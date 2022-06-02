ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

KALICO seeks artist for North Valley Food Bank mural

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

KALICO Art Center and North Valley Food Bank are seeking a mural artist to design and complete a mural inside the new free grocery store at North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish.

Successful submissions will be food related, community-minded design and will welcome people to the food bank. The aim is to create a welcoming environment and to ease barriers or stigmas revolving around walking into a food bank. North Valley Food Bank's mission is "Building food security, strengthening communities."

The selected artist or team of artists will be awarded $5,000, along with a paint stipend. Painting of the mural will take place before the end of August. Help build up the community and support more public art in the Flathead.

KALICO Art Center is a downtown space for all ages and abilities to create, connect, and experience contemporary art by offering dynamic classes, events, exhibitions and a ceramics studio.

North Valley Food Bank is committed to closing the hunger gap in the Northern Flathead by providing access to nutritious food through local food distribution, senior deliveries, mobile pantries, and the support of rural communities.

For more information, contact KALICO events coordinator Melissa Wells at 406-250-6113 or events@kalicoartcenter.org; or NVFB executive director Sophie Albert at 406-862-5863 or sophie@northvalleyfoodbank.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitefish, MT
Society
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Whitefish, MT
Local
Montana Society
Whitefish, MT
Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Albert
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy