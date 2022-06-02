Bigfork Summer Playhouse opens with two favorite musicals

The Bigfork Summer Playhouse opens its 63rd season Saturday, June 4, with the fan favorite and dazzling new production of the award-winning classic “Guys and Dolls,” followed next week by the hit ABBA musical “Mamma Mia.”

Considered the perfect musical comedy, “Guys and Dolls” gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. Made famous by the film version starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra, “Guys and Dolls” is a romantic comedy set in Damon Runyon's mythical, almost cartoonish, 1940s New York City. Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer Adelaide laments that they've been engaged for 14 years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the cash, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown as part of the deal.

“Guys and Dolls” takes the audience from Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

“The production stars a cast of professionals assembled by the Bigfork Summer Playhouse from all over the country,” director Scott Seidl said.

Frank Loesser's brassy, immortal score is packed with such classic hits as "Fugue for Tinhorns," "A Bushel and a Peck," "Adelaide's Lament," "I'll Know," "Guys and Dolls," "More I Cannot Wish You," "Luck Be A Lady" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat.”

“Silly comedy, colorful costumes and scenery, plus incredible song and dance, make 'Guys and Dolls' the perfect way to spend your evening in Bigfork,” Seidl said.

“Mamma Mia” opens Wednesday, June 8.

After watching “Mamma Mia’s” Broadway opening, NY Times critic Ben Brantley referred to the show as the “theatrical equivalent of comfort food.” “Mamma Mia” opened just six weeks after the attacks on 9/11 and Brantley said if we needed anything then, it was the chance to come together for a good time.

“Mamma Mia’s” plot is compelling, with love stories audience-goers root for. But ultimately, it’s the songs known and loved that drive the evening. It’s ABBA’s greatest hits live on stage; a show for those who smile whenever “Dancing Queen” comes on the radio.



Curtain time for both opening nights is 8 p.m. Both shows run select evenings until September at the Bigfork Summer Playhouse, 526 Electric Ave. in Bigfork. For more information and tickets, go to www.bigforksummerplayhouse.com or call 406-837-4886.