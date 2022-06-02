ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Environmental Learning Center 'bioblitz' to identify wetland plants, wildlife

 3 days ago
The Greater Oregon City Watershed Council and the Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center are partnering to host a community-led bioblitz on June 25.

A bioblitz is an event to take a snapshot of the biodiversity, or variety of life, in a specific place. Students, scientists, naturalists and other community members join together to find and identify as many plants, animals and other organisms as possible in a short period of time.

Sponsored by the Clackamas Water Environment Services, this free event is open to all ages. From 8 a.m. to noon, sign up for an hourlong tour with a local expert taking small groups to explore the Environmental Learning Center. Experts will help community members identify and discover the area's unique wetland habitat. Volunteers will take photos and help document all the creatures and life found at the Environmental Learning Center.

"We are excited to have the community join us in discovering the rich variety of life that calls this place home," said Renee Harber, Environmental Learning Center director.

Tom Gaskill, executive director for the Greater Oregon City Watershed Council, said, "The Environmental Learning Center is an extraordinary site where people can see the diversity and abundance of wildlife habitat in an approachable and fun environment."

Registration is required as time slots are limited. Once registered, resources will be provided to help participants prepare. Wear comfortable outdoor clothing and dress appropriately for inclement weather. The event will be held rain or shine.

Register at eventbrite.com/e/bioblitz-at-the-environmental-learning-center-tickets-332989880697. For more information, contact Willow Mikles at Willow.Mikles@gocwc.org.

Clackamas Community College is located at 19600 Molalla Ave., Oregon City.

