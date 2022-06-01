ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Man shot in leg in Lemon Grove, deputies arrest suspect

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A shooting Wednesday night in Lemon Grove left one man injured and another in custody on suspicion of assault, a sheriff's lieutenant said.

The gunfire was reported about 7:45 p.m. on Broadway near Buena Vista Avenue, San Diego sheriff's Lt. Scott Roller said. Deputies arrived to find a man shot in one of his legs.

The victim was uncooperative with deputies, even claiming he hadn't been shot, despite his visible injuries, Roller said. Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening wound.

Deputies detained another man near the shooting scene, Roller said. Witnesses identified him as the gunman, and deputies arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#San Diego#Violent Crime#Roller
sduptownnews.com

North Park man accused of fatal stabbing released on bail

A North Park man accused of fatally stabbing a 23-year-old man in a red Ford Focus was released Monday, April 25 after posting $250,000 bond. Alberto Jorge Barraza, 32, has pleaded not guilty to killing Nikko Guardado, 23, on March 26. Deputy District Attorney Karra Reed, who argued that Barraza...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Gunman Shoots Self in Tierrasanta After Firing at Officers

Officials are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a Tierrasanta condominium complex after firefighters were called for reports of a structure fire. Firefighters were called to a condominium at the 11200 block of Tierrasanta Boulevard around noon. Firefighters arrived at the condominium and forcibly opened the front door. A...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery in San Bernardino

A 22-year-old man was arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On May 24, dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a shooting. Officers responded and found the shooting was related to a robbery that occurred at a business located in the 300 block of W. Baseline Street. During the robbery, one suspect, Davyon Dashawn Jenkins-Welch, allegedly fired several rounds at employees, narrowly missing them.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
63K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy