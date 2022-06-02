ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRIKE UNDER INVESTIGATION

By OCSN925
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOcean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on May 29, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Toms River Township Police were notified that a pedestrian had been struck by a marked Toms River Township Police vehicle in the area of...

TOMS RIVER: UPDATE TO POLICE REQUEST FOR HELP IDENTIFYING SUSPECTS

* UPDATE* The individuals in the photos have been identified. We received an overwhelming amount of calls with information and appreciate your assistance and your vigilance. If you see something, say something. We are seeking your assistance in identifying the pictured male and female regarding theft and fraudulent use of...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR AGGRAVATED ARSON

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced on June 3, 2022, that Jamal Preston, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was sentenced by the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, J.S.C., to seven years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of a previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Arson – by purposely or knowingly placing another in danger of death or bodily injury – in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a(1). This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Preston will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Judge Ryan also sentenced Preston to seven years NJSP in connection with a previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Arson – with purpose to destroy the building or structure of another – in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a(2), these charges arose out of an incident that occurred in Lakewood Township on August 22, 2020. Finally Judge Ryan sentenced Preston to eighteen months NJSP in connection to a previously entered guilty plea to an unrelated charge of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d, in connection with an incident that occurred two days earlier in Berkeley Township on August 20, 2020. The sentences will run concurrently. Preston pled guilty to all charges before Judge Ryan on January 13, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
EAGLESWOOD: NJ STATE POLICE ISSUE THE NAME OF VICTIM IN FATAL GSP CRASH

A 47-year-old man from Toms River was killed in a two-car crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at 10:10 a.m. Thursday, June 2 on parkway southbound at milepost 61.8 in Eagleswood Township, according to New Jersey State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Mercedes-Benz, operated...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR ASSISTANCE WITH FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Fatal Crash Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with a fatal hit-and-run crash investigation that killed Felipe Dos-Santos, 31, of Elizabeth, N.J. on May 25. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:45 a.m.,...
ELIZABETH, NJ
LACEY: POLICE THANK THE ROTARY CLUB FOR A GREAT DOGGY DERBY DAY

Great time today at the Rotary Club of Forked River, 9th Annual Doggy Derby event. What an amazing turnout and congrats to all the winners. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Forked River and everyone who assisted with this awesome event. Also, thank you to Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and his staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office for conducting both a K9 and Drone demonstration for all of us today.
PINE BEACH: UNCONSCIOUS PERSON

Emergency personnel are on the scene on the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Pine Beach for an unconscious individual. No additional information is available at this time.
SOMERSET: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP LOCATING THESE MEN

Pictured is a State Police sketch of a man who Somerset County officials say tried to sexually attack a woman on a park trail in Franklin on Monday, May 16, 2022. A man riding a bicycle on Six Mile Run near Blackwells Mills Road and Canal Road got off the bike and attacked the woman around 6:15 p.m., the county prosecutor’s office said.
EDISON: NJSP ARREST FUGITIVE WANTED FOR MURDER

The New Jersey State Police have arrested Gerard Roane, 27, of Richmond, VA, who was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Richmond, VA on May 16. During the investigation, State Police detectives were contacted by the Richmond Police Department to assist with locating Roane. Through various investigative means, detectives determined that Roane was staying at a residence in Edison, N.J.
PHILADELPHIA: MAYOR ISSUES THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE MASS SHOOTING; KILLING 3 AND INJURING 11

Mayor Jim Kenney released the following statement this morning:. “The events that transpired last evening on South Street are beyond devastating. Once again, we see lives senselessly lost and those injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence. My heart is with the family, friends, loved ones of those lost or injured, and with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy.
MANCHESTER: SCAM ALERT

Recently, we received a report from a potential victim that scammers called them claiming to be officers of the Manchester Township Police Department. The scammer requested the potential victim to send thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards in order to pay for an arrest warrant. The scammer also utilized a “spoofing” device so that the telephone number for the Manchester Township Police Department, 732-657-2009, came up on the caller ID.
Public Safety
LONG BRANCH: POLICE PREPARING FOR TALK OF ANOTHER POP UP PARTY

From of the Office of the Director of Public Safety:. The Long Branch Department of Public Safety wants to advise our citizens and business owners that we are aware of an unsanctioned pop-up party in Long Branch on June 19th and assure you that we are actively monitoring the situation. The Long Branch Police Department is coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of our community.
OCEAN COUNTY: HURRICANE SEASON IS OFFICIALLY HERE

Hurricane season runs June 1 – November 30th with the peak of the season being the middle of August through the end of October. Don’t wait for a hurricane to hit before you take steps to handle one! GET PREPARED!. New Jersey Office of Emergency Management Hurricane Survival...
BEACHWOOD: MUTUAL AID REQUESTED FOR MEDICAL EMERGENCY

Mutual aid was requested for a patient suffering from abdominal pain at a residence on the 800 block of Ocean. No additional information is available. PreviousANN TURNER COOK (THE GERBER BABY) PASSED AWAY. NextNJ: DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES AWARDED 12 GRANTS TO HELP WITH IMPLEMENTING INCLUSIVE INITIATIVES FOR THE DISABLED.
NJ: INDICTMENT ISSUED IN COVID 19 RAPID TEST SCHEME

NEWARK, N.J. – The former chief executive officer of a publicly traded health care company was charged in an indictment filed today with two counts of securities fraud in connection with his alleged participation in a scheme to mislead investors about the company’s procurement of COVID-19 rapid test kits in the early days of the pandemic, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, District of New Jersey, and Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division announced.
LONG BRANCH: ANNUAL NAVY SEAL SWIM; TRY OUTS TO BECOME A NAVY SEAL

Veterans, First Responders, and Military Supporters Set for First Tryout On Saturday, June 4, 2022, In Long Branch, NJ In Effort To Join America’s Elite Navy SEALs During The 4th Annual Navy SEAL Hudson River Swim. The first of two tryout events in the City of Long Branch for...
