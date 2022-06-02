ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puget Sound Business Journal

MagniX hires 30-year Marine veteran as DOD consultant

By Marissa Nall
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Everett-based electric airplane motor designer named Ray L’Heureux as its liaison to the DOD as it seeks...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

Public invited to review Paine Field Airport Master Plan draft

EVERETT, Wash., June 1, 2022 – Airport planners have completed draft concepts and alternatives for the Paine Field Airport Master Plan. Snohomish County invites the public to visit our online open house from June 1 to 30, to get an update on what the team has been working on, to learn more about the master plan, and leave comments or questions.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Mobile mechanic service Wrench acquires California-based competitor

Seattle-based mobile mechanic service Wrench Inc. has acquired YourMechanic, a Mountain View, California-based competitor. A Wrench spokesperson said YourMechanic has about 40 full-time employees but uses contractors for its services. Those 40 employees have been offered roles at Wrench, but not all of them plan to join the company, the spokesperson added. YourMechanic's team was working remote and will continue to do so.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Magnix#Defense Department#Puget Sound#Faa#Marine#Dod#Everett
bizjournals

Pierce County mega-community draws Ohio retail developer

The company is planning the first major multi-tenant commercial development at Tehaleh, a 4,700-acre planned community in Bonney Lake. Join the Puget Sound Business Journal as we recognize the 50 fastest growing companies in the middle market and our 2022 honorees. 2022 40 Under 40 Award. Nominate a business leader...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
massachusettsnewswire.com

444 LLC Co-founder Danielle Keogh Uncovers that the Northwest is Using Fungi to Fight the Good Fight in More Ways Than One

SEATTLE, Wash. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Interviewing sustainable food and beverage businesses across the U.S. is Danielle Keogh’s, co-founder, 444, LLC, passion. The latest tour of the northwest U.S. Keogh learned that mushroom cultivation and usage is advancing. At Papa Lee’s CBD Convections, she met...
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Norway Company to Open Battery Factory in Western Washington

Norway-based Corvus Energy will be opening a battery manufacturing facility in Bellingham, Washington as part of a plan to expand its presence in the U.S. by meeting the growing demand for hybrid and zero-emission ships. The new facility will be located in existing, unused manufacturing space at the Port of...
BELLINGHAM, WA
The Stranger

Amazon Employees "Die" at Company Pride Kickoff, The City Owes Us Parking Violators Money, and Vegan Jewish Deli Coming to Capitol Hill

I love incompetence: Seattle will void seven months of parking tickets after failing to give parking cops the proper authority to write citations following the City's attempt to “defund” the Seattle Police Department by off-loading parking enforcement to Seattle Department of Transportation. This adds up to about 100,000 cancelled tickets and another 100,000 paid tickets that the City will refund at a cost of up to $5 million.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Reagan Dunn Wants to Build a Wall, Mayor Harrell Upset Over SPD Staffing, and New Polling on WA's U.S. Senate Race

We get it, Reagan, you're in a GOP Congressional primary: Reagan Dunn, the King County Councilmember trying to unseat Rep. Kim Schrier this fall, wants to build a "four- or five-foot-high brick wall that you could see through, maybe with some cool wrought iron" around City Hall Park to prevent a new encampment from forming there. This has to be the silliest idea I've ever heard for a problem with an obvious solution: build more housing, you ghouls. Oh, and Dunn specified that his wall proposal is "[n]ot like Trump's wall, to be clear." Someone should familiarize him with the old adage about cake and whether you can both have it and eat it.
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Six months into Tacoma’s guaranteed income pilot, a participant describes its impact

When Stephanie Bartella, 46, saw the news on Facebook that the City of Tacoma would be piloting a guaranteed income program, it seemed too good to be true. "I thought 'Oh, this will never happen to me,'" Bartella said. But the single mom of four decided to apply anyway, and she was randomly selected to join the Growing Resilience In Tacoma, or GRIT, program.
TACOMA, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Meta veteran joins Seattle-based Mason as chief technology officer

Seattle-based smart product builder Mason has hired Brian Hook as its chief technology officer. Hook, who was announced Tuesday as CTO, and Mason CEO Nancy Xiao both worked at Oculus in the past. Xiao led product development for Oculus Home before joining Mason in 2019, while Hook was at Oculus and joined Facebook, now Meta, when the tech giant acquired Oculus in 2014. According to his LinkedIn page, Hook worked on Oculus again from 2017 to 2019.
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
978
Followers
4K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle

Comments / 0

Community Policy