Morgan County takes lead in region's early voting turnout
Early voting has been open since May 19 and Morgan County has had a decent turnout so far. Voting in some counties, however, has been...www.myjournalcourier.com
Early voting has been open since May 19 and Morgan County has had a decent turnout so far. Voting in some counties, however, has been...www.myjournalcourier.com
My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.https://www.myjournalcourier.com/
Comments / 0