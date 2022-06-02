ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

WTC’s ‘Murder On The Orient Express’ pulls in final weekend

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

The Whitefish Theatre Company concludes its 2021-2022 season with the final weekend performances of its production of “Murder On The Orient Express.”

Adapted for the stage by Tony-nominated playwright Ken Ludwig, Agatha Christie’s thrilling mystery comes to the stage today, June 2, June 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Renowned detective Hercule Poirot is determined to find whodunit in this plot-twist masterpiece. When the train unexpectedly stops in the isolated, snow-swept mountains, a man has been murdered in his room overnight and every passenger on board the luxurious Orient Express becomes a suspect. Tensions rise as Poirot searches for the killer lurking in their midst who just may strike again.

Kim Krueger directs this perfect mystery sure to have everyone in the audience guessing.

The cast is composed of 11 actors from around the Flathead Valley.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for students with reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased at the box office at 1 Central Ave. in Whitefish or by calling 862-5371. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before a performance. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.whitefishtheatreco.org.

