Law roundup: Officers answer quack for help

The Kalispell Police Department received a request for help from a woman wondering who to call to rescue nine to 10 ducklings that fell into a sewer grate. The mother duck was standing by helplessly. Officers answered the quack for help and arrived at the scene where traffic was blocked and the grate pulled back. Officers reported back that the “chicks are free!”

Dogs have purportedly made it their full-time job to bark to someone’s annoyance. The individual claimed that the canines start at 6:30 a.m. and bark continuously until it’s time for a break and then get back to work howling.

A heavyset man with blood all over his legs reportedly parked by a store and was siphoning gas from a maroon car. An employee believed he had also broken a window out of the car.

An older man called 911 asking if Memorial Day was supposed to be a federal holiday and when a dispatcher said yes and asked if he had an emergency, he hung up.

A woman having issues with her 20-year-old son called officers claiming he placed a gate around her truck, put a chain on it and dragged it. She said he was going on a tangent about the Second Amendment, yelling and screaming at her and she wanted him removed from the house due to the verbal abuse.

Eventually, he went to his room to cool down. While she said there were firearms in the house, she said they were secured, but without elaborating. Officers counseled both parties and described the incident as verbal only.

A girl called officers after her aggressive father allegedly punched his teen son in the face, damaged the wall and shoved his hand in her face. The parent then called the police department and was heard arguing with someone, saying he was more concerned about “the damage you guys keep causing,” and was talking about someone choking a dog and being kicked.

Dispatchers answered a call where the line was open and a man was heard saying, “What the (expletive) are you doing?” Then he told dispatchers his 50-year-old sister poured Lysol All-Purpose Cleaner on his face and said, “Take that little bro.” He said he tried to flush his eyes out with water and asked if he could hang up to rinse them some more.

Someone reportedly hacked into a man’s computer. He thought they might have accessed his savings account.

Someone was suspicious of a vehicle with its windows all covered up that was parked overnight at a location and when they knocked on the door, a woman woke up and left. The person later called back out of concern that she was a “known druggie.”

A woman reportedly said her sister’s, and roommate’s, drunk 50-year-old friend was threatening to beat her up. He had locked her out of the residence while her teenage son was still inside, refusing to let her in.

People reportedly defecated in an alley.