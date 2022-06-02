ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

WCCLS: Summer reading means summer fun at libraries

By Mark Miller
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41KOvw_0fxtlSk900 Washington County libraries offer a wealth of programs, indoors and outdoors, adults and all ages, from June 2.

All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted.

Banks

42461 N.W. Market St.

BUILD AND USE GARDEN STRUCTURES — Join the library for a hands-on workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 4. For adults and teens. In-person. A few simple trellis structures will be demonstrated that can add a lot of versatility to your growing space. No registration required.

SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find books, crafts and information about the library's summer reading program from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For all ages. In-person. This event will be held at Greenville Park, 41905 N.W. Arbor Park Loop in Banks.

TEEN CRAFT EVENT — Meet in the community room to create a fairy house, 1-3 p.m. Friday, June 24. For teens. In-person. No registration required.

DROP-IN CRAFT — Make "kindness coins" from air-dry clay any time between 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For kids and teens. In-person. No registration required.

COMMUNITY WALKS — Take a historically themed walk around Banks, using the newly published historical Walking Tour book as your guide, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. Meet at the library. No registration required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Lpul_0fxtlSk900

Beaverton

12375 S.W. Fifth St.

AGE CAFÉ — Discuss topics related to aging, growth and older adulthood, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, June 3. For adults. In-person. Co-sponsored by Washington County Disability, Aging & Veterans Services and Viva Village. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

REPAIR FAIR — Bring by something that needs fixing from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 4. For adults. In-person. This event offers free repairs by volunteers who are skilled at mending household items. Register items ahead of time at bit.ly/3yPONdh.

MESSY ART — Make art while making a mess from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. Ages 2-8. In-person. No registration required.

POETRY READING AND OPEN MIC — Hear poetry from several current and past Airlee Press poets, followed by an open mic, from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. For adults. In-person. No registration required.

BEAVERTON VOLUNTEER FAIR — Learn about local nonprofits and community groups and what you can do to support their activities, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 11. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

FAMILY PRIDE CELEBRATION — Join the library for a special storytime celebrating Pride Month, as well as fun family crafts and activities, from 2-3:30 p.m. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

SUMMER SHRINKY DINKS — Make Shrinky Dinks from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. Grades K-5. In-person. No registration required.

STORY SLAM: TRAVEL EDITION — Take to the stage to tell a true, personal, five- to eight-minute story from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. For adults and teens. In-person and livestreamed. Stories must be told from memory and should have travel as their theme. Potential storytellers should arrive by 6:45 p.m. to speak with the event host. No registration required.

NATURE INVESTIGATORS — Join the library for a special storytime followed by an exploration of things in the library's own backyard, 11 a.m.-noon Monday, June 20. Ages 2-8 with family. In-person. Dress for the weather. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

INTRODUCTION TO ZOOM MEETINGS — Learn tips and tricks to get the most out of Zoom meetings, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. For adults. Virtual. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

CELEBRATE PRIDE TEEN CRAFTS — Make rainbow-themed crafts in the teen room from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, June 23, to celebrate Pride Month. Grades 6-12. In-person. No registration required.

POKÉMON CARDS — Bring your Pokémon deck and play against other players in the teen room, from 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 24. Grades 6-8. In-person. There will be three drawings with a pack of cards as the prize. No registration required.

CLAY POT ART — Stop by the teen room and colorfully paint and then Mod Podge a clay pot for a plant, from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Grades 6-12. In-person. No registration required.

Bethany

15325 N.W. Central Drive, Suite J-8

GAME TRUCK — Play your favorite console games and maybe even some lawn games outside as well, from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Ages 11-18. In-person. This event is held at Bethany Village Plaza, 4720 N.W. Bethany Blvd. in Bethany.

Cedar Mill

1080 N.W. Saltzman Road

CIRCUIT FLOWERS — Make your own flower that lights up with LEDs and circuits from 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Ages 11-18. In-person. Materials and instructions provided. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

SUMMER READING FESTIVAL — Join the library for fun activities, crafts and games from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 24. For all ages. In-person. Raffle prizes are available for adults. No registration required.

Cornelius

1370 N. Adair St.

KIDS CRAFT NIGHT — Enjoy making fun crafts in the library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, and Friday, June 17. Ages 5 and up. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

KNIVES OUT — See the 2019 murder mystery "Knives Out" at the library from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. For adults. In-person. No registration required.

ANIMAL TRACKS AND SIGNS — Dive into the wonderful world of animals and learn all about how to spot their signs, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. For kids. In-person. Presented by Jackson Bottom Wetlands Preserve. No registration required.

LEARN TO CATCH MORE FISH — Learn from Tim Lenihan of the NW Steelheaders all about fishing gear, regulations and places to fish locally from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For adults and teens. In-person. No registration required.

A BUG'S LIFE — See 1998 animated film "A Bug's Life" at the library for Family Movie Day at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAs0E_0fxtlSk900

Forest Grove

2114 Pacific Ave.

USED BOOK SALE — Find your next favorite book through Saturday, June 4, as the Friends of the Forest Grove Library hosts its used book sale. Books will be available for sale in the Rogers Meeting Room during library hours. On the last day of the sale, there will be a $5 per bag deal. For more information, visit fglibraryfriends.org.

AFTER HOURS MINI GOLF — Putt through the library on a nine-hole miniature golf course from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Ages 12-18. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

BUILDING FOR HURRICANES — Explore how hurricane forces act on buildings with this take-and-engineer kit available Tuesday, June 21. For kids. Pickup at the library. Participants will need their own fan and spray bottle from home. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

PRIDE BRACELETS — Take and make bracelets to mark Pride Month, with materials available for pickup while supplies last Thursday, June 23. For teens. There will be an optional Zoom hangout at 2 p.m. to talk about representation and LGBT+ history. No registration required.

BJ THE CLOWN — Enjoy the highly interactive act of BJ the Clown from 11:15 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 28. For children. In-person. This program is held at Rogers Park, 2421 17th Ave. in Forest Grove.

Garden Home

7475 S.W. Oleson Road

NERD NIGHT TRIVIA — Test your wits at the library's monthly trivia night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. For adults. Virtual. Participants can play solo or in a team of up to five. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FTvw_0fxtlSk900

Hillsboro

2850 N.E. Brookwood Pkwy.

SLIME OF YOUR LIFE — Come learn the basics of the world's favorite science craft, then explore the extras to make the perfect goo for you, 1-2 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Grades K-8. In-person. No registration required.

THE JOY OF DOWNSIZING — Learn how to downsize with less stress from Phyllis Peabody, a senior move management specialist, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. For adults. In-person. No registration required.

THE FAMILY HISTORY GUIDE ASSOCIATION — Learn how to use the Family History Guide website for genealogy research from its creator, featured speaker Bob Taylor, from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 11. For adults. Virtual. Presented by the Genealogical Society of Washington County. Meeting information is available at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

ANDRÉ LEWIS CARTER — Meet the local author who wrote his debut novel at the Hillsboro Public Library, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12. For adults and teens. In-person. Carter's book, "Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea," is set on a U.S. Navy ship during the Vietnam War and deals with themes of race and social upheaval. No registration required.

TRIVIA NIGHT — Test your know-how and bamboozle your friends from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. For adults. In-person. This event is held at Vertigo Brewing, 8130 N.E. Nicholas Court in Hillsboro. No registration required.

SILHOUETTE CAMEO DIGITAL DIE CUTTER — Learn how to use the Collaboratory's die-cut machine from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

COSPLAY — Get a demonstration and do a quick project on how to create costumes for cosplay from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 18. Ages 12 and older. In-person. This program coincides with the library's monthly meetup for cosplay enthusiasts to show off their creations and share knowledge. No registration required.

DESIGN YOUR OWN VIDEO GAME — Learn how to use Scratch, a kid-friendly, visual programming environment, from 3-4 p.m. or 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Ages 6 and older. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

BUILD YOUR OWN BOOK SAFE — Turn an old book into a new secret hiding place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For teens. In-person. Refreshments will be served. No registration required.

SEWING MACHINE — Learn how to use the sewing machine in the Collaboratory from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 25. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

3D PRINTING — Drop in for a demo on how to use the 3D printer in the Collaboratory from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

North Plains

31334 N.W. Commercial St.

TEEN COUNCIL GARDEN CLUB — Learn about gardening this summer, starting by planting flowers and vegetables in the community garden at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 3. For teens. In-person. No registration required. Email briannas@wccls.org with suggestions about what to plant.

EMINENT OREGONIANS — Meet the authors of "Eminent Oregonians" and hear about three people who changed Oregon history from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. For adults and teens. In-person. Speakers are Steve Forrester, Jane Kirkpatrick and R. Gregory Nokes. This event is held at the Jessie Mays Community Center, 30975 N.W. Hillcrest St. in North Plains.

TEEN TIE DYE — Create your own tie-dyed T-shirt from 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 17. For teens. In-person. Materials will be provided. This event is held at Jessie Mays Community Park, 30975 N.W. Hillcrest St. in North Plains.

FAMILY PICNIC BINGO — Bring a blanket or chairs and a picnic and play free bingo for prizes, from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. For all ages. In-person. This event is held at Sunset Ridge West Park, N.W. 293rd Ave. in North Plains.

CAMPFIRE RECIPES THAT WILL IMPRESS — Learn how to make some impressive campfire recipes from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. For all ages. Virtual. This program is part of the library's monthly series, Everyone Can Cook! Participants will receive an email the week before the event with an ingredient list and other information. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Sherwood

22560 S.W. Pine St.

IDIOMS — Bring writing tools and expect a lively, fun atmosphere with positive feedback as author Marie Buckley leads a warm-up exercise and thematic writing session from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 5. For adults. In-person. No registration required.

OPPOSITES — Write on the topic of opposites with author Marie Buckley from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 26. For adults. In-person. This program is part of the library's writing workshop series led by Buckley. No registration required.

THE REPTILE MAN — Learn all about reptiles from around the world with this educational and entertaining program from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. This program is presented by the Oregon Reptile Zoo and will be held at Cannery Square, 22622 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

Tigard

13500 S.W. Hall Blvd.

PAINT A ROCK — Come celebrate summer reading by painting a rock at the library, from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, June 9. For all ages. In-person. Materials provided. No registration required.

DIY NAUTICAL BRAIDED WREATH — Learn how to create your very own nautically inspired rope wreath, with decorative seashells and a message in a bottle, with materials available for pickup beginning Saturday, June 11. For adults. Take-and-make. Registration required at tigard.libcal.com/calendar.

PRIDE STORYTIME & CRAFT — Join the library for stories, songs and a craft celebrating the LGBT+ community from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, June 11. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

PERSONALITY PORTRAITS — Create your very own self-portrait using the ancient art of wet felting, then customize a picture frame to display your creation, with materials available for pickup beginning Sunday, June 19. For kids. Take-and-make. Materials are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration required.

IT'S RAINING — Learn about the water cycle and experiment by making your own rainstorm in a cup from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Grades 1-4. In-person. Registration required at tigard.libcal.com/calendar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KyFrK_0fxtlSk900

Tualatin

18878 S.W. Martinazzi Ave.

SUMMER READING EXTRAVAGANZA — Kick off summer reading with an afternoon of wandering magicians, free books and more, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 5. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

PLANNING YOUR POLLINATOR GARDEN — Swing by the community room for a talk by Master Gardeners on how to attract pollinators, from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 11. For adults. In-person. No registration required.

DIY CANVAS GROW BAGS — Swing by the makerspace and learn how to sew portable, sustainable, pottable grow bags for your vegetables and other plants from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. For adults. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

TEEN SUMMER READING KICKOFF — Kick off summer with outdoor games and sign up for summer reading, 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 17. For teens. In-person. No registration required.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
The Times

A&E: Nine innings, 13 Nights and 'A Thousand Words'

Portland's Westside communities are entertainment central this first month of summer, from June 2.Exhibits SWEDISH CABINS — Cultural nonprofit organization Nordic Northwest presents the exhibit "Swedish Cabins: The Legacy of Henry Steiner and Fogelbo," on display through Sunday, June 5. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. CELILO — NEVER SILENCED — The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts hosts "Celilo — Never Silenced," featuring the work of Indigenous artists, through Sunday, June 5. Artwork in the exhibit depicts and explores the history of Wyam (Celilo Falls), a sacred ground, gathering place and important fishery for generations destroyed...
The Times

Tigard's Broadway Rose renovations near completion

A new recently installed illuminated sign welcomes theatergoers as they travel down Grant Street. One year after the beginning of a major $3.5 million remodeling and renovation project, progress is going fast and furious at Oregon's premiere musical theater, which is located in Tigard. That undertaking includes the recent installation of a new illuminated sign for Broadway Rose Theatre Co. "Our former Broadway Rose sign hung on the outside of our old scene shop, which faces (Grant Street). We demolished our old scene shop and built a much larger scene shop and costume shop," Alan Anderson, Broadway Rose...
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

Sherwood moves to hire interim superintendent

Pending a formal vote Wednesday, the Sherwood School Board wants to hire former Hillsboro superintendent Jeremy Lyon. The Sherwood School Board has agreed that former Hillsboro School District Superintendent Jeremy Lyon would make a great interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. Following an interview and special meeting on Thursday,...
SHERWOOD, OR
The Times

Lake Oswego residents separated by 14 votes in House District 38 race

Also, Aaron Woods and Jason Fields appear victorious in Senate District 13 Democratic Primary and House District 26 Republican Primary respectively while West Linn measure poised to passThis article was updated from its original version Over a half a month after the last voters handed in ballots, Lake Oswego residents Neelam Gupta and Daniel Nguyen are separated by just 14 votes in the race to earn the Democratic Party nomination in the House District 38 election. According to updated results reported Friday, June 2, Nguyen has 6,781 votes while Gupta has 6,767. The candidates had been within two votes...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Entertainment
Beaverton, OR
Government
City
Bethany, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Washington County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Tigard, OR
County
Washington County, OR
The Times

WCCLS: Slime, Shrinky Dinks and more hands-on activities

From May 26, Washington County libraries prepare programming for all ages as they get ready to kick off summer reading.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. BUILD AND USE GARDEN STRUCTURES — Join the library for a hands-on workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 4. For adults and teens. In-person. A few simple trellis structures will be demonstrated that can add a lot of versatility to your growing space. No registration required. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY —...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Westside mayors talk progress at forum

After two years of Zoom calls, 10 area mayors met in-person to discuss progress in their cities.After a two-year hiatus in which local mayors found themselves meeting virtually via Zoom, area mayors gathered in person on Thursday, May 26, for a breakfast forum in Tigard. The annual event, hosted by the Westside Economic Alliance and sponsored by Comcast, was held at the Washington Square Embassy Suites, attracting 10 Washington County mayors. Each mayor had two minutes to highlight events, followed by audience questions. Here's what their cities have been doing over the last year: Tigard Mayor Jason Snider said...
The Times

Amazing Kids: Community means everything to Tigard junior

Angela Aguilar is actively involved in groups to make the world a better place.Angela Aguilar credits her community — family, friends, classmates and more — for supporting her throughout her high school journey, saying without them she wouldn't be where she is now. The Tigard High School junior is actively involved in a variety of clubs and organizations. Her mission: to make her school and community a better place. One of the groups with which Aguilar is involved is No Place for Hate, which works to combat bigotry, discrimination and bullying. The group recently completed kindness cards where students...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Ground broken on Tigard's Universal Plaza

The first phase of the Burnham Street project, including a splash pad, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Universal Plaza's long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday evening, May 26, right before a late-spring downpour. The first phase of the future plaza will contain a splash pad and water feature along with a public restroom, porch swings and a boardwalk connection to the Fanno Creek Trail. "Universal Plaza is downtown Tigard's long-awaited community gathering spot that celebrates our shared humanity and our one shared planet," Tigard Mayor Jason Snider told those gathered for the event...
TIGARD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Poetry Reading#Volunteers#Wccls
The Times

NAMI board president: Trauma survivors can help others recover

La'Verne Lynn Adams: I survived domestic abuse and now am a licensed professional counselor.As a person who experienced childhood trauma and as an ambassador for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, I wanted to publicly share my story in hopes that it will inspire others to seek support. I would be happy if my story helped raise awareness for even one person about resources for survivors of domestic abuse to become involved with NAMI or find therapy in other ways. As a child growing up in New York City, I witnessed a great deal of...
CLACKAMAS, OR
The Times

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
The Times

Centro Cultural has big plans for its 50th birthday this summer

Celebration is a big focus, but Centro is also looking to the future by listening to young residents. Centro Cultural de Washington County, the nonprofit organization envisioned by a group of migrant farmworker families in 1972, turns 50 years old this year. The organization says it will celebrate the progress that it's made for the Latino community through a series of events and community gatherings this year, including ones that will position it for another 50 years of progress — but it's also looking back at its five-decade history of activism. "We've come this far, 50 years later,...
The Times

Amazing Kids: Sherwood student eyes law career

Sofia Maciejewski, a junior at Sherwood High School, seeks to stand up for other people.With all of the activities Sofia Maciejewski is involved with at Sherwood High School, it's hard to imagine that she has any time at all to focus on homework. Maciejewski, who is a junior at the high school, has always lived in Sherwood. As a youngster, she was heavily involved in sports, having played soccer, basketball and tennis. Her mission these days is to stand up for her fellow citizens and make the world a better place. "I was really big into sports, but...
SHERWOOD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Times

Washington County concludes homeless count

This year's point-in-time count shows that Washington County has more homeless in shelters than on the streets.Washington County is the only Portland metro-area county with more homeless people in shelters than living on the street, according to this year's "point-in-time" count. It's positive news in a county where local leaders have been working to expand shelter capacity, adding transitional housing and setting up new shelter facilities. However, these counts always come with a caveat: It's impossible to count every homeless person, and recent counts have been further hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A D V E R T I...
The Times

Tigard youth city councilor position open

The selected student, who must reside in Tigard, will attend regular council meetings and special events.Tigard is accepting applications for students interested in becoming the next Tigard youth city councilor. The aim of the program is to advise the Tigard City Council on community issues from a youth perspective, increase student participation in local government and provide input on issues of importance to Tigard youth. They participate in City Council meetings and other activities. Those who want to be considered must be a Tigard resident at the end of their sophomore or junior year of high school at a public...
The Times

Tualatin Memorial Day events set for Monday

This will be the last year Dale Potts, emcee of the ceremony for two decades, will lead the Winona Cemetery event.The Tualatin chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars will once again pay tribute to those who served their country and those who have died in the service of this nation. The annual Memorial Day event is set for 10:45 a.m. at the Winona Cemetery, 9900 S.W. Tualatin Road. It will include a "missing man maneuver" flyover by the West Coast Ravens, a group of pilots who fly RV airplanes. The planes fly in formation at air shows...
The Times

All-women air show thrills crowd at Hillsboro Airport

Spectators are treated to stunt flying and great weather at the Oregon International Air Show.Hillsboro resident Beckett Kangas, 9, was dressed for the occasion in his flight suit as he and his mom, Brandi Kangas, attended the Oregon International Air Show on Saturday, May 21. This year's show, held May 20-22, was titled "She Flies With Her Own Wings." The suit was a little on the short side though. "It's from his eighth birthday; that's why they look like capris," Brandi said. Beckett Kangas was excited to see the F-18. "I just really like flying," he said. "I like...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Q&A: Betsy Johnson talks independent campaign for governor

The former state senator discusses a wide range of issues, including the significance of November's election. Win or lose, former state senator Betsy Johnson is making history this year. Johnson is expected to be one of three women in serious contention to become Oregon's next governor this fall. No gubernatorial election in state history has ever featured more than one woman among the major candidates, but this year will likely feature three: Johnson and former state representatives Tina Kotek, a longtime Democratic speaker of the House, and Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican who previously served as minority leader. Kotek won...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Washington County to end contract for ambulance services

The county board voted to end its deal with Metro West, the county's ambulance service provider for more than 20 years. Washington County is ending its contract for ambulance services with Metro West, the company that has provided the region's medical response services since 1997, the county government announced Friday, May 27. Officials say that the contract was outdated and prevented the county from making needed updates to policies and ambulance services. "We want to ensure that our community members have access to the highest quality emergency response resources," said Washington County Board Chair Kathryn Harrington in the news...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Hillsboro man sentenced for role in methamphetamine ring

Prosecutors say John Armas, of Hillsboro, helped distribute more than 5 kilograms of meth in the area. A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for his role in distributing methamphetamine through the city, a release by the U.S. Attorney for Oregon says. John Armas, 44, ran the Hillsboro cell of a larger meth distribution network in Oregon, court documents show. Prosecutors say Armas would receive pounds of the drug from Victor Alvarez Farfan, 50, of Oregon City, or an associate, and then distribute it to other conspirators. The press release says Armas planned and...
The Times

Shuttle routes to serve Bridgeport Village, Borland Road

Ride Connection, SMART to travel to Rolling Hills church, I-205/Stafford connection will go to Oregon City.Extended shuttle bus service is coming to Tualatin. Most noticeably, shuttles will now serve Southwest Nyberg Street east of Interstate 5, with trips planned along Southwest 65th Avenue to Borland Road all the way to Interstate 205. Stops at the Bridgeport Village shopping complex are planned as well. Recent collaborative agreements between both nonprofit Ride Connection and Wilsonville's SMART shuttle services will take riders to a variety of destinations in the Tualatin area, including a free medical clinic and food pantry. Walker Faison, marketing and...
TUALATIN, OR
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
170
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy