Can Running Away Ever Truly Cure Heartbreak?

What does one wear to serenade the Queen, her nation and Paddington Bear? It’s a fashion conundrum Celeste had to ponder ahead of the Party at the Palace on 4 June. The British-Jamaican soul singer’s first port of call was Dior, a house synonymous with modern femininity and the classic elegance the occasion called for. Working with creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, she landed on a red pleated dress from the autumn/winter 2022 collection owing to its quiet poeticism. “To me, this dress is the rose petal – the fabric softly reminds you it’s there, but it doesn’t wear me. I feel like myself, it is like perfume on the skin,” says the 28-year-old, who sang Louis Armstrong’s 1960s classic “What A Wonderful World” for her Platinum Jubilee performance.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 19 HOURS AGO