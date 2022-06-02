MagniX hires 30-year Marine veteran as DOD consultant

We get it, Reagan, you're in a GOP Congressional primary: Reagan Dunn, the King County Councilmember trying to unseat Rep. Kim Schrier this fall, wants to build a "four- or five-foot-high brick wall that you could see through, maybe with some cool wrought iron" around City Hall Park to prevent a new encampment from forming there. This has to be the silliest idea I've ever heard for a problem with an obvious solution: build more housing, you ghouls. Oh, and Dunn specified that his wall proposal is "[n]ot like Trump's wall, to be clear." Someone should familiarize him with the old adage about cake and whether you can both have it and eat it.

