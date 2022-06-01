ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Clarion Partners and Blackfin Real Estate Investors Venture Acquires 3,564 Unit Sun Belt Portfolio

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1FwI_0fxtHFnU00
One of the 12 properties included in the transaction, the Northlake property in Charlotte, N.C., which was built in 1990, has 216 units. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022--

Clarion Partners, LLC, a leading U.S. real estate investment manager, has acquired a 12-asset portfolio of multifamily communities totaling 3,564 units on behalf of its largest commingled fund in a venture with Blackfin Real Estate Investors, LLC. The assets are located in six high-growth Sun Belt markets including Tampa, FL; Orlando, FL; Melbourne, FL; Charlotte, NC; Wilmington, NC; and Nashville, TN.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005405/en/

One of the 12 properties included in the transaction, the Northlake property in Charlotte, N.C., which was built in 1990, has 216 units. (Photo: Business Wire)

The portfolio’s 12 garden-style, Class B multifamily communities were constructed between 1972-1995. Community amenities within the portfolio include clubhouses, pools, fitness centers, and basketball and tennis courts. Clarion is partnering with Blackfin to execute the business plan, which includes a comprehensive renovation program, upgrading both unit interiors and community amenities. A majority of the portfolio’s units will be improved with new vinyl floors, new appliances, new countertops, LED lights, and other features.

“This acquisition further strengthens our position in fast-growing Sun Belt markets and also gives us exposure to a high-growth portfolio of seasoned multifamily properties which we can own below replacement cost and renovate for yield enhancement,” says Clarion Partners Managing Director Thomas James.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Clarion on our third transaction in 12 months. This is a great opportunity for us to expand our relationship with Clarion and leverage our construction expertise across the Southeast,” stated Blackfin’s Co-Founder and Managing Partner Doug Root.

The portfolio was purchased from a partnership between PGIM and CARROLL.

Clarion and Blackfin have selected Greystar to serve as the property manager for the six assets located in Florida and Tennessee, and Drucker & Falk for the six properties located in North Carolina.

DLA Piper, a multinational law firm with offices in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, served as legal counsel for Clarion Partners on the deal.

The Eastdil Secured investment sales team facilitated the transaction.

About Clarion Partners, LLC

Clarion Partners LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser with FCA-authorized and FINRA member affiliates, has been a leading U.S. real estate investment manager for 40 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With over $75.9 billion in total assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to nearly 500 domestic and international institutional investors. Clarion is scaled in all major property types and was an early entrant into the Industrial sector. The Firm’s global industrial team manages a 900+ property portfolio in the U.S. and Europe consisting of more than 206 million square feet. More information about the firm is available at clarionpartners.com.

About Blackfin Real Estate Investors

Founded in August 2016 by Andrew Buchanan and Doug Root, Blackfin Real Estate Investors is focused on acquiring Class B and Class C value add and core plus apartment communities across the East Coast of the United States. Blackfin’s hands-on asset management approach and full-service general contracting company enable it to take an active and wholistic approach to every aspect of the investment. Blackfin’s 4 key executives have over 110 years of combined experience and complimentary skills acquiring, financing, renovating, and operating multifamily real estate. Blackfin’s portfolio currently consists of 10,000 units that represent a total asset value of over $2 Billion. The portfolio geography spans from Boston through Florida and includes assets in Boston, Suburban Maryland, Northern Virginia, Richmond, Hampton Roads, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Greensboro, Wilmington, Charleston, Orlando, Tampa, and Nashville. For more information contact 703-778-7641 or visit www.blackfinrei.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005405/en/

CONTACT: Natalie Evertson – Clarion Partners

natalie.evertson@clarionpartners.com

212-883-2595

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TENNESSEE NORTH CAROLINA NEW YORK FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: Clarion Partners, LLC

PUB: 06/01/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 06/01/2022 08:32 AM

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Assets Under Management#United States#Clarion Partners#Sun Belt Portfolio
CNET

Rocket Mortgage Review for June 2022

Rocket Mortgage is the largest online retail mortgage lender in the US. This online lender offers a wealth of educational content on its website to help buyers better understand the mortgage and home-buying processes. Its website has multiple, easy-to-use mortgage calculators to help you determine how much house you can...
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Canada fund invests $5 billion in DP World’s Dubai home base

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — International port operator DP World said on Monday it sold a stake in its home base, the Jebel Ali Port, and other flagship assets to one of Canada’s largest pension funds for $5 billion, expanding the Canadian group’s reach into the crown jewel of the Dubai-based company’s operation.
ECONOMY
Axios Tampa Bay

Scoop: "Tiger King" director working on Dozier School documentary

The filmmaker behind the smash Netflix documentary series "Tiger King" has turned her attention to the plight of the White House Boys, former wards of Florida's notoriously brutal reform school in the Panhandle town of Marianna.Driving the news: Emmy-nominated producer and director Rebecca Chaiklin and a film crew shot footage yesterday of the Fort Myers memorial service for Jerry Cooper, long-time president of the group of men who were abused by guards while in custody at the state-run school in the 1950s and '60s.Chaiklin tells Axios that she grew interested in the Dozier School after learning that Don Lewis, the...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Axios

Richmond rent way up since start of pandemic

Everywhere you look, the price of rent is up in Richmond — way up — and the trend is expected to continue for the rest of the year. Driving the news: The average asking rent for metro Richmond is now $1,408 a month — a 12% increase year-over-year (May to May) and a 24% increase since the start of the pandemic, according to data shared with Axios by Michael Cobb, director of market analytics for commercial real estate research firm CoStar Group.
RICHMOND, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

932K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy