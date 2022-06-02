ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Butte SWAT team takes man into custody after two-hour standoff

By MIKE SMITH mike.smith@mtstandard.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Butte Police SWAT team charged into a house Wednesday night after a two-hour standoff with a man involved in a domestic incident and took him into custody. The man was armed...

KULR8

Locals react to day long police standoff in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - In the aftermath of Thursday’s 20-hour police standoff, neighbors say they couldn't be more relieved this is all over and ended ultimately with the suspect, Scott McKinney, taken into police custody. Missoula Police responded to the 100 block of Black Pine Trail Wednesday evening after receiving...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Assaults Missoula Police Officer at the Poverello Center

On May 31, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer received a dispatch to the Poverello Center at 1110 W Broadway for a report of a disturbance. Dispatch notes advised a verbal and physical disturbance between two males and a female. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings Man Robbed By 3 Juveniles Using a Hatchet in Downtown

Billings Police have arrested three individuals who were allegedly involved in a robbery early on Sunday morning in Downtown Billings. According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, BPD officers were dispatched at 4:35 am to 2500 1st Avenue North where three juvenile males robbed a 36-year-old Billings man using a hatchet.
Daily Montanan

Arntzen fined max $500 for illegally passing school bus, $400 suspended

A Helena city judge fined Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen $500 on Thursday for illegally driving past a school bus stopped to board children, according to court records. A police citation notes the bus had its lights flashing and stop sign displayed. The Municipal Court judge suspended $400 of the fine and the charge will be […] The post Arntzen fined max $500 for illegally passing school bus, $400 suspended appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Livingston City Manager, Michael Kardoes died Friday morning

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Livingston City Manager, Michael John Kardoes, died unexpectedly Friday morning, the city announced. “The award winning leadership that Mike provided over the last five years leaves city administration more surely competent to carry forward the operation of city government, but the loss is grievous, and we ask for your encouragement and fortitude as we move forward with the many projects and the day to day work of the City.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Belgrade News

Cops & Courts: Leave your junk in the junk drawer

Take three young girls in a Comfort Inn hot tub, one convicted sex offender from Kalispell, and a tallywacker that will not stay in a swimsuit – and the cops get called. Russell Gordon Davenport, 57, a Belgrade resident, is alleged to have deliberately exposed himself to two 12-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl on the evening of May 28 at the Bozeman Comfort Inn. The girls complained to motel employees; the Bozeman cops ran Davenport’s name and found he was a registered sex offender out of Kalispell with a 2009 conviction for indecent exposure.
BELGRADE, MT

