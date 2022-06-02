ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for deadly threats

By JORDAN FOUTS jfouts@elkharttruth.com
 3 days ago
TRUTH STAFF

GOSHEN — A Syracuse man is charged with threatening to shoot a woman and two children with a shotgun inside her Goshen home.

James Hobbick, 24, was arrested Monday and charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon.

