Novato Seeks to Transform Train Depot into Beer Garden

San Francisco Brewing Co. has put forth a proposal in the city of Novato to convert their century-old train depot into a brand new beer garden and park, Marin Independent Journal reports . One acre along 695 Grant Ave. next to the existing SMART train station is the site of this proposed project.

Last week the Novato City Council unanimously approved exclusive negotiations with San Francisco Brewing Co. and plans to hold a public forum in June to gain feedback on this proposal. The designs for this project are said to take several months before they’re brought to the council early next year.

The train depot was built in 1917 for the Northwestern Pacific Railroad and once included a freight depot and arcade, which were demolished in 2007 due to fire damage. Since the city of Novato acquired the land from SMART in 2012, they’ve been toying with ways to make good use of the space.

The idea to convert it into a beer garden and eatery has long been on their minds. The project has already received positive feedback and is endorsed by the Novato Chamber of Commerce. It will be interesting to see how this project pans out. Stay tuned.