wait Park. Folks are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets as well as picnic food if desired. • On July 7 at 6 pm; "Chicamarimba." Chicamarimba performs upbeat world music blending African and Latin American rhythms, as well as contemporary favorites for all ages to enjoy. • On August 4 at 6 pm; "Castletown." Castletown performs a high energy show with a sound best described as "AmeriCeltic", blending the heart and soul of traditional Irish reels with modern folk, blues, jazz, and country influences. • On September 1 at 6 pm; "Rose City Brass Quintet." Five world-class chamber musicians unite in their love of the sweeping, majestic, all-encompassing sonic possibilities to present a thoughtfully crafted program, including a cross section of leading composers. For more information and a full calendar of events, visit canbyoregon.gov/library. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
80
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy