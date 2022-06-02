ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Environmental Learning Center 'bioblitz' to identify wetland plants, wildlife

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Clackamas Community College plans free event in partnership with watershed council, Water Environment Services

The Greater Oregon City Watershed Council and the Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center are partnering to host a community-led bioblitz on June 25.

A bioblitz is an event to take a snapshot of the biodiversity, or variety of life, in a specific place. Students, scientists, naturalists and other community members join together to find and identify as many plants, animals and other organisms as possible in a short period of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKSOV_0fxtkw8S00

Sponsored by the Clackamas Water Environment Services, this free event is open to all ages. From 8 a.m. to noon, sign up for an hourlong tour with a local expert taking small groups to explore the Environmental Learning Center. Experts will help community members identify and discover the area's unique wetland habitat. Volunteers will take photos and help document all the creatures and life found at the Environmental Learning Center.

"We are excited to have the community join us in discovering the rich variety of life that calls this place home," said Renee Harber, Environmental Learning Center director.

Tom Gaskill, executive director for the Greater Oregon City Watershed Council, said, "The Environmental Learning Center is an extraordinary site where people can see the diversity and abundance of wildlife habitat in an approachable and fun environment."

Registration is required as time slots are limited. Once registered, resources will be provided to help participants prepare. Wear comfortable outdoor clothing and dress appropriately for inclement weather. The event will be held rain or shine.

Register at eventbrite.com/e/bioblitz-at-the-environmental-learning-center-tickets-332989880697. For more information, contact Willow Mikles at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Clackamas Community College is located at 19600 Molalla Ave., Oregon City.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Science in the Park events aimed at North Clackamas families

Mill Park and the Park at Boardman Wetlands to host water-themed kids activities. How much water do we use to brush our teeth? How much water do manufacturers use to make blue jeans? The answer is too much, and children and their families will learn what we can all do to use less water during North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District's Science in the Park events on June 11-12.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City approves installation of first Native mural

Grand Ronde artist Brian Krehbiel plans 75-by-19-foot painting depicting story of Coyote and Meadowlark at busy highway intersectionOn June 1, tribal artist Brian Krehbiel kicked off painting a large mural at a major gateway to downtown Oregon City with a ceremonial chant while drumming. Krehbiel, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, is painting the 75-by-19-foot mural across the street from the tribe's property at the former Blue Heron Paper Co. mill at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 99E (McLoughlin Boulevard). The mural on the side of White Rabbit Books & Gifts/Black Ink Coffee will...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Chapel Theatre offers summer camps for kids in Milwaukie

Youth with all levels of experience will learn acting, dance skills from professionalsIt's time to think about activities to keep the kids busy during the summer, and Chapel Theatre in Milwaukie has some options. Professionals with experience in dance and theater will offer summer camps on July 11-15 for children ages 5-10 and on Aug. 1-5 and 8-12 for children ages 11-17. "Milwaukie is such a family-centered town that we want to offer opportunities for youth to engage in the arts right here where they live," said Corinn deTorres, Chapel Theatre director. "We also are getting ready to start some...
MILWAUKIE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Society
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Clackamas, OR
Society
Portland Tribune

West Linn to celebrate Juneteenth

Festivities with music, food and more to take place June 19 at Willamette Park. For the first time ever, the city of West Linn plans to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States. The celebration will take place 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Willamette Park.
WEST LINN, OR
Woodburn Independent

Commencement weekend!

St. Paul, Gervais and Woodburn hold their 2022 graduation ceremonies over the weekend.The first weekend in June marked a milestone for hundreds of area students as St. Paul, Gervais and Woodburn high schools held their Class of 2022 graduation ceremonies. St. Paul's 24 seniors kicked off the weekend with a Friday evening, June 4, ceremony in the gym. There were thoughts about having an outdoor event leading up to the date, but the call to be safe and not tempt the weather paid off. Gervais held an informal, graduating-class drive-thru, beating the weather odds while grads cruised through the streets...
WOODBURN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Wildlife#Biodiversity
Portland Tribune

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Tygh Valley grows into prominent ranching area

Area, located between Maupin and The Dalles, grew from an early Indian gathering site during late 1800s. Tygh Valley is located between Maupin and The Dalles. It was a popular gathering area for the Tygh sub-group of the Tenino Indians. The Tygh are now part of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. White River flows through the valley of open grassland. The site is along the route of the Barlow Cutoff on the old Oregon Trail.
TYGH VALLEY, OR
Woodburn Independent

Final phase of Legion Park improvements underway

With Smith Stadium demolished, park reconstruction will continue through summer.The stadium has been demolished and the makeover of Legion Park is now underway in earnest. In late May, city of Woodburn Community Services Director Jesse Cuomo apprised the town's City Council about the status of the project while also getting approval for $300,000 to be added to the contract to cover necessary change orders and unanticipated contingencies that could arise during the construction process. The council awarded the $4,004,640 contract to Hellas Construction in October. "There has been some demolition that has begun at the park, and that will continue,"...
WOODBURN, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Hillsboro News-Times

Local duo built children's book display for Hillsboro libraries

Katie Lewis and her daughter, Olivia, built vibrant displays inspired by classic children's books.For the past several weeks, visitors to the Shute Park Library in Hillsboro have been greeted by handmade displays inspired by famous children's books. Library staff say that the papier-maché and knitted displays, crafted by a local resident and her daughter, have drawn a lot of attention. Katie Lewis and her oldest child, Olivia, say that they were inspired by classic children's books. "Originally, we had just planned to do some little houses with dolls, but then decided it would be even more fun if we...
HILLSBORO, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham VFW Aux remembers veterans with a wreath

Annual event places holiday wreaths at graves of fallen soldiers; program supports Gresham VFW AuxiliaryThe Gresham VFW Post 180 Auxiliary is leading a push to keep the memories of fallen veterans alive. "They say you die twice — when your life is ended and the last time someone says your name," said Pat West, who is helming the Auxiliary's involvement in a national movement. During the annual Wreaths Across America event, those veterans become immortal as they are remembered and honored by caring volunteers across the country. Nationally the movement has volunteers place 2.4 million wreaths at 3,136...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland lost $1.4M; city leaders aren't saying how

A public records investigation shows that someone swiped money meant to help build affordable housing. In April, homeless services nonprofit Central City Concern needed $1.4 million for a new 100-unit affordable housing project called The Starlight in the heart of the Old Town neighborhood. The Portland Housing Bureau had signed a $17 million contract with the nonprofit last March to construct the building, and Central City Concern needed some of the money to cover the latest round of construction costs. So the nonprofit submitted what's known as a "draw request" to the housing bureau, asking to withdraw some of the money awarded to them — this time for $1,468,775.59.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy