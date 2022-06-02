ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FREEHOLD: MONMOUTH COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE CELEBRATES RAISING OF THE PRIDE FLAG

By Sharon Ernst
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActing Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey was honored to be joined today by LGBTQ+ Law Enforcement Liaisons from across the county and state, as well as prominent LGBTQ+ community leaders, for a ceremonial raising of the Pride Flag, which will remain up directly in front of MCPO headquarters for the remainder...

PINE BEACH: UNCONSCIOUS PERSON

Emergency personnel are on the scene on the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Pine Beach for an unconscious individual. No additional information is available at this time.
PINE BEACH, NJ
LACEY: POLICE THANK THE ROTARY CLUB FOR A GREAT DOGGY DERBY DAY

Great time today at the Rotary Club of Forked River, 9th Annual Doggy Derby event. What an amazing turnout and congrats to all the winners. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Forked River and everyone who assisted with this awesome event. Also, thank you to Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and his staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office for conducting both a K9 and Drone demonstration for all of us today.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
PHILADELPHIA: MAYOR ISSUES THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE MASS SHOOTING; KILLING 3 AND INJURING 11

Mayor Jim Kenney released the following statement this morning:. “The events that transpired last evening on South Street are beyond devastating. Once again, we see lives senselessly lost and those injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence. My heart is with the family, friends, loved ones of those lost or injured, and with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LONG BRANCH: POLICE PREPARING FOR TALK OF ANOTHER POP UP PARTY

From of the Office of the Director of Public Safety:. The Long Branch Department of Public Safety wants to advise our citizens and business owners that we are aware of an unsanctioned pop-up party in Long Branch on June 19th and assure you that we are actively monitoring the situation. The Long Branch Police Department is coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of our community.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
TOMS RIVER: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR AGGRAVATED ARSON

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced on June 3, 2022, that Jamal Preston, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was sentenced by the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, J.S.C., to seven years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of a previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Arson – by purposely or knowingly placing another in danger of death or bodily injury – in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a(1). This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Preston will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Judge Ryan also sentenced Preston to seven years NJSP in connection with a previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Arson – with purpose to destroy the building or structure of another – in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a(2), these charges arose out of an incident that occurred in Lakewood Township on August 22, 2020. Finally Judge Ryan sentenced Preston to eighteen months NJSP in connection to a previously entered guilty plea to an unrelated charge of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d, in connection with an incident that occurred two days earlier in Berkeley Township on August 20, 2020. The sentences will run concurrently. Preston pled guilty to all charges before Judge Ryan on January 13, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP TRYING TO LOCATE A MISSING PERSON

State Police Seeking the Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Bayonne Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Jeseph Song, 25, of Bayonne, N.J. Jeseph was last seen on the evening of May 22 wearing a black tee-shirt with a...
BAYONNE, NJ
#Police#Racism#Mcpo
EDISON: NJSP ARREST FUGITIVE WANTED FOR MURDER

The New Jersey State Police have arrested Gerard Roane, 27, of Richmond, VA, who was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Richmond, VA on May 16. During the investigation, State Police detectives were contacted by the Richmond Police Department to assist with locating Roane. Through various investigative means, detectives determined that Roane was staying at a residence in Edison, N.J.
EDISON, NJ
SOMERSET: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP LOCATING THESE MEN

Pictured is a State Police sketch of a man who Somerset County officials say tried to sexually attack a woman on a park trail in Franklin on Monday, May 16, 2022. A man riding a bicycle on Six Mile Run near Blackwells Mills Road and Canal Road got off the bike and attacked the woman around 6:15 p.m., the county prosecutor’s office said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR ASSISTANCE WITH FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Fatal Crash Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with a fatal hit-and-run crash investigation that killed Felipe Dos-Santos, 31, of Elizabeth, N.J. on May 25. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:45 a.m.,...
ELIZABETH, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: HURRICANE SEASON IS OFFICIALLY HERE

Hurricane season runs June 1 – November 30th with the peak of the season being the middle of August through the end of October. Don’t wait for a hurricane to hit before you take steps to handle one! GET PREPARED!. New Jersey Office of Emergency Management Hurricane Survival...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
EAGLESWOOD: NJ STATE POLICE ISSUE THE NAME OF VICTIM IN FATAL GSP CRASH

A 47-year-old man from Toms River was killed in a two-car crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at 10:10 a.m. Thursday, June 2 on parkway southbound at milepost 61.8 in Eagleswood Township, according to New Jersey State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Mercedes-Benz, operated...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
LONG BRANCH: ANNUAL NAVY SEAL SWIM; TRY OUTS TO BECOME A NAVY SEAL

Veterans, First Responders, and Military Supporters Set for First Tryout On Saturday, June 4, 2022, In Long Branch, NJ In Effort To Join America’s Elite Navy SEALs During The 4th Annual Navy SEAL Hudson River Swim. The first of two tryout events in the City of Long Branch for...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
MANCHESTER: SCAM ALERT

Recently, we received a report from a potential victim that scammers called them claiming to be officers of the Manchester Township Police Department. The scammer requested the potential victim to send thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards in order to pay for an arrest warrant. The scammer also utilized a “spoofing” device so that the telephone number for the Manchester Township Police Department, 732-657-2009, came up on the caller ID.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ

