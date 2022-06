It may have taken a little longer than expected but here we are in 2022 and recreation weed is legal. Marijuana use may be legal in New York but there are still many stipulations. It's not the wild west. As of now you are only allowed to legally posses up to 3 ounces in New York and you have to be over the age of 21. You can have weed in your car but you cannot consume it while driving. You can check out some answers to some common cannabis questions that New Yorkers may have here.

