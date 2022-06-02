Glacier Chorale holds auditions for its 40th season

After successfully taking to the stage again this past season, the Glacier Chorale is looking forward to the upcoming 40th season of the Glacier Symphony and Chorale. The Chorale generally is made up of about 70 to 80 volunteer singers, and will be seeking to fill its ranks by holding open auditions in the month of June.

Auditions will be held by appointment at the Glacier Symphony and Chorale offices at 69 N. Main St. in Kalispell on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 24, 25 and 26.

The Glacier Chorale has its roots with the symphony orchestra in the 1970s when the Performing Arts Council was formed from a core of music lovers in the Flathead Valley and has a history of excellence in choral music performance. For the past eight years the Chorale has been under the expert direction of Micah Hunter. Alma Ramlow is its accompanist. Planned repertoire for the coming season includes performances of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 (the famous "Ode to Joy"), Handel's Messiah, and Bizet's opera, Carmen.



“This season will be a particularly exciting one, not only because of the spectacular repertoire we will be learning, but because we will be performing in the new McLaren Performance Hall at Flathead Valley Community College,” Hunter said. “We have openings for all voice parts. The audition process consists of a brief interview, tests of basic musicianship, and singing some simple vocal exercises. There is no prepared solo requirement. The whole process takes approximately 30 minutes.”



Contact Hunter at micahai@hotmail.com to schedule your appointment.

For more information, contact the Glacier Symphony and Chorale office at 406-407-7000 or info@gscmusic.org.