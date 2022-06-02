Reece and Lauren James, Conor Gallagher, Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder all nominated for PFA awards

The 2021-22 Women’s Super League season ended a few weeks ago, and friends, it’s about time we did a season wrap-up. In our defense, there’s been a LOT going on in Spurs-land, but we’d be remiss in not taking a long retrospective look at Tottenham Hotspur Women and what was a record-breaking season. Spurs smashed their previous record points total in the top flight, earned their first win over a member of the “big four” with their huge win at Manchester City in September, and had their highest ever finish in the league. Along the way, they even went top of the table for a couple of weeks and were looking like good money to finish in a Champions League position.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO