Public Safety

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy charged with eighth count of rape

By Associated Press
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City player Benjamin Mendy will stand trial accused of eight counts of rape after being charged with an additional offence. The latest allegation of rape relates to a new complainant and could only...

www.espn.com

Daily Mail

Father and son are found NOT guilty of criminal charges for cutting off teenager's FINGER after he broke into their home to steal car keys

A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Criminal Complaint Unsealed: Suspect, 14, Allegedly Returned To Lily Peters’ Body To ‘Hide Her Better’

Featured video is from May 5. Article originally published May 6. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — The teenager charged with killing a young Wisconsin girl allegedly returned to the body to “hide her better” after she was reported missing, according to the unsealed criminal complaint. On Friday, the criminal complaint was unsealed, but the identity of the 14-year-old boy accused in 10-year-old Lily Peters’ death has not been released. The boy, who has lived in Chippewa County his entire life, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree sexual assault, all felonies. Prosecutors say the boy confessed to investigators that...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Law & Crime

Convicted Murderer Says ‘No, Sir’ When Asked in Court if He Had Anything to Say to Families of 2 Mothers He Killed

A Pennsylvania man sentenced to death didn’t have much to say for himself when asked about his fate on Tuesday morning. Davone Anderson, 27, was convicted by Cumberland County jurors in May of this year of murdering two different girlfriends—the mothers of his children—in two separate shooting incidents. The defendant was also found guilty of killing an unborn child because one of the women he admittedly shot was pregnant at the time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Mendy
The Independent

Charges dropped against 16-year-old rapper accused of shooting NYPD officer

The 16-year-old rapper accused of shooting a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer has had charges dropped, according to reports. C Blu, real name Camrin Williams, was accused of shooting a 27-year-old officer in Belmont, an area of the Bronx neighbourhood, during a confrontation in January.The officer, Kaseem Pennant, was wounded in the shooting on Lorillard Place.He walked free on Thursday after posting his $250,000 bond in connection to gun and assault charges, before having the charges dropped. Court officials confirmed the news to the New York Post. It remains unclear why. A spokesperson for the city’s law department meanwhile told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Analyst: McCann investigators gave suspect 'all the time in the world' to destroy evidence

15 years ago, 3-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared. In April 2022, Portuguese authorities named a formal suspect in the case. With fresh reporting from Germany and the UK, CNN’s Randi Kaye unfolds what we know about the prime suspect and when we can expect charges to be filed against him in “CNN Special Report, Missing: Madeleine McCann” airs Friday, June 3, at 10pm E.T./7pm P.T.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Met Police officers’ son, 20, who escaped prosecution for killing two men in drug-drive crash is spared jail for having £1,000 stash of cannabis at family's £1m home

A son of two Met police officers who was previously involved in a crash that killed two men while he was drug-driving was spared jail today after he was caught with stash of cannabis. Max Coopey, 20, from Ascot, Berkshire, stood before District Judge Samuel Goozee at Reading Magistrates Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Manchester City#Violent Crime#Chester Crown Court
The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

YSL Associate Caught On Cell Phone In Jail Trying Get Evidence Destroyed: Report

There is an onslaught of information floating around about this YSL RICO indictment and it has been the main talking point in Hip Hop circles. Reporters have been firing off real-time details from courtroom hearings or press conferences, and that information often lands itself in Twitter threads before being flushed out in full articles. This week, Young Thug made an appearance in court and during that hearing, there were plenty of takeaways prior to the Rap mogul being denied bond.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ten teenagers guilty of murdering 18-year-old walking home from funfair

Ten teenagers have been found guilty of murder after fatally attacking an 18-year-old as he walked home from a funfair.A court heard how Jack Woodley was “surrounded and isolated” by a gang of youths who chased him down an alleyway by a pub in Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland.He was punched, kicked, stamped on, and stabbed with a 25cm long “Rambo-style” knife during the attack on October 16 last year, jurors were told.The 10 male defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had all been charged with murder, with an alternative count of manslaughter.One of the teenagers had already pleaded guilty to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Personality Pleads Guilty to Murder

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days supporting player Douglas Wooten pleaded guilty to felony murder and was sentenced to life in prison. "DJ Doug" Wooten became a viral sensation after appearing with Angela Deem during Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Unfortunately, in early 2021, he made news again after being charged with the murder of a 54-year-old Georgia man following a home invasion.
GEORGIA STATE
Complex

Yak Gotti Denied Bond in YSL RICO Case, Rapper Responds to Speculation He Cooperated With Authorities

Yak Gotti is attempting to clear his name. The 29-year-old rapper, born Deamonte Kendrick, was hit with snitching allegations after he was denied bond in the massive RICO case against dozens of YSL members and affiliates. According to AllHipHop, prosecutors objected to Gotti’s release, claiming he was a threat to potential witnesses. They pointed to the rapper’s criminal history, including his alleged involvement in the death of Donovan “Big Nut” Thomas.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Michaela McAreavey: Council to investigate video mocking bride's murder

A council has launched an internal investigation over an employee's alleged involvement in a social media video about Michaela McAreavey's murder. Ms McAreavey was killed while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011. The video appears to show a group of people singing a song mocking her death. Armagh City, Banbridge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Teen found with life-threatening injuries in Luton

A 17-year-old has been found hurt in a road and is being treated for life-threatening head injuries. Police are trying to piece together what happened to the boy, whom they initially believed was a victim of a hit-and-run attack. He was found in New Bedford Road, close to Telford Way,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Teenagers hurt in 'racially aggravated assault' at Gunwharf Quays

Two teenagers were injured in a "racially aggravated assault," police have said. A 15-year-old girl was slapped and a 16-year-old boy knocked to the floor outside Gunwharf Quays on Thursday. Hampshire Constabulary said a man in his 20s was "shouting racist language" during the assault at 16:55 BST. The force...
PUBLIC SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Arrests made in horse meat fraud investigation in Belgium

Belgian police have made six arrests as part of a fraud investigation involving horses and other animals. Police searched eight addresses in Antwerp and Namur and four men between the ages of 26 and 55, a 55-year-old Belgian woman and a 29-year-old from Spain were detained for questioning. During the raids, horse passports, health certificates, vehicles, cash and a weapon were seized.
PUBLIC SAFETY

