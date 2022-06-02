ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Glacier Chorale holds auditions for its 40th season

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

After successfully taking to the stage again this past season, the Glacier Chorale is looking forward to the upcoming 40th season of the Glacier Symphony and Chorale. The Chorale generally is made up of about 70 to 80 volunteer singers, and will be seeking to fill its ranks by holding open auditions in the month of June.

Auditions will be held by appointment at the Glacier Symphony and Chorale offices at 69 N. Main St. in Kalispell on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 24, 25 and 26.

The Glacier Chorale has its roots with the symphony orchestra in the 1970s when the Performing Arts Council was formed from a core of music lovers in the Flathead Valley and has a history of excellence in choral music performance. For the past eight years the Chorale has been under the expert direction of Micah Hunter. Alma Ramlow is its accompanist. Planned repertoire for the coming season includes performances of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 (the famous "Ode to Joy"), Handel's Messiah, and Bizet's opera, Carmen.

“This season will be a particularly exciting one, not only because of the spectacular repertoire we will be learning, but because we will be performing in the new McLaren Performance Hall at Flathead Valley Community College,” Hunter said. “We have openings for all voice parts. The audition process consists of a brief interview, tests of basic musicianship, and singing some simple vocal exercises. There is no prepared solo requirement. The whole process takes approximately 30 minutes.”

Contact Hunter at micahai@hotmail.com to schedule your appointment.

For more information, contact the Glacier Symphony and Chorale office at 406-407-7000 or info@gscmusic.org.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Entertainment
Kalispell, MT
Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Handel
Person
Beethoven
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy