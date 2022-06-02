ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NJ: FREE GRANT WRITING SEMINARS

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Office of the Attorney General shared the following information:. Calling community-based...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

Related
ocscanner.news

NJ: DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES AWARDED 12 GRANTS TO HELP WITH IMPLEMENTING INCLUSIVE INITIATIVES FOR THE DISABLED

New Jersey Department of Human Services announced it has awarded an additional 12 grants to help communities across the state implement inclusive initiatives that support individuals with disabilities in the communities in which they live, work, learn and play. “These awards bolster ongoing efforts to ensure individuals with disabilities thrive...
POLITICS
ocscanner.news

NJ: FIRST SATURDAY IN JUNE DECLARED NATIONAL TRAILS DAY

Acting Governor Nicholas P. Scutari visited Allaire State Park today to sign Executive Order No. 298, which declares the first Saturday in June National Trails Day in the State of New Jersey. The executive order seeks to increase the use of trails and open green space in New Jersey, which will in turn provide public health benefits for communities of all abilities, races, ethnicities, and incomes. Following Governor Phil Murphy’s announcement last week of the state parks entry fee waiver, today’s declaration further encourages outdoor recreation among New Jersey residents and visitors throughout the summer and into the future.“By declaring today National Trails Day in New Jersey, we demonstrate our continued commitment to enhancing quality of life for all New Jerseyans,” said Acting Governor Scutari. “Our trails, parks, and open spaces are integral to the state’s tourism industry and our overall economic vitality. It is our responsibility to preserve and promote these natural assets.”Since 2018, Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver have prioritized the addition and revitalization of green and open spaces throughout New Jersey by facilitating more than $400 million of state investment in local parks, open space, and natural resource restoration projects.“The State of New Jersey invites all residents today and every day to visit the beautiful trails in any of our 200 state parks, forests, historic sites and wildlife management areas,” said Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette. “National Trails Day reminds us not only of the tremendous value of our natural environment, but of the importance of ensuring access to these outdoor spaces as well.”As an initiative of the American Hiking Society, National Trails Day was first celebrated in 1993 to commemorate the enactment of the National Trails System Act in 1968. This annual event, now in its 30th year, recognizes and highlights the many benefits of trails.For a copy of Executive Order No.298, click here.
POLITICS
ocscanner.news

NJ: ATTORNEY GENERAL ORDERS STATE POLICE AND PROSECUTORS OFFICE TO IMMEDIATELY INCREASE POLICE PRESENCE AT SCHOOLS

Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin ordered State Police and all 21 county prosecutors Tuesday night to immediately boost law enforcement presence at schools statewide following the Texas massacre. “The safety of our state’s residents—including and especially our children—is my top priority,” Platkin said after he and State...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grant Writing#Seminars#Jjc
ocscanner.news

LACEY: POLICE THANK THE ROTARY CLUB FOR A GREAT DOGGY DERBY DAY

Great time today at the Rotary Club of Forked River, 9th Annual Doggy Derby event. What an amazing turnout and congrats to all the winners. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Forked River and everyone who assisted with this awesome event. Also, thank you to Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and his staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office for conducting both a K9 and Drone demonstration for all of us today.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

ABERDEEN/HOLMDEL: POSSIBLE BEAR SIGHTING

The Aberdeen Township and Holmdel Township Police Departments were made aware this morning around 6:30 AM of a possible bear sighting near the intersection of Van Brackle Road/Line Road. Officers from both agencies searched the area with negative results. Upon speaking with the New Jersey Fish and Wildlife they believe...
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MAN ON BICYCLE BUYS $10 WORTH OF GAS, PAYS WITH COUNTERFEIT MONEY

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 7:09 p.m., Officer Walsh responded to the Lacey Shell for a report of a theft of gasoline. Upon arrival, the gas attendant stated an unknown male subject paid for a small quantity of gasoline using a counterfeit $100 bill. The gas attendant stated they provided the unknown subject with the change ($90.00), and the subject rode off on a bicycle. The gas attendant stated they later looked at the $100 bill and realized it was fake.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR ASSISTANCE WITH FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Fatal Crash Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with a fatal hit-and-run crash investigation that killed Felipe Dos-Santos, 31, of Elizabeth, N.J. on May 25. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:45 a.m.,...
ELIZABETH, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WINNING LOTTERY TICKET WORTH $432K SOLD AT WAWA ON LACEY ROAD

If you bought your cash 5 lottery ticket at Wawa on Lacey Road for the June 1st drawing, check your tickets. A winning lottery cash 5 ticket was sold there. The winning numbers are: 08, 16, 25, 27, and 39 and the Xtra number was: 02. The payout on this winning ticket is $432,380. Congratulations to the lucky winner.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy