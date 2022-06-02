ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap Lake, WA

Man Out on Bail for Burglary Arrested for Two New Burglaries in Soap Lake

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man out on bail for a burglary charge is back in jail on two new burglary charges in Soap Lake. Officers arrested 26-year-old Jakkob McCallin after they say he was identified...

