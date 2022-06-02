ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAMI board president: Trauma survivors can help others recover

By La'Verne Lynn Adams
 3 days ago
La'Verne Lynn Adams: I survived domestic abuse and now am a licensed professional counselor.

As a person who experienced childhood trauma and as an ambassador for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, I wanted to publicly share my story in hopes that it will inspire others to seek support. I would be happy if my story helped raise awareness for even one person about resources for survivors of domestic abuse to become involved with NAMI or find therapy in other ways.

As a child growing up in New York City, I witnessed a great deal of violence and was physically and emotionally abused by my mother. I was forced to learn how to cook at an early age and take care of my younger sisters and my mother after my father left when I was 6 years old.

My mother was an alcoholic and drug user which resulted in my family moving around a great deal. At about the age of 11, I was pistol whipped by my mother when I came home from school. The door I usually entered was locked, so I had to use the front door, not knowing my mother was home and did not go to work.

Emotional abuse was ongoing by my family as I was much lighter than my mother and sisters. I was labeled "the white sheep of the family."

After leaving home and going to college in upstate New York, I had several attempts to harm myself. After I had my oldest daughter, I attempted suicide and was hospitalized. I was then diagnosed with major depression and anxiety in 1990 and decided to pursue a career in mental health after my stay on the inpatient unit.

I decided to go into the field of counseling as I felt that I could help others who struggle with mental health, especially to help the voices of the other patients who were not being heard. I was introduced to NAMI in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, by my mentor Dr. Charma D. Dudley, and I have been a part of NAMI since then.

I received an associate's degree in community mental health from Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York, a bachelor's degree in liberal arts from the University of Pittsburgh and a master's degree in marriage and family therapy from Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

I now hold a license as a professional counselor and moved to the Portland/Clackamas area in July 2018.

I continue to struggle with my mental health, but I am not on any medication, as I did not like the side effects. I take it one day at a time, breathing through every ache and pain. I am a survivor of physical, emotional and sexual abuse, but I live today to help others on their healing journey. NAMI helps me stay grounded and offer the resources needed.

National Alliance on Mental Illness-Clackamas Board President La'Verne Lynn Adams currently works at Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare as an outpatient quality manager.



Portland Tribune

Historic figures come to life at Night of the Notables

The annual event, held at Grant Watts Elementary School in Scappoose, is a chance for students to learn research skills. Scappoose residents will get to meet some pint-sized historical figures at the annual Night of the Notables, taking place Thursday, June 9, at Grant Watts Elementary School in Scappoose. Stacie...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Portland Tribune

Scappoose Community and Senior Center gradually reopening

Center is recovering from both pandemic and internal turmoil, with volunteers leading repair work, classes. Nearly a year after an Oregon Department of Justice audit found significant issues with management of the Scappoose Community and Senior Center, the board of directors and other volunteers are gradually getting the center back in shape.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Beaverton teen wins 2022 Congressional Art Competition

Jesuit High School senior Sophia Gard won with her drawing, 'Learning to Fly,' about a childhood memory with her dad.Jesuit High School senior Sophia Gard was this year's local winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. Gard's piece, "Learning to Fly" will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., for one year, along with the art of the winners from each congressional district across the country. The teen from Beaverton will also be flown out to the nation's capital with her mom in the coming weeks for an award ceremony. U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici announced the winner...
BEAVERTON, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose eyes major water projects

City's proposed budget includes major investment in wells, reservoirs, wastewater treatment.Scappoose will see major upgrades to its water systems starting next year, thanks to roughly $14 million from Oregon's allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The city was directly allocated more than $1.6 million from the federal COVID relief bill, but states also received funds to distribute to projects statewide. City officials credited former state senator Betsy Johnson with securing $10 million from Business Oregon, plus $3.6 million from Johnson's allocation through the Oregon Department of Administrative Services. "Thanks to Betsy Johnson, the city received approximately $14 million dollars...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Portland Tribune

Official RSVP program to end this year

CRF&R will no longer sponsor senior volunteer program, but federal policy means no one else can take over for two years. A long-running volunteer program for seniors in Columbia County will end this summer, leaving United Way and county leaders searching for time and money to keep those volunteers engaged.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Shemia Fagan pledges accurate count amid 'outrageous' debacle

Secretary of state to maintain 'oversight' role of Clackamas County election, of which Sherry Hall remains sole legal conductor. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reiterated her commitment to exercising her full legal power in helping Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall conduct a fair and accurate primary election despite "frustrating" and "outrageous" management thus far from the elected clerk.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: Understand how elections work

Joe Turner: 'Our election system is not perfect, but it is what we have, and our responsibility is to use it or lose it.'Although I am a registered non-affiliated voter, I was invited to attend a recent political function in which I found the main presentation was an election conspiracy theory given by a person from Ohio with a Ph.D. With my college degrees, along with 10 years' military service, four years of federal civil service and seven years of Oregon civil service, it took all of five minutes to see his theory was based on facts cherry-picked from unrelated...
OREGON STATE
