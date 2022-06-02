ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club honors officers with awards

By Cassandra Roshu
 3 days ago

Efforts by OSP Trooper Keena Washington, Clackamas County Water Rescue Team are recognized.

Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club recognized Oregon State Trooper Keena Washington, as well as the Clackamas County Water Rescue Team, at its annual Law Enforcement Day awards ceremony May 20 at Bob's Red Mill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5GeN_0fxtlEdD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YizW_0fxtlEdD00

"We hold this annual event to show appreciation for those who put their lives on the line every day for us as they face circumstances that most people avoid and run from. The last couple of years have been especially trying for law enforcement, as we know, so this will be our chance to highlight the great things they do while serving our county and state," said Rotary Club event organizer Dave Sohm.

OSP Lt. Patrick Huskey introduced six-year veteran Washington, who was nominated by his peers in 2020 and in 2022 but he had to wait until this year to be officially recognized due to COVID. Huskey said the department is 50% short staffed, and Washington fills in when needed in addition to being the field training officer and part of the Mobile Response Team.

During the last two years, the Clackamas County Water Rescue Team has responded to 80 calls for assistance in Clackamas County and 30 missions across the state of Oregon — ranging from locating weapons to search and recovery of people lost in water and natural disasters. They have aided in Multnomah, Marion, Yamhill, Washington and Clackamas counties, as well as in the cities of Hillsboro, Beaverton, Lake Oswego, Salem, Bend and Milwaukie. Deputy Josh Hattan said that the average duration for being on the team is six to eight years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5OZo_0fxtlEdD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CabeA_0fxtlEdD00

"Our callouts are literally, a pager goes off, and I tell the guys 'let's go,' and they drop what they're doing — family, work and everything like that. So it's amazing that these guys can go ahead and do that for years on end," Hattan said.

Hattan told the Rotary Club about two missions, one was the team's search in the Columbia River Gorge for a woman who was swept away in a landslide. Most of the team did not have previous experience with mud but, nevertheless, used their training to make their way through the debris and eventually found the victim.

"These guys adapt to everything. They're able to do so much, and it's such an incredible experience with them," Hattan said.

Hattan said the divers typically have zero visibility, attach to a line and search by feel. The team dives in 40 feet of water or less and operates with dry suits, thermals and other layers that completely seal off their bodies from water and potential contaminants and help them stay warm. As for duration, divers stay underwater for anywhere between 20 minutes and an hour depending on the conditions and level of mental fatigue.

"Designated safety officers on our team monitor the divers. So if we feel that it's becoming a toll on them, we pull them out," Hattan said.

Mental fatigue is a concern that the team makes sure to address when they are off duty as well. While the team has many stories of successful dives, they have just as many — if not more — experiences where they witness unforgettable deaths.

"You never forget those dives. I can visualize some of mine," Hattan said. "The way the mind processes and stores information doesn't always know where to put events and memories. So, without help, they'll just sit on a desk. And the more memories you have built up, the less working space you have for your day-to-day activities."

Hattan said mental health is an issue that needs to be constantly addressed by law enforcement. Officers cope with what they experience by talking to specialized counselors, their loved ones and one another.

Hattan referred to the dive team as a second family for the team's members.

"We do things off duty, we do things together, and we trust each other," he said. "If I'm the diver underwater, I'm trusting the guy who's on the surface who's helping me. I'm trusting the guys who are backing me up if I need them. It's an additional family even closer than the guys who we work with on the road and on patrol."

In light of the Defund the Police Movement, CCSO Lt. Marcus Mendoza said that when the movement was going on and Portland lost some funding, Clackamas County voters approved the sheriff's office levy in May 2021. In the levy was a request for an increase in funding, which gave them additional deputy positions.

"We needed it, and we thank the voters for their decision on that, so we'll give you the best service that we can with the funds that you're providing," Mendoza said

After July, Clackamas County will hire additional deputies. Training takes a year and a half, so the benefits will not be seen until next fall.

"Fortunately, for us in Clackamas County, we know that we have the support of the community. We hear that from you day in and day out, and from all of us, I will say thank you," Mendoza said.

Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City approves installation of first Native mural

Grand Ronde artist Brian Krehbiel plans 75-by-19-foot painting depicting story of Coyote and Meadowlark at busy highway intersectionOn June 1, tribal artist Brian Krehbiel kicked off painting a large mural at a major gateway to downtown Oregon City with a ceremonial chant while drumming. Krehbiel, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, is painting the 75-by-19-foot mural across the street from the tribe's property at the former Blue Heron Paper Co. mill at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 99E (McLoughlin Boulevard). The mural on the side of White Rabbit Books & Gifts/Black Ink Coffee will...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

A&E: Nine innings, 13 Nights and 'A Thousand Words'

SWEDISH CABINS — Cultural nonprofit organization Nordic Northwest presents the exhibit "Swedish Cabins: The Legacy of Henry Steiner and Fogelbo," on display through Sunday, June 5. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. CELILO — NEVER SILENCED — The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts hosts "Celilo...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Eastbound I-84 reopened in Northeast Portland

UPDATE: A fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian led to the closure that lasted several hours on Sunday, June 5.All eastbound lanes of I-84 reopened around 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, after being closed in Northeast Portland for nearly three hours. The closure began at approximately 8:20 a.m. when Central Precinct officers responded to a call of a collision involving a pedestrian on Interstate 84 near the Sandy Boulevard Overpass. Officers arrived and found one person deceased. The Major Crash Team was activated to process the scene.Interstate 84 will be closed until further notice. The Oregon Department of Transportation said "police activity" had closed all eastbound lanes of the freeway at Northeast 33rd Avenue. The Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard on-ramp to I-84 E remained open."The latest updates on road conditions are available at the ODOT interactive map here. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

West Linn to celebrate Juneteenth

Festivities with music, food and more to take place June 19 at Willamette Park. For the first time ever, the city of West Linn plans to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States. The celebration will take place 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Willamette Park.
WEST LINN, OR
