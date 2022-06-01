FourKites Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-time Transportation Visibility Solutions

FourKites®, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, today announces that, for the second consecutive year, the company has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms* (RTTVPs). Out of 11 vendors evaluated in this report, FourKites is the only company positioned in the Leaders quadrant with the furthest Completeness of Vision.

In addition, FourKites scored the highest for Fortune 500 businesses with complex needs. According to the 2022 Gartner ® Critical Capabilities for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, which “provides deeper insight into providers’ product and service offerings by extending the Magic Quadrant analysis”, FourKites ranked #1 in three of the five most advanced Use Cases.**

FourKites, the largest global visibility solution, tracks 2.5 million shipments per day across all modes and connects the global supply chains of 50% of the Fortune 500, including customers such as Cardinal Health, Bayer, Henkel, Dow, AB InBev, Cargill, Henkel, Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands, 3M, RHI Magnesita and Eastman. Over the last 12 months, FourKites has achieved over 40% YoY growth in global customers, nearly 80% growth in total shipments and 78% growth in connected facilities, the latter of which now total over 2.3 million individual facilities around the world.

“The new Gartner reports are clear: Real-time visibility is a must-have technology for any supply chain,” says Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites. “FourKites is unwaveringly focused on developing solutions that specifically target our customers’ biggest pain points and add real business value. We’re proud to be recognised by Gartner as the industry’s visionary and the solution of choice for large enterprises with complex needs.”

What Customers Are Saying on Gartner ® Peer Insights™

FourKites’ unique customer-driven innovation model continues to yield breakthrough capabilities at a rapid clip, underpinning the company’s top-rated ability to serve the world’s largest enterprises.

“FourKites’ platform is complete and mature from an ocean, rail and truck tracking perspective but they offer so much more when you start to look at their Yard Management and Appointment Scheduling tools. Their onboarding and customer success teams are professional and helpful. They are our partners in this ongoing journey.” — Supply Chain Professional, Retail

“[The things we like most about FourKites are:] 1. Ease of use and reporting functions that users can tailor to their needs. 2. Visibility platform that allows supply chain personnel to make decisions quickly to service our customers. 3. Product has been so successful here in the US that we are looking to expand to our international affiliates and offices.” — Director, Transportation & Logistics

“The Platform is exceptional in the volume of detailed information provided. The FourKites team was very detailed in their explanation of the system and the training they provided. The level of support from FourKites is outstanding. The continued assistance/follow-up from them has been out of the ordinary. The system continues to offer additional data to improve Ventura’s service to the customer.” — Carrier Capacity & Development Manager, Manufacturing

“Our implementation of FourKites was completed in less time than anticipated. Overall, the project was handled very well by the various teams and the FourKites team was probably the best implementation team I have worked with in a project of this scope and size.” — Supply Chain Professional

“FourKites has been a great company to partner with. They have a strong customer service focus and tend to take product feedback through development to production surprisingly quickly. Their core tracking platform, while sophisticated, is remarkably intuitive and they seem to have an eye for end user experience in everything they produce.” — Transportation Sr. Manager, Manufacturing

FourKites Continues to Drive Unmatched Innovation

Amid another year of constant supply chain disruption, FourKites doubled-down on its customer-driven innovation model, as it welcomed nearly 80 customers to its new Innovation Partner Program. In 2021 alone, FourKites delivered more than 185 new products and features, nearly 40% of which were driven by Innovation Partners. Some of the company’s more recent innovations include:

Dynamic ETA ® for Ocean , which provides shippers, carriers and 3PLs with the market’s most accurate ETAs — 20% to 40% more accurate than carrier-generated figures — for ocean shipments across more than 270 lanes and 120 carriers worldwide.

, which provides shippers, carriers and 3PLs with the market’s most accurate ETAs — 20% to 40% more accurate than carrier-generated figures — for ocean shipments across more than 270 lanes and 120 carriers worldwide. Dynamic ETA ® for Air , which enables real-time visibility into 100% of air freight, with extremely accurate predictive ETAs.

, which enables real-time visibility into 100% of air freight, with extremely accurate predictive ETAs. A major upgrade to Dynamic Yard ® , which enables highly accurate and granular data down to the level of individual SKUs. Customers are seeing up to 30% improvement in workforce efficiency, 40% better dock throughput, and 40% to 80% reduction in detention costs.

which enables highly accurate and granular data down to the level of individual SKUs. Customers are seeing up to 30% improvement in workforce efficiency, 40% better dock throughput, and 40% to 80% reduction in detention costs. Universal Appointment Manager rollout in Europe and APAC, which helps warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities collaborate efficiently on pickup and receiving time slots to eliminate excess dwell time on site, reduce detention fees and cut carbon emissions.

rollout in Europe and APAC, which helps warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities collaborate efficiently on pickup and receiving time slots to eliminate excess dwell time on site, reduce detention fees and cut carbon emissions. Order Intelligence Hub , which integrates order data, multimodal load information, yard shipments, inventory visibility and other critical third-party systems to provide a new single-pane-of-glass view of the entire lifecycle of every order.

which integrates order data, multimodal load information, yard shipments, inventory visibility and other critical third-party systems to provide a new single-pane-of-glass view of the entire lifecycle of every order. A Net Zero initiative to help the world’s leading companies achieve their organisational goals to reduce supply chain emissions.

An award of U.S. Patent No. 11,017,347 for Smart Forecasted Arrival, which provides companies with highly frequent and accurate ETAs for freight in transit, even when the truck lacks any technology to transmit location data.

In addition, last year FourKites was the sole supply chain company named an AI Trailblazerby Everest Group; was one of only four Transportation and Logistics companies to receive Inc.’s Best in Business Award; was one of The Software Report’s Top 100 Software Companies of 2021; and was named a Top Green Provider by Food Logistics.

* Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, Carly West, 25 May 2022.

** Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, Carly West, 24 May 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights™ are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About FourKites

FourKites ® is the #1 global supply chain visibility platform, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.5 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching more than 200 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitise their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,000 of the world’s most recognised brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

