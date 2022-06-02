ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

‘We Burn Like This’ documentary premiers in Flathead

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

The documentary "We Burn Like This" makes its Flathead Valley premier at the Northwest Montana History Museum at 7 p.m. June 12.

Filmed in Billings, Butte and Missoula in 2019 and following its world premiere at the 2021 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, international premiere at Deauville American Film Festival, and its year-long film festival tour, "We Burn Like This" comes home to Montana audiences.

"We Burn Like This" has its Montana tour kick off June 9 in Billings at the historic Babcock Theatre, with stops in Livingston, Bozeman, Anaconda, Kalispell, Helena and the Roxy Theater in Missoula. Writer/director/producer Alana Waksman will be in attendance for Q&As following the screenings with cast and crew joining her for select showings.

The film is a coming-of-age story of Rae (Madeleine Coghlan), a young Jewish woman living in Billings. When 22 year-old Rae, a descendant of Holocaust survivors, is targeted by Neo-Nazis in Billings, her ancestors' trauma becomes real. Inspired by true events, this coming-of-age story shows the inherited effects of historical trauma and the strength of survival and healing.

This film marks Waksman’s feature debut. Waksman’s own family history, as well as the spread of antisemitism in Montana, is what inspired her to write this story.

The film stars Madeleine Coghlan (“The Rookie”) and Gotham Award and Indie Spirit Award-winner Devery Jacobs (“Reservation Dogs”). Also featured are Montana-based actors Kendra Mylnechuk, Casidee Riley, Angelo Rizzo and Megan Folsom.

The film is produced and edited by Billings native Marshall Granger, produced by Montana native Jeri Rafter, and executive produced by Peabody and Emmy award-winning producer Neda Armian (“Rachel Getting Married,” “The Ballad of Lefty Brown”) and Eleanor Nett.

"We Burn Like This" is a recipient of the Big Sky Film Grant, Montana Arts Council Strategic Investment Grant, State Trade Expansion Program Grant from Montana Department of Commerce, Visit Billings Association Grant, and is now sponsored by Montana Film Office and Humanities Montana for its Montana Tour.

"We Burn Like This" received the Audience Choice Award at the 2021 Montana International Film Festival among other noteworthy awards this past year.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Alana Waksman is an Ashkenazi writer, director, producer and first generation descendant of Holocaust survivors from Poland. She is an alum of the USC School of Cinematic Arts MFA in Film & Television Production, and Connecticut College BA in Theater and English. As an actor, she trained at Shakespeare & Company, Berkshire Theater Festival, St. Petersburg Dramatic Arts Academy in Russia, and The O'Neill National Theater Institute where she studied under Colman Domingo. While at USC, Alana was chosen as one of 10 top directors to co-direct USC’s first feature film, “Don Quixote: The Ingenious Gentleman Of La Mancha” (Palm Springs International Film Festival) with the guidance of James Franco. Her short film “Blackout” written by David Haskell, received the Audience Award at the LA Shorts Fest, and Best Actor and Best Cinematography at the Women’s Independent Film Festival.

Tickets to "We Burn Like This" are $15 for the general public and $10 for museum members, available by phone or in person at the Northwest Montana History Museum and online at Eventbrite.

The Northwest Montana History Museum is located at 124 Second Ave. E. in Kalispell. Call 406-756-8381 with any questions.

A still from the documentary "We Burn Like This," premiering in Kalispell June 12 at the Northwest Montana History Museum

Comments / 0

Related
yourbigsky.com

Ride for Tomorrow event in Billings

The second annual Ride for Tomorrow event starts June 24 -25 and is a series of four motorcycle rides across Montana. The 300, 500, and 1000-mile rides all happen on June 24. The longest ride, which is 1500 miles, starts on June 25 and can average about a 36-hour ride.
BILLINGS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Locals Say These Two Montana Restaurants Are More Expensive

If you want to break the bank when it comes to dinner, these places are within an hour of Bozeman. A few days ago, we did a post about the Most Expensive Restaurant in Montana, and according to the list, it was The TEN in Billings, Montana. The TEN is known for its beautifully cooked steaks, enhancements, and professional atmosphere.
yourbigsky.com

Great Springfest turnout at Moss Mansion

The 34th annual Springfest at the Moss Mansion historic museum happened Saturday and was indeed one for the books! Over 60 vendors came to sell their original products like handmade soaps, essential oils, photography and so much more others were able to purchase. A lovely pancake breakfast kicked off the...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Missoula, MT
City
Anaconda, MT
State
Montana State
City
Butte, MT
City
Helena, MT
Kalispell, MT
Entertainment
City
Livingston, MT
City
Billings, MT
County
Flathead County, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
cowboystatedaily.com

Massive Spring Snowstorm Dumps Six Feet Of Snow On Beartooth Highway

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The most beautiful highway in America is still closed. A massive spring snowstorm has delayed the opening of the Beartooth Highway — which was dubbed the most beautiful in the U.S. years ago by CBS journalist Charles Kuralt for his “On The Road” series.
WYOMING STATE
Q2 News

Rescue underway after raft overturns on Stillwater River

A rescue operation is underway on the Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers after a raft overturned at the Beartooth Drop, states Stillwater County Search and Rescue. Reports of the raft wrapped around a bridge pillar in the river were first shared on Facebook around 2 p.m. Sunday and Search and Rescue posted details and pictures of the raft in the water late Sunday afternoon.
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Body of Woman Recovered From the Clark Fork River Identified

The body of Rebekah Barsotti was officially identified through dental records as the woman who went missing in July, 2021 near the Clark Fork River close to Superior, Montana. KGVO News reached out to Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth who said dental records confirmed that the young woman’s body was recovered from the Clark Fork River on May 17 was that of Rebekah Barsotti.
SUPERIOR, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colman Domingo
KSEN AM 1150

KILLER Grizzlies In Glacier

For more than half a century, grizzly bears roamed free in our national parks without causing a human fatality. This all changed on an August 1967, evening when 2 separate & unrelated campers, a distance apart, were savagely mangled & killed by enraged bears. Tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, I'll have Jack Olsen's true account of the grizzly attack over in Glacier, "Night of the Grizzlies" up for grabs on Puff Man Sports Trivia. The Chicago Tribune reports "Night of the Grizzlies" is "A breathtaking, thrilling fascinating book...suspense that makes it impossible to put down." 9 pages of bone chilling photographs by the Flathead Valley's George Ostrem, are featured in the book. Be the 1st caller in with the correct answer to my sports trivia question & WIN this page turner. You'll want to stock up on bear spray on your next visit to Glacier...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Resurfacing planned on Highway 93 north of Kalispell

The Montana Department of Transportation will start resurfacing the roadway on Highway 93 north of Kalispell the week of June 13. Crews will primarily work nights between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. for a few weeks north of the Grandview Drive intersection. Construction will continue north for one mile to the intersection of US 93 Alternate Route/West Reserve Drive.
KALISPELL, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Do You Know The Most Expensive Restaurant in Montana?

If you are willing to drop a lot of cash on a fancy dinner, you better hope it's worth the price. Lovefood created a list of Each State's Most Expensive Restaurants, and the choice for Montana is quite surprising. The reason being, I was expecting a restaurant in Bozeman, Missoula, Big Sky, or even Whitefish to be the location of the most expensive restaurant in Montana. Sadly, I was mistaken.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flathead Valley#The Documentary#The Roxy Theater#Q A#Jewish#Neo Nazis#Gotham Award
NBCMontana

Vehicle reservation system returns to Glacier National Park

KALISPELL, MONT. — The vehicle reservation system is back for the 2022 season at Glacier National Park. Any visitors heading to the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor, the Camas entrance and the Rising Sun checkpoint will need a reservation ticket between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. In the North Fork area,...
TRAVEL
94.9 KYSS FM

Man Assaults Missoula Police Officer at the Poverello Center

On May 31, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer received a dispatch to the Poverello Center at 1110 W Broadway for a report of a disturbance. Dispatch notes advised a verbal and physical disturbance between two males and a female. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
yourbigsky.com

Moisture update for areas in Montana

Several areas of Montana have received significant moisture when compared to last year. But what does that mean for drought in the state?. A meteorologist for the Billings National Weather Service says the drought outlook for the state is uneven, with southern parts of Montana doing well and northern Montana doing rather poorly.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
yourbigsky.com

2 Montana cities listed in study of best places to raise families

Billings and Missoula are among some of the best and worst places to raise families, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study was conducted by comparing 182 cities, including 150 most populated cities, in the United States. The study used five categories to rank each city: family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, housing and living affordability, and socio-economics.
BILLINGS, MT
Belgrade News

Cops & Courts: Leave your junk in the junk drawer

Take three young girls in a Comfort Inn hot tub, one convicted sex offender from Kalispell, and a tallywacker that will not stay in a swimsuit – and the cops get called. Russell Gordon Davenport, 57, a Belgrade resident, is alleged to have deliberately exposed himself to two 12-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl on the evening of May 28 at the Bozeman Comfort Inn. The girls complained to motel employees; the Bozeman cops ran Davenport’s name and found he was a registered sex offender out of Kalispell with a 2009 conviction for indecent exposure.
BELGRADE, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy