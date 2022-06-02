East Bay’s Simurgh Bakery Lands Kiosk at Ferry Building Marketplace

Simurgh Bakery is coming soon to the Ferry Building Marketplace ! The East Bay bakery will open at Kiosk No. 5 this summer and is brought to us by owner Hatice Yildiz , whose passion for baking shines through her menu.

“When I was establishing Simurgh Bakery, I wanted to make baklava a popular and preferred dessert for special occasions by the broader Bay Area community,” Yildiz says in a press release. “I made this dream come true at farmers markets and local grocery stores. Now, I am excited to offer our products to Bay Area locals and visitors alike at my first brick and mortar location—to taste a local dessert and share with their loved ones. There could be no better place than the historic Ferry Building to fulfill this goal.”

Yildiz began Simurgh Bakery in 2017 while working on her doctoral dissertation at Bekerley’s Graduate Theological Union. It was after achieving her PhD that she decided to leave academia behind to pursue her true passion , and she began selling her own homemade baklava recipe at East Bay farmer’s markets.

Simurgh Bakery is known for Yildiz’s signature pistachio baklava, which she makes with fresh-made phyllo dough and Antep pistachios from Gaziantep, Turkey’s “baklava capital.” The bakery will also feature other Middle Eastern fare such as a savory hand pie called bourek, hand-rolled grape leaves, stuffed sun-dried eggplants, Turkish delights, and more.

Simurgh will be joining a host of other new businesses set to revitalize the Ferry Building Marketplace this summer . For more information and updates, follow Simurgh Bakery ( @simurgh_bakery ) and the Ferry Building ( @ferrybuilding ) on Instagram.