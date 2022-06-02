Man arrested for deadly threats
GOSHEN — A Syracuse man is charged with threatening to shoot a woman and two children with a shotgun inside her Goshen home.
James Hobbick, 24, was arrested Monday and charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon.
