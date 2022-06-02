ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1M Lilly grant to boost Goshen College summer camps

By TRUTH STAFF
The Elkhart Truth
 3 days ago
The ECoSistema Music Camp is one of Goshen College’s summer camps. Photo provided / Goshen College

GOSHEN — Goshen College has received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to be used toward developing and implementing summer camps for community youth to help build sustainable programming over the three-year grant period and beyond.

“We are appreciative to have received the grant so that we can offer meaningful summer camp experiences for youth in the community for many years to come,” said Dr. Erika Buhring, executive director of the college’s Center for Community Engagement, which is giving leadership and oversight to the camps.

The Elkhart Truth

Elkhart, IN
