ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

NAMI board president: Trauma survivors can help others recover

By La'Verne Lynn Adams
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYmW0_0fxtlWH300 La'Verne Lynn Adams: I survived domestic abuse and now am a licensed professional counselor.

As a person who experienced childhood trauma and as an ambassador for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, I wanted to publicly share my story in hopes that it will inspire others to seek support. I would be happy if my story helped raise awareness for even one person about resources for survivors of domestic abuse to become involved with NAMI or find therapy in other ways.

As a child growing up in New York City, I witnessed a great deal of violence and was physically and emotionally abused by my mother. I was forced to learn how to cook at an early age and take care of my younger sisters and my mother after my father left when I was 6 years old.

My mother was an alcoholic and drug user which resulted in my family moving around a great deal. At about the age of 11, I was pistol whipped by my mother when I came home from school. The door I usually entered was locked, so I had to use the front door, not knowing my mother was home and did not go to work.

Emotional abuse was ongoing by my family as I was much lighter than my mother and sisters. I was labeled "the white sheep of the family."

After leaving home and going to college in upstate New York, I had several attempts to harm myself. After I had my oldest daughter, I attempted suicide and was hospitalized. I was then diagnosed with major depression and anxiety in 1990 and decided to pursue a career in mental health after my stay on the inpatient unit.

I decided to go into the field of counseling as I felt that I could help others who struggle with mental health, especially to help the voices of the other patients who were not being heard. I was introduced to NAMI in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, by my mentor Dr. Charma D. Dudley, and I have been a part of NAMI since then.

I received an associate's degree in community mental health from Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York, a bachelor's degree in liberal arts from the University of Pittsburgh and a master's degree in marriage and family therapy from Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

I now hold a license as a professional counselor and moved to the Portland/Clackamas area in July 2018.

I continue to struggle with my mental health, but I am not on any medication, as I did not like the side effects. I take it one day at a time, breathing through every ache and pain. I am a survivor of physical, emotional and sexual abuse, but I live today to help others on their healing journey. NAMI helps me stay grounded and offer the resources needed.

National Alliance on Mental Illness-Clackamas Board President La'Verne Lynn Adams currently works at Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare as an outpatient quality manager.

Comments / 0

Related
Canby Herald

Clackamas County parenting program to offer classes in Spanish

12-week course is geared for families with young children aged up to 8 years old this summerA group parenting program that for years was only available in English has been newly translated to Spanish and will be offered for the first time in Clackamas County to approximately 10 families with children aged 8 and below. "Make Parenting A Pleasure" is a child-abuse-prevention program published by nonprofit family-support organization Parenting Now, providing highly-stressed parents of young children with mentoring in resiliency, social and emotional connection and other factors proven to lower the potential for neglect. Parenting Now, headquartered in Eugene, is...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Environmental Learning Center 'bioblitz' to identify wetland plants, wildlife

Clackamas Community College plans free event in partnership with watershed council, Water Environment ServicesThe Greater Oregon City Watershed Council and the Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center are partnering to host a community-led bioblitz on June 25. A bioblitz is an event to take a snapshot of the biodiversity, or variety of life, in a specific place. Students, scientists, naturalists and other community members join together to find and identify as many plants, animals and other organisms as possible in a short period of time. Sponsored by the Clackamas Water Environment Services, this free event is open to all...
OREGON CITY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby & Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities going on in and around the local area - Ren Faire, repair day, dog showMolalla Library plans repair event on June 11 The Molalla Repair Fair will be held Saturday, June 11, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Molalla Public Library. This free event will feature volunteers on hand to help figure out and possibly fix household items such as clothes, textiles, bicycles, small electronics, small home appliances, tools, jewelry and the like. Canby Chamber sets Par 3 golf tourney The Canby Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

CHS grads receive $2 million in scholarships

Canby seniors recognized at awards ceremony, Senior Park dedication and ribbon cuttingCanby High School celebrated its Class of 2022 June 2 with a senior awards ceremony and Senior Park dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony. After several years of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, hybrid and virtual activities, canceled sports and dances, the seniors were surrounded by family, friends and teachers in the first awards ceremony in two years at CHS. Principal Greg Dinse, in his opening remarks, noted that these students have had to overcome so many challenges and congratulated them on a job well done. "Today's ceremony really gives...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Sisters, OR
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Greensburg, PA
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
City
Clackamas, OR
Clackamas, OR
Health
Portland, OR
Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Canby Herald

Oregon City exhibit showcases contemporary artist

Art in Oregon shows Haelyn Y, while Clackamas County Historical Society hires new executive amid display on educationClackamas County Historical Society has two captivating exhibits that bridge the generations through art and education. "Grade School to Graduation: 100 Years of Education in Clackamas County" demonstrates how much education in the region has changed over the past 100 years, from log-cabin schoolhouses to modern school districts. While 2020 brought challenges to both teachers and students alike as classrooms across the nation adapted to online learning, the Museum of the Oregon Territory exhibit shows how this was not the first time...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

2022 Canby Graduation

The Canby High School seniors participated in the first 'normal' commencement since 2019, through wind and rain. The rain didn't dampen their spirits. The Canby High School Class of 2022 graduated on June 3, donning ponchos and shower caps over their grad caps. During what the city proclaimed to be "Honoring the High School Class of 2022 Week," Canby celebrated the young adults who weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and are looking forward to the future. The class of 2022 has been through a lot. As sophomores, their "extended spring break" at the onset of the pandemic turned into two...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Former state legislator Ralph Groener dies at 80

One of Clackamas Community College's original board members served four years in the Oregon Legislature from 1973-76Ralph Groener, who served in the Oregon Legislature and on the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners, died in his Oregon City home on Wednesday, June 1, at the age of 80. Born Dec. 25, 1941, in Oregon City, Groener graduated from West Linn High School in 1960, when he would enter the U.S. Air Force and serve four years stationed in Denver. He then graduated from the University of Oregon in 1969, and later attended graduate school at Portland State University. After spending several...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club honors officers with awards

Efforts by OSP Trooper Keena Washington, Clackamas County Water Rescue Team are recognized.Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club recognized Oregon State Trooper Keena Washington, as well as the Clackamas County Water Rescue Team, at its annual Law Enforcement Day awards ceremony May 20 at Bob's Red Mill. "We hold this annual event to show appreciation for those who put their lives on the line every day for us as they face circumstances that most people avoid and run from. The last couple of years have been especially trying for law enforcement, as we know, so this will be our chance to highlight...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nami#Community Health#Domestic Violence
Canby Herald

Clackamas County married couple arrested for fentanyl trafficking

Police seize pills from vehicle of Gladstone residents Johnny and Martha StavrakisA married couple from Gladstone was arrested Wednesday, June 1, after allegedly trafficking fentanyl pills from Clackamas County to Central Oregon, per the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE). Johnny Stavrakis, 39, and his wife Martha Stavrakis, 42, both face criminal charges after CODE detectives found and seized a "commercial quantity" of counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl as well as other evidence of drug sales during a traffic stop, authorities say. Johnny repotedly faces charges for unlawful possession, manufacture, and attempted distribution of a schedule II controlled substance, as...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Oregon schools aim to redefine discipline

Despite reforms, students of color face higher rates of punishment at school.A Pamplin Media Group Special Report By Courtney Vaughn, Ray Pitz, Brittany Allen and Emily Matlock For many Oregon students, the consequences they face for bad behavior in school will depend largely on which school district they attend and the color of their skin. Over the past decade, Oregon has reformed its approach to student discipline and relied on trauma-informed practices to address the root causes of bad behavior. "In both 2013 and 2015, Oregon enacted legislation that shifted school discipline policies from a zero-tolerance approach...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Former Clackamas County employee: Latest fiasco is no surprise

Ashley Carroll: Sherry Hall has a history of election errors, erroneously sends out private emails, refuses to take any responsibility. I have watched the near breakdown of the Clackamas County voting system with concern and condemnation — but not surprise. I was a Clackamas County employee in 2012 when, under Sherry Hall's tutelage, an election worker was caught changing votes in favor of Republicans candidates. I remember the 2010 fiasco where Sherry allowed a November race to be placed on the May primary ballot, causing $100,000 in reprinting costs.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas County board races head to November runoffs

Sonya Fischer will face Ben West, while Paul Savas and Libra Forde in top two of separate primary contestIt's unofficially official: Voters will have to wait until November to determine future occupants of two key seats on the Clackamas County commission. County Commissioners Sonya Fischer and Paul Savas are both seeking another four years in office starting next year. Their reelection campaigns received the highest percentages of the May 17 count in each race, but neither incumbent candidate earned the 50% necessary to avoid November runoffs. On June 1, Clackamas County announced it had processed "nearly all main ballots"...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
Canby Herald

Student innovation celebrated at Oregon Tech's 'IdeaFest'

Annual showcase features student projects across fields of engineering, technology, manufacturing and more.The Oregon Institute of Technology's annual "IdeaFest" returned in-person for 2022 to showcase student research projects and recognize the hard work and innovation of nearly 40 scholars in applied sciences. Poster presentations lining an exhibit room at Oregon Tech's Portland-Metro campus in Wilsonville on Wednesday, May 18 featured inquiry and analysis conducted by junior, senior and graduate students as class projects in engineering, technology, health, manufacturing and other disciplines. Projects were evaluated by a panel of five judges who scored the entries based on clarity, innovation, relevance, layout...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Canby Herald

Q&A: Betsy Johnson talks independent campaign for governor

The former state senator discusses a wide range of issues, including the significance of November's election. Win or lose, former state senator Betsy Johnson is making history this year. Johnson is expected to be one of three women in serious contention to become Oregon's next governor this fall. No gubernatorial election in state history has ever featured more than one woman among the major candidates, but this year will likely feature three: Johnson and former state representatives Tina Kotek, a longtime Democratic speaker of the House, and Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican who previously served as minority leader. Kotek won...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

Canby's parks master plan review underway

The community will have one more chance to ask questions, provide input on the plan at a June 8 forumThe City of Canby is working to finalize its parks and recreation master plan for once more public review. The first draft was presented to the public in January. Consultants with BerryDunn have taken feedback from city planners, counselors and the community and will present a final draft for review at a joint work session between city council and the parks and recreation master plan steering committee for on Wednesday, June 1. The city will host a final public-input forum for the master plan with BerryDunn to discuss the draft plan, provide any updates on findings and discuss next steps. The meeting will be held on Wednesday June 8, at 6 p.m. at the Canby Police Department — 1175 NW Third Ave. The draft Parks and Recreation Master Plan and draft Parks and Recreation Methodology Study are available online. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby School District busy with two projects

Special events will mark the completion of Senior Park and the beginning of expansion work.School may be nearing the end of the year, but the Canby School District has some interesting projects in the works. Canby High School will be the scene of the completion of a project focused on the CHS classes that graduated during the pandemic. To that end, a dedication ceremony for Senior Park will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2. With the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Canby High School leaders wanted to do something special for the senior class graduating...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Library's summer concert series returns

The Canby Public Library will host three concerts on Thursdays throughout the summer at Wait Park.The Canby Public Library and Friends of the Library will host a free summer concert series this summer. Concerts will be held at Wait Park. Folks are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets as well as picnic food if desired. • On July 7 at 6 pm; "Chicamarimba." Chicamarimba performs upbeat world music blending African and Latin American rhythms, as well as contemporary favorites for all ages to enjoy. • On August 4 at 6 pm; "Castletown." Castletown performs a high energy show with a sound best described as "AmeriCeltic", blending the heart and soul of traditional Irish reels with modern folk, blues, jazz, and country influences. • On September 1 at 6 pm; "Rose City Brass Quintet." Five world-class chamber musicians unite in their love of the sweeping, majestic, all-encompassing sonic possibilities to present a thoughtfully crafted program, including a cross section of leading composers. For more information and a full calendar of events, visit canbyoregon.gov/library. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Woman sought for threatening Home Depot customer with gun

Oregon City police say suspect is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair.Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who on Wednesday evening, May 25, allegedly threatened someone with a gun at a Home Depot in Oregon City. OCPD said the woman menaced another customer with a black handgun in the store parking lot. The suspect is described as a white, 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair. Anyone with information is urged to call the Oregon City Tip Line at 503-905-3505 and reference OCPD case number 22-011766. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
Canby Herald

League of Women Voters: Clackamas County, state now see urgency

Marge Easley: We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson.The League of Women Voters of Clackamas County thanks state and county officials for acknowledging the urgency of completing the ballot-counting process in our county. We believe that voters deserve an election system they can depend on, one that adheres to established procedures at all stages of the process. As we all know, loss of faith in election integrity can have a direct impact on voter participation and faith in our democratic system. We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson. Ballot-handling protocols must be reviewed, refined and followed to the letter, and election officials must be held accountable for missteps. Oregon's well-earned reputation for safe and secure elections is at stake. Marge Easley is a board member for Clackamas County's League of Women Voters chapter. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas Community College busy with events on June 1

Student resource fair, manufacturing and welding info, and details about teaching careers available.Clackamas Community College is hosting a number of events on June 1 for those looking to start their educational journey, those interested in learning about becoming a teacher, or those who are looking for jobs in manufacturing or welding. Student Resource Fair Prospective, new and current students are invited to attend a Student Resource Fair from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Wacheno Welcome Center. Participants will learn about the variety of student services available at CCC, like financial aid, registration, advising, the VET Center, the Disability...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
80
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy