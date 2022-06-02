‘We Burn Like This’ documentary premiers in Flathead

The documentary "We Burn Like This" makes its Flathead Valley premier at the Northwest Montana History Museum at 7 p.m. June 12.

Filmed in Billings, Butte and Missoula in 2019 and following its world premiere at the 2021 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, international premiere at Deauville American Film Festival, and its year-long film festival tour, "We Burn Like This" comes home to Montana audiences.

"We Burn Like This" has its Montana tour kick off June 9 in Billings at the historic Babcock Theatre, with stops in Livingston, Bozeman, Anaconda, Kalispell, Helena and the Roxy Theater in Missoula. Writer/director/producer Alana Waksman will be in attendance for Q&As following the screenings with cast and crew joining her for select showings.

The film is a coming-of-age story of Rae (Madeleine Coghlan), a young Jewish woman living in Billings. When 22 year-old Rae, a descendant of Holocaust survivors, is targeted by Neo-Nazis in Billings, her ancestors' trauma becomes real. Inspired by true events, this coming-of-age story shows the inherited effects of historical trauma and the strength of survival and healing.

This film marks Waksman’s feature debut. Waksman’s own family history, as well as the spread of antisemitism in Montana, is what inspired her to write this story.

The film stars Madeleine Coghlan (“The Rookie”) and Gotham Award and Indie Spirit Award-winner Devery Jacobs (“Reservation Dogs”). Also featured are Montana-based actors Kendra Mylnechuk, Casidee Riley, Angelo Rizzo and Megan Folsom.

The film is produced and edited by Billings native Marshall Granger, produced by Montana native Jeri Rafter, and executive produced by Peabody and Emmy award-winning producer Neda Armian (“Rachel Getting Married,” “The Ballad of Lefty Brown”) and Eleanor Nett.

"We Burn Like This" is a recipient of the Big Sky Film Grant, Montana Arts Council Strategic Investment Grant, State Trade Expansion Program Grant from Montana Department of Commerce, Visit Billings Association Grant, and is now sponsored by Montana Film Office and Humanities Montana for its Montana Tour.

"We Burn Like This" received the Audience Choice Award at the 2021 Montana International Film Festival among other noteworthy awards this past year.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Alana Waksman is an Ashkenazi writer, director, producer and first generation descendant of Holocaust survivors from Poland. She is an alum of the USC School of Cinematic Arts MFA in Film & Television Production, and Connecticut College BA in Theater and English. As an actor, she trained at Shakespeare & Company, Berkshire Theater Festival, St. Petersburg Dramatic Arts Academy in Russia, and The O'Neill National Theater Institute where she studied under Colman Domingo. While at USC, Alana was chosen as one of 10 top directors to co-direct USC’s first feature film, “Don Quixote: The Ingenious Gentleman Of La Mancha” (Palm Springs International Film Festival) with the guidance of James Franco. Her short film “Blackout” written by David Haskell, received the Audience Award at the LA Shorts Fest, and Best Actor and Best Cinematography at the Women’s Independent Film Festival.

Tickets to "We Burn Like This" are $15 for the general public and $10 for museum members, available by phone or in person at the Northwest Montana History Museum and online at Eventbrite.

The Northwest Montana History Museum is located at 124 Second Ave. E. in Kalispell. Call 406-756-8381 with any questions.