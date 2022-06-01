Man shot in leg in Lemon Grove, deputies arrest suspect

A shooting Wednesday night in Lemon Grove left one man injured and another in custody on suspicion of assault, a sheriff's lieutenant said.

The gunfire was reported about 7:45 p.m. on Broadway near Buena Vista Avenue, San Diego sheriff's Lt. Scott Roller said. Deputies arrived to find a man shot in one of his legs.

The victim was uncooperative with deputies, even claiming he hadn't been shot, despite his visible injuries, Roller said. Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening wound.

Deputies detained another man near the shooting scene, Roller said. Witnesses identified him as the gunman, and deputies arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .