Garden of the Rockies Museum gets new roof

For the last two years the Garden of the Rockies Museum in Ronan has been raising money to replace the roof on the main building. Work finally began last week thanks to many donors and volunteers.

The First Catholic Church was built in 1910 and moved to the Mission Valley Heritage site for the Garden of the Rockies Museum in 1980. The land was donated by the school district, supported by the Ronan Woman’s Club and many community members.

The museum has six buildings of memorabilia. For the last few years the roof on the main building has deteriorated due to harsh weather and winds. The cost to replace the roof was estimated at $20,000.

The North Crow Woman’s Club donated a large portion to the project, while several individuals and businesses also responded, and a few grants were secured.

Work on the project started last week.

The Ronan High School National Honor Society spent a morning to dust and clean all six buildings.

The museum also thanked Whiting Construction LLC, Jan and Rob Myers, Diane Grant, and Carol Bryant.