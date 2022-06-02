ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Wings travel to take on the Storm

By The Associated Press
Dallas Wings (5-4, 2-1 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (5-3, 2-3 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm host the Dallas Wings.

Seattle finished 9-6 in Western Conference action and 11-5 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Storm averaged 7.5 steals, 4.2 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Dallas went 14-18 overall last season while going 7-8 in Western Conference play. The Wings gave up 81.7 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related
The Associated Press

Mitchell, Indiana set for matchup with Atlanta

Indiana Fever (3-9, 1-8 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (6-4, 2-3 Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever play the Atlanta Dream. Mitchell ranks second in the WNBA scoring 19.4 points per game. The Dream are 2-3 against Eastern opponents. Atlanta ranks second in college basketball with...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Boston

Celtics not satisfied with their split against Warriors

BOSTON -- The Celtics did their job in San Francisco, earning a split against the Warriors to steal home-court advantage in the NBA Finals. But the Celtics don't feel that way after getting embarrassed in Game 2 on Sunday night.For the first half of Sunday night, it felt like the Celtics were just a few adjustments away from doing the unthinkable: Going up 2-0 on the Warriors after taking the first two games of the NBA Finals on Golden State's home floor. The Celtics were down by just two points at halftime in Game 2, and if they if they...
BOSTON, MA
CBS San Francisco

Golden State Warriors rebound to rout Celtics 107-88 in NBA Finals Game 2

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) -- Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole added 17 and the Golden State defense forced 19 turnovers Sunday night on the way to a 107-88 rout of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.The win knotted up the best-of-seven series at a game apiece with the action now moving to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night."I thought everybody was more engaged," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after his team improved to 5-0 after a loss in these playoffs. "It's pretty obvious. Just our level of force and physicality was ramped up...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Bob Talamini, member of Jets’ Super Bowl team, dies at 83

Bob Talamini, an offensive lineman on the New York Jets’ Super Bowl-winning team in 1969 after eight seasons with the Houston Oilers, died May 30. He was 83. Citing his family, the Jets announced Talamini’s death on their website Saturday night. No cause of death was provided, but an obituary posted by the Getz Funeral Home in Las Cruces, New Mexico, said a service for Talamini would be held Monday at Saint Albert The Great Newman Center.
NFL
