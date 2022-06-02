ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Samuel B. Reed

By WVIK, Quad Cities NPR
 3 days ago

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Samuel Benedict Reed was only one of thousands of Yankees who answered the call to seek their fortunes in the newly opened lands to the west in the 1840s, but he may have been the only one who got there one mile at a...

Charles Comiskey

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Back in 1926 The New Yorker magazine discovered you could offend people from Dubuque and get away with it. The first issue made fun of "the little lady from Dubuque" for living in a cultural wasteland. The one thing you can't get away with in Dubuque is making friends. Just ask Charles Comiskey. By 1926, Comiskey had already learned that lesson.
A Mississippi Sonnet

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Floods along the Mississippi bring out the best in people who live along the river. Small differences are forgotten as the waters rise. Neighbors open homes and hearts to neighbors. Strangers appear and offer assistance. The more hopeless the situation, the more heroic the efforts.
John Hauberg, Volunteer

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. I'm confident that at least once this past month, looking around at all the half-finished projects around the house, you've said "I've got to get organized." If you need a role model as encouragement to do so, I give you Rock Island's premier volunteer, John Hauberg. He knew where he was going to be Friday evenings, and I can tell you, it wasn't the saloon.
Connecting in Dubuque

As a Vice President with Russell, a construction and development firm based in Davenport, IA, Matt Rebro brings 20+ years of industry experience and relationships to the team. He is a key contributing member to Russell’s Business Development outreach efforts. Matt’s focus is to help grow the Russell brand with targeted individuals and firms and to support his Russell team members to ensure existing client relationships are maximized to their fullest potential. As a native eastern-Iowan, Matt has demonstrated a commitment to supporting communities over the last two decades via personal and firm support of organizations such as Junior Achievement, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Iowa Association of Business & Industry and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce Workforce Coalition.
Waste Commission Says Avoid "Wishcycling"

But Megan Fox from the Waste Commission of Scott County wants to teach people what not to put in their bins. She presented a program called, Wishcycling at Davenport's Eastern Avenue Library on Friday. Fox says just hoping an item is recyclable doesn't mean it is. When styrofoam, plastic bags,...
