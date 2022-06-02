ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Saint-Gobain says aiming for full-year profit growth

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKTp0_0fxtUXcN00

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - French construction material group Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA), which has faced pressure from investors to increase its profitability, on Thursday confirmed it is aiming for growth in operating income in 2022.

Growth would come mainly through the prices it attains for its products, the company said in a statement.

"In this context, Saint-Gobain confirms that it is targeting a further increase in operating income in 2022 compared with 2021 at comparable exchange rates", the company said in a statement.

Activist investment firm Bluebell Capital last month called for a shake-up at the company.

In response to Bluebell Capital's comments, St Gobain said the company valued the "input and perspectives we receive from investors and the constructive dialogue with them".

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Italy's TIM aims to maximise value and cut debt in break-up

TRENTO, Italy, June 5 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) will pursue a plan to split its landline network from its service operations to maximise asset value for all shareholders and cut its debt pile, the head of the company said on Sunday. Under pressure for years in its fiercely...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Lithium miner Allkem flags fall in production on tight labour market

(Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Allkem said on Monday that its annual production of spodumene, a source of lithium, will be about 2% to 4% lower than its guidance as COVID-19 related border closures and a tight labour market resulted in production delays. Allkem now expects spodumene production for fiscal...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#French#Bluebell Capital
Reuters

Metal, technology stocks drag Indian shares lower

BENGALURU, June 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday dragged by technology and metal stocks, while global investor mood turned cautious ahead of key U.S. economic growth data and central bank rate decisions in Europe and India this week. The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.65% at 16,475.65,...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, baht top loser

June 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 130.610 130.86 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3757 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.420 29.388 -0.11 Baht 34.420 34.34 -0.23 Peso 52.915 52.9 -0.03 Rupiah 14465.000 14435 -0.21 Rupee 77.623 77.6225 +0.00 Yuan 6.654 6.66 +0.09 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 130.610 115.08 -11.89 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3490 -1.89 Taiwan dlr 29.420 27.676 -5.93 Korean won 1242.700 1188.60 -4.35 Baht 34.420 33.39 -2.99 Peso 52.915 50.99 -3.64 Rupiah 14465.000 14250 -1.49 Rupee 77.623 74.33 -4.24 Ringgit 4.387 4.1640 -5.08 Yuan 6.654 6.3550 -4.49 (Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as U.S. jobs data points to more rate hikes

June 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Monday, after dropping about 1% in the previous session, following a robust U.S. jobs report that signalled more interest rate increases this year, weighing on non-yielding bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,850.60 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,853.60. * The Federal Reserve is on track for half a point interest rate increases in June, July, and perhaps even beyond as fresh job market data showed no sign the U.S. economy is buckling under the pressure of high inflation and rising borrowing costs. * Gold dropped on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases. * Investors ramped up their bets on European Central Bank interest rate rises this year, and priced in a bigger, 50 basis-point hike at one of the bank's policy meetings by October. * Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest. * South African precious metals miner Sibanye Stillwater said on Friday that trade unions leading a strike at its gold operations had a mandate from their members to accept a three-year wage deal. * Ghana's gold production fell 30% last year to its lowest in more than a decade, knocking the country off its spot as Africa's top producer, the president of the mines chamber said on Friday. * Gold discounts widened in India last week as demand faltered due to a rise in prices and a winding up of wedding season, while consumers remained wary of purchasing bullion in top consumer China amid a gradual relaxing of coronavirus restrictions. * In other metals, platinum firmed 0.2% to $1,015.99 and palladium climbed 0.9% to $1,993.52. Silver rose 0.1% to $21.92 per ounce. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
Reuters

China May services activity contracts for third straight month

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to...
MARKETS
Reuters

PREVIEW Saudi Arabia may raise July crude oil prices for Asia

SINGAPORE, May 30 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may raise prices of all grades of crude it sells to Asia in July following strong refining margins for gasoline and jet fuel, while expectations of a rebound in China's demand also supported prices, trade sources said. The July official...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ant Group launches digital bank ANEXT in Singapore

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - Ant Group, the Chinese financial technology giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, said on Monday that it has launched a Singapore-incorporated digital wholesale bank, ANEXT Bank. Ant, the financial affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, received the approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asia shares edge up with U.S. futures, oil gains

SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares steadied on Monday as U.S. stock futures made cautious gains ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the week, while the euro touched a seven-year top on the yen amid wagers of European Central Bank tightening. Oil prices firmed after Saudi Arabia raised...
WORLD
Reuters

Yen weak versus dollar, euro ahead of busy central bank week

HONG KONG, June 6 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen was on the back foot on Monday, ahead of a busy policy-focused week in which inflation will be in the spotlight with a major European Central Bank meeting and U.S. consumer price data scheduled. The dollar climbed to 130.99 yen in...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Reuters

466K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy