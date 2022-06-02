‘Bursting with pride’: District surprises teacher, principal of year

Fike High School teacher Carrie Maravi, left, is filled with gratitude Wednesday after Associate Superintendent Cheryl Wilson, right, presented her with a plaque recognizing her as Wilson County Schools’ Teacher of the Year.

Darden Middle School Principal Jennifer Parker is in shock Wednesday after walking into an auditorium filled with her students and staff. Parker was named Wilson County Schools’ Principal of the Year.

Wilson County Schools’ 2022 top principal and teacher were surprised in a big way Wednesday.

Darden Middle School’s Jennifer Parker was named Principal of the Year, while Fike High School’s Carrie Maravi was named Teacher of the Year. Both were in complete shock and cried tears of joy upon receiving the news.

“This is so special,” Maravi said through tears. “I’m just so grateful. We have the best kids.”

Maravi has been with the district for 14 years and has taught Spanish, International Baccalaureate psychology and International Baccalaureate theory of knowledge at Fike for the past several years.

Parker, an educator for 16 years, has been Darden’s principal for three years. She previously served as principal at the Daniels Learning Center and taught at Darden for a decade.

“I’m bursting with pride,” Parker said. “Not for myself, but for this school. Darden is my home. Darden is my love.”

TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Maravi was surprised by district officials, community partners, her family and the Wilson County Board of Education. Maravi said she loves her colleagues and truly believes she’s found her life’s purpose.

“My students were really excited that I was even nominated,” Maravi said. “They have really been rooting for me this whole time and along the way, having parents write these beautiful recommendation letters ...”

Maravi said it was reassuring that other people have noticed some of her efforts, especially during the last couple of years during the pandemic.

Associate Superintendent Cheryl Wilson said the excitement Maravi has for teaching and the love she has for her students is evident.

“She thrives on challenging her students, and she is also committed to her own learning and growth,” Wilson said. “Her educational philosophy is that teaching should revolve around her students. Student achievement is at the forefront of every decision that she makes, and she is committed to building relationships with her students.”

Maravi is also a mentor and coach. She even started the Kindness Club at Fike.

PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR

Darden students and staff gathered in the school’s auditorium Wednesday. They turned out the lights and prepared to surprise their principal. Some students held signs.

As soon as Parker walked in, cheers erupted.

“I will be with you guys as long as you will have me here,” Parker told those in attendance. She said none of the school’s success would be possible without the students and staff.

Parker later said she tells her students that “hard work pays off.”

Wilson said Parker has a gift for challenging students and staff to reach their fullest potential.

“She is an incredible leader,” Wilson said.

Wilson said Parker was a communication skills and Advancement Via Individual Determination teacher at Darden for a decade.

“The same things that made her such a great teacher are what make her such a great principal,” Wilson said.

PRIZES

A committee chooses the winners based on written portfolios and interviews, according to Amber Lynch, Wilson County Schools’ public relations director.

Maravi got a free one-year lease on a new car from the Vester Auto Group. The car was parked front and center at Fike. She also received $1,000 from Brewmasters, Ruckus & Redemption and The Hub, $1,000 from the Wilson Education Partnership, $500 from Wilson County Schools and a plaque.

Parker received $1,000 from the Wilson Education Partnership, $500 from Wilson County Schools and a plaque.

FINALISTS

Finalists for teacher of the year were Leigh Anne Orr from Elm City Middle, Sonja Hayes from Frederick Douglass Elementary, Michelle Bushby from Gardners Elementary, Virginia Shreve from Hunt High, Jessica Amerson from New Hope Elementary, Abby Boykin from Springfield Middle, Timothy Deans from Toisnot Middle, Kimberly Wright from the Wilson Early College Academy and Tereasa Newton from Wells Elementary.

Finalists for principal of the year were Kelly Thomas from Hearne Elementary, Daniel Barnes from Lee Woodard Elementary, Emily Chilton from Rock Ridge Elementary and Annette Faison from Vick Elementary.