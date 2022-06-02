ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reece and Lauren James, Conor Gallagher, Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder all nominated for PFA awards

By David Pasztor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong all the end of season awards, big and small, the ones that carry perhaps the most weight are the ones decided by the players themselves — i.e. the PFA awards....

SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur Women: the 2021-22 Season in Review

The 2021-22 Women’s Super League season ended a few weeks ago, and friends, it’s about time we did a season wrap-up. In our defense, there’s been a LOT going on in Spurs-land, but we’d be remiss in not taking a long retrospective look at Tottenham Hotspur Women and what was a record-breaking season. Spurs smashed their previous record points total in the top flight, earned their first win over a member of the “big four” with their huge win at Manchester City in September, and had their highest ever finish in the league. Along the way, they even went top of the table for a couple of weeks and were looking like good money to finish in a Champions League position.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Can Jack Diamond become a first-team regular for Sunderland next season?

Bring him back and give him a go until Christmas. That’s my view, and if he still needs development around December, we can loan him out again then. Loans are great for allowing younger players to learn, develop and grow. For me, Jack didn’t have a hell of a lot to do to be ready for first-team football, but he clearly did well at Harrogate last season, and will no doubt have improved what he can bring to the team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Conor Gallagher clear on his strengths and weaknesses, but coy on his future

An impressive Premier League season on loan at Crystal Palace has put Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher into the spotlight. Nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year, alongside Reece James, the 22-year-old was instrumental to Crystal Palace’s somewhat impressive campaign under manager Patrick Vieira, both as an attacking threat and a hard-working defensive presence in the middle of the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Leicester City Summer Shopping 2022: Central Defenders

Welcome to what I expect to be the least-controversial list of the Summer Shopping season: the central defenders. Do we need one? No. We need at least one. Here’s an ugly fact: the best metric to predict whether a player will suffer an injury is “how often they’ve been injured in the past.” Last year, literally every defender was injured at some point during the season. I’m pretty sure every defender was injured at the same time during the season.
SOCCER
SB Nation

England Manager Praise for Alexander-Arnold Attitude Following Parade

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s position with England’s national team has been constantly fraught with drama. Somehow the manager of the team hasn’t quite been able to use one of the world’s best players, opting for lesser options that perhaps fit his system better. However, after a long campaign with Liverpool—and more importantly, a parade—the Liverpool star seems to be in Gareth Southgate’s plans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Which Watford player should Arsenal target?

Elneny is returning. Lacazette is heading off to Lyon. But the transfer market has yet to really kick-off for Arsenal just yet. So let’s hop back into the transfer game in which we pick up one player from all three of the relegated sides. Up next is Watford who had just six league wins and let in 77 goals. Surely there is a bounty of options.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Was Paul Pogba Closer to Joining Manchester City than Initially Thought?

Paul Pogba and Pep Guardiola had direct contact in what led according to reports in The Athletic, to the French star nearly joining Manchester City. The offer would have put him in the top earners at City only behind Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland. A significant offer for a player who while shining for France has really underperformed for Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Report: Tottenham closest to signing Boro’s Djed Spence

There isn’t anything that suggests Tottenham Hotspur are close to the signing of Middlesbrough wing back Djed Spence, but it does appear as though they’re becoming more and more confident that they’ll be able to do so. Scott Wilson, writing in the Northern Echo, says that Tottenham are winning the battle for Spence’s signature, and notes that it could take a bid of as high as £15m to land him from Boro.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Ethan Ampadu taking plenty of positives from season on loan at Venezia

Ethan Ampadu has suffered relegation for the second successive season, following up his stint at Sheffield United in the Premier League last year with Venezia in the Serie A this season. But while his teams have not been great, to put it mildly, he himself has played quite a lot and learned a fair bit along the way.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Ajax lodge formal bid for Steven Bergwijn, talks ongoing

Most of our summer transfer window coverage thus far has focused on incoming players, and that makes sense considering how unusually busy Tottenham Hotspur have been even before the window has opened. But this summer is also likely going to feature a large number of outgoings as well as incomings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's Tests should be played over five days, says ICC chair Greg Barclay

Women's Tests should be played over five days but the longest format is unlikely to be "part of the landscape" in the future, says International Cricket Council chair Greg Barclay. The five women's Tests held in the past five years, all played over four days, have ended in draws. England...
SPORTS
SB Nation

Manchester City Sign Deyna Castellanos

Manchester City Football Club has a new player for the womens team! The club announced the signing of Venezuelan international Deyna Castellanos on a three-year deal. A good signing as she has shown flashes of brilliance in her time in Spain. Speaking about her move, she said:. “I’m very happy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 2021-22 Season Report Cards: Strikers - Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Rondon

We continue our review of the past Everton season with the strikers. Last year at about this time, Everton were in a much different place than they find themselves in today. The team had fought for a top-six position for most of the season, and while it did not finish in a qualifying position for any European competition, there was lots of hope. Carlo Ancelotti would be there another year, and progress would be made, signings too, and this next season would be different.
PREMIER LEAGUE

