KALICO seeks artist for North Valley Food Bank mural

KALICO Art Center and North Valley Food Bank are seeking a mural artist to design and complete a mural inside the new free grocery store at North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish.

Successful submissions will be food related, community-minded design and will welcome people to the food bank. The aim is to create a welcoming environment and to ease barriers or stigmas revolving around walking into a food bank. North Valley Food Bank's mission is "Building food security, strengthening communities."

The selected artist or team of artists will be awarded $5,000, along with a paint stipend. Painting of the mural will take place before the end of August. Help build up the community and support more public art in the Flathead.

KALICO Art Center is a downtown space for all ages and abilities to create, connect, and experience contemporary art by offering dynamic classes, events, exhibitions and a ceramics studio.

North Valley Food Bank is committed to closing the hunger gap in the Northern Flathead by providing access to nutritious food through local food distribution, senior deliveries, mobile pantries, and the support of rural communities.

For more information, contact KALICO events coordinator Melissa Wells at 406-250-6113 or events@kalicoartcenter.org; or NVFB executive director Sophie Albert at 406-862-5863 or sophie@northvalleyfoodbank.org