Butte SWAT team takes man into custody after two-hour standoff

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Livingston City Manager, Michael John Kardoes, died unexpectedly Friday morning, the city announced. “The award winning leadership that Mike provided over the last five years leaves city administration more surely competent to carry forward the operation of city government, but the loss is grievous, and we ask for your encouragement and fortitude as we move forward with the many projects and the day to day work of the City.

LIVINGSTON, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO