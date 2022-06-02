ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronan, MT

Garden of the Rockies Museum gets new roof

Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 3 days ago

For the last two years the Garden of the Rockies Museum in Ronan has been raising money to replace the roof on the main building. Work finally began last week thanks to many donors and volunteers.

The First Catholic Church was built in 1910 and moved to the Mission Valley Heritage site for the Garden of the Rockies Museum in 1980. The land was donated by the school district, supported by the Ronan Woman’s Club and many community members.

The museum has six buildings of memorabilia. For the last few years the roof on the main building has deteriorated due to harsh weather and winds. The cost to replace the roof was estimated at $20,000.

The North Crow Woman’s Club donated a large portion to the project, while several individuals and businesses also responded, and a few grants were secured.

Work on the project started last week.

The Ronan High School National Honor Society spent a morning to dust and clean all six buildings.

The museum also thanked Whiting Construction LLC, Jan and Rob Myers, Diane Grant, and Carol Bryant.

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Missoula celebrates Pride month festivities with parade

MISSOULA, Mont. — The month of June is known as Pride Month. The Western Montana Community Center kicked off the Missoula's celebrations with a Pride Parade Saturday morning. People took to the streets from the X's on South Higgins and went to Main Street to show support to the...
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

Polson library to host three local authors

The North Lake County Public Library will host three local authors for a Mystery and Suspense Author’s Panel on Saturday, June 11 at the library in Polson. Leslie Budewitz, Christine Carbo and Gwen Florio will be in the library sharing their knowledge, reading excerpts from their work, and signing and selling their books. This program is free and open to the public. Leslie Budewitz blends her passion for food, great mysteries and the Northwest in two cozy mystery series. She writes the "Spice Shop" mysteries set in Seattle’s Pike Place Market and "Food Lovers’ Village" mysteries, set in Northwest Montana. She...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Art gallery awards scholarship to SKC student

Henrietta WolfBlack, a Salish Kootenai College art student, received a scholarship from Polson’s Sandpiper Art Gallery. WolfBlack will receive an associate’s degree in fine arts and digital design this spring. She will continue in the fall quarter to work toward a degree in art education. During the last two years WolfBlack achieved a 4.0 grade point, strengthened her skills in ledger art, and expanded her knowledge in digital design. She received “Best of Show” in 2019 for ledger art. Her ledger art was featured in the 2020 fall “Tribal College Journal of American Indian Higher Education” magazine. She looks forward to a career...
POLSON, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ronan, MT
Local
Montana Entertainment
Local
Montana Government
Lake County Leader

Lakeside Ambulance/QRU marks more than four decades of serving

The Lakeside Ambulance/Quick Response Unit maintains a staff of emergency medical service personnel who collectively contribute thousands of hours each year to provide assistance to the communities it serves. Founded in 1981, the mission of the Lakeside QRU is to provide essential, quality pre-hospital emergency medical care and transport. “The QRU is a team of dedicated individuals serving its neighbors in the West Shore communities in times of need,” said Mike Sterry, Lakeside QRU’s board chairman and EMT. “Over the QRU’s history it has gone from a handful of community volunteers with basic medical training and supply backpacks to its current 35...
LAKESIDE, MT
NBCMontana

Vehicle reservation system returns to Glacier National Park

KALISPELL, MONT. — The vehicle reservation system is back for the 2022 season at Glacier National Park. Any visitors heading to the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor, the Camas entrance and the Rising Sun checkpoint will need a reservation ticket between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. In the North Fork area,...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Rockies Museum#The First Catholic Church#The Ronan Woman S Club#Whiting Construction Llc#Jan
Flathead Beacon

Summer on the Stage 2022

Bigforks’ repertory theatre, The Bigfork Summer Playhouse, has finalized its lineup for the 2022 season, which Producer Brach Thomson says is intended to offer something old, something family friendly, something more modern, and something that’s a bit of a wildcard. Thomson said that about three quarters of this...
BIGFORK, MT
KULR8

Miller creek residents discover wild horses roaming the area

MISSOULA, Mont. - Imagine you're relaxing on your patio and you see some horses strolling through the neighborhood. For some Missoula residents in the Upper Miller Creek area, that’s exactly what they witnessed and captured on video Monday evening. As one woman says she was 'taken back' by these...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Resurfacing planned on Highway 93 north of Kalispell

The Montana Department of Transportation will start resurfacing the roadway on Highway 93 north of Kalispell the week of June 13. Crews will primarily work nights between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. for a few weeks north of the Grandview Drive intersection. Construction will continue north for one mile to the intersection of US 93 Alternate Route/West Reserve Drive.
KALISPELL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
Lake County Leader

Birth Announcements

Recent birth announcements for Lake County. You can click through the photos above. Huxley Anthony Abel Andrews was born May 5, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. His parents are Nicholas Andrews and Sereina Arroyo of Polson. His paternal grandparents are Mark and Jan Andrews of Polson. His maternal grandparents are Anthony Arroyo and Gina Soza of Arizona. Huxley joins siblings T.J. and RyLee. Hadley Jade Anderson was born May 4, 2022 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces. Her parents are Matthew Anderson...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

2 Montana cities listed in study of best places to raise families

Billings and Missoula are among some of the best and worst places to raise families, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study was conducted by comparing 182 cities, including 150 most populated cities, in the United States. The study used five categories to rank each city: family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, housing and living affordability, and socio-economics.
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Horses at Hellgate High School Leaves Principal With a Handful

We recently reported on something that seems to be an annual event. Except for every year, it seems to catch us by surprise. I'm talking about the tradition for some Montana students to ride their horses to school on the last day of school. Why has this become an annual thing? Mostly because it allows students to use a century-old antiquated law to play a harmless prank on their principal.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Missoula PaddleHeads cool red-hot Great Falls Voyagers

MISSOULA — Some wins matter more than others in the first month of the season. Considering the circumstances, Sunday's was huge for the injury-hampered Missoula PaddleHeads. The defending Pioneer League champions snapped a four-game skid and jumped back into the North Division race with an 8-4 victory over frontrunner Great Falls at rainy Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula shaved the Voyagers' lead to three games and will now take two days off to heal up with Billings coming to town Wednesday.
MISSOULA, MT
fox4beaumont.com

Woman gored, tossed after approaching bison in Yellowstone

MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — A 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio, approached a bison within 10 feet the morning of May 30, 2022. Yellowstone National Park officials are reminding the public once again to stay away from wildlife after a woman was gored by a bison Monday morning. Park...
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

Lake County Leader

Lake County, MT
204
Followers
215
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.

 https://leaderadvertiser.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy