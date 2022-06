Dave Faries here, thankful that my portion of our 72-hour staycation that we unveiled in this week’s cover story was the most rewarding—at least from my point of view. My assignment was to cruise River Road in search of wine, which is a pretty easy task considering there are about a dozen places to stop and sip. Indeed, the stretch from Salinas to Soledad has been dubbed The River Road Wine Trail. That’s my version of an outdoors adventure—top down, with someone else doing the driving.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO